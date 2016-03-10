Local Anesthesia for the Dental Hygienist
2nd Edition
Description
Prepare for practice with the only book on local anesthesia written specifically for dental hygienists! Local Anesthesia for the Dental Hygienist, 2nd Edition, provides complete instructions for the safe and effective administration of local anesthesia. Written by noted dental hygiene educator Demetra Logothetis, the first edition won a 2012 PROSE Honorable Mention award. This edition adds a new chapter on children and adolescent patients, plus new coverage of anesthetic agents and advanced techniques. With colorful and detailed illustrations showing dental anatomy and hundreds of clinical photos of injection techniques, as well as discussions of the Human Needs Paradigm to promote patient-centered care, this reference prepares you for success on board exams and confidence in practice.
Key Features
- Clear, approachable writing style makes it easier to learn proper techniques and gain confidence, acknowledging not only the patient’s fear of injection but also the fears of the inexperienced clinician.
- An outstanding art program features more than 500 full-color photographs and illustrations.
- Technique and Procedures boxes provide illustrated, step-by-step instructions for performing specific procedures, including indications, contraindications, nerves and teeth affected, operator and patient positioning, insertion point, penetration, amount of anesthetic, and working time.
- Color-coded anesthesia boxes match the color scheme developed and used by the ADA (American Dental Association) and help in choosing the best agent for the type of anesthesia required, providing images, selection tips, precautions, and maximum dosing information.
- Review questions at the end of each chapter provide the opportunity to assess your understanding, and the Evolve companion website provides a 55-question mock examination and chapter practice quizzes.
- Case studies make it easier to apply concepts to the clinical setting and to develop problem-solving skills.
- Dental Hygiene Considerations boxes summarize key points and tips for optimal care.
- Key terms are highlighted within the text and defined in the glossary.
- Learning objectives begin each chapter and set goals for what you will accomplish; they also help you study for examinations.
- A focus on the Human Needs Theory relates the administration of local anesthesia and dental hygiene care to the eight human needs.
- Summary tables and boxes help you review and study concepts, procedures, and techniques.
- Expert author Demetra Logothetis is a dental hygiene educator with 20 years of experience teaching local anesthesia and pain control.
- End-of-chapter resources include lists of current, evidence-based literature for further research or study.
Table of Contents
Part One: Introduction to Pain Control
1. Local Anesthesia in Dental Hygiene Practice: An Introduction
2. Neurophysiology
Part Two: Local and Topical Anesthetic Agents
3. Pharmacology of Local Anesthetic Agents
4. Pharmacology of Vasoconstrictors
5. Local Anesthetic Agents
Appendix 5-1: Summary of Amide Local Anesthetic Agents and Vasoconstrictors
6. Topical Anesthetic Agents
Part Three: Patient Assessment
7. Preanesthetic Assessment
Appendix 7-1: Sample Medical History form in English/Spanish
8. Determining Drug Doses
Appendix 8-1: Summary of Local Anesthetics Agents and Vasoconstrictors
Appendix 8-2: Comparison of Previous and Current Maximum Recommended Doses of Local Anesthetic Agents per Appointment for Healthy Patients NEW!
Appendix 8-3: Dosing Information for Regional Local Anesthesia Board Examinations Requiring Calculations Based on 1.7 mL of Solution
Part Four: Local Anesthetic Techniques for the Dental Hygienist
9. Armamentarium/Syringe Preparation
10. Anatomic Considerations for the Administration of Local Anesthesia
11. Basic Injection Techniques
Appendix 11-1: Sharps Management: CDC Guidelines for Infection Control in the Dental Health Care Setting
Appendix 11-2: Safe and Unsafe Needle Recapping Techniques
12. Maxillary Nerve Anesthesia
Appendix 12-1: Summary of Maxillary Injections
13. Mandibular Nerve Anesthesia
Appendix 13-1: Summary of Mandibular Injections
Appendix 13-2 NEW!
14. Local Anesthesia for the Child and Adolescent NEW!
Part Five: Complications, Legal Considerations, and Risk Management
15. Local Anesthesic Complications
16. Legal Considerations and Risk Management
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 10th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323396332
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323430524
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323430500
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323430494