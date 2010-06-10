Local and Regional Anaesthesia in the Emergency Department Made Easy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702034886, 9780702047923

Local and Regional Anaesthesia in the Emergency Department Made Easy

1st Edition

Authors: Mike Wells
eBook ISBN: 9780702047923
Paperback ISBN: 9780702034886
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 10th June 2010
Page Count: 236
Table of Contents

Introduction. Local anaesthetic toxidromes and complications. Topical anaesthesia. Local anaesthesia. Basic dental and oral local anaesthesia. Haematoma block. Intra-articular local anaesthesia. Intrapleural block. Intravenous regional anaesthesia. Nerve block regional anaesthesia. Procedural sedation and analgesia.

About the Authors

Mike Wells Author

Urgentiste, Professeur et consultant, Division of Emergency Medicine, University of Witwatersrand, et Netcare Union Hospital Emergency Department, Johannesbourg, Afrique du Sud

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Pathology, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK PLUERE Inc., CO, USA Specialist Emergency Physician, Lecturer and Consultant, Director of Emergency Ultrasound Training, Division of Emergency Medicine, Faculty of Health, University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa; Netcare Union Hospital Emergency Department, Johannesburg, South Africa

