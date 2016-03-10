Local Anesthesia for the Dental Hygienist

Part One: Introduction to Pain Control

1. Local Anesthesia in Dental Hygiene Practice: An Introduction

2. Neurophysiology

Part Two: Local and Topical Anesthetic Agents

3. Pharmacology of Local Anesthetic Agents

4. Pharmacology of Vasoconstrictors

5. Local Anesthetic Agents

Appendix 5-1: Summary of Amide Local Anesthetic Agents and Vasoconstrictors

6. Topical Anesthetic Agents

Part Three: Patient Assessment

7. Preanesthetic Assessment

Appendix 7-1: Sample Medical History form in English/Spanish

8. Determining Drug Doses

Appendix 8-1: Summary of Local Anesthetics Agents and Vasoconstrictors

Appendix 8-2: Comparison of Previous and Current Maximum Recommended Doses of Local Anesthetic Agents per Appointment for Healthy Patients NEW!

Appendix 8-3: Dosing Information for Regional Local Anesthesia Board Examinations Requiring Calculations Based on 1.7 mL of Solution

Part Four: Local Anesthetic Techniques for the Dental Hygienist

9. Armamentarium/Syringe Preparation

10. Anatomic Considerations for the Administration of Local Anesthesia

11. Basic Injection Techniques

Appendix 11-1: Sharps Management: CDC Guidelines for Infection Control in the Dental Health Care Setting

Appendix 11-2: Safe and Unsafe Needle Recapping Techniques

12. Maxillary Nerve Anesthesia

Appendix 12-1: Summary of Maxillary Injections

13. Mandibular Nerve Anesthesia

Appendix 13-1: Summary of Mandibular Injections

Appendix 13-2 NEW!

14. Local Anesthesia for the Child and Adolescent NEW!

Part Five: Complications, Legal Considerations, and Risk Management

15. Local Anesthesic Complications

16. Legal Considerations and Risk Management

Glossary

Index

