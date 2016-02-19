Load-Bearing Fibre Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080242316, 9781483182155

Load-Bearing Fibre Composites

1st Edition

International Series on the Strength and Fracture of Materials and Structures

Authors: Michael R. Piggott
Editors: D M R Taplin
eBook ISBN: 9781483182155
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 288
Description

Load-Bearing Fibre Composites provides a unified view of the entire field of fiber and platelet composites. This book explores the complex interactions between fibers and matrix.

Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the fundamental ideas in the field of fiber reinforced composites. This text then provides data on their load-bearing capabilities. Other chapters consider a rough estimate of how strong a material could be and describe the two main sources of weakness in real materials. This book discusses as well the slender forms of material and describes the simple slip theory of reinforcement that gives the modulus and strength for aligned short-fiber composites. The final chapter deals with the versatile use of fiber reinforced materials, which can be designed for a specific application by suitable choice of components and volume fraction.

This book is a valuable resource for materials scientists, metallurgists, designers, engineers, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Introduction

1.1 Conventional Materials

1.2 Elasticity Theory

2. Physical Factors Influencing Mechanical Properties

2.1 Strength of Solids Calculated from Bond Strengths

2.2 Dislocations

2.3 Notches and Cracks

2.4 Practical Limits of Strength

3. Fibers, Whiskers, and Platelets

3.1 Slender Forms of Material

3.2 Polymer Fibers and Metal Wires

3.3 Inorganic Fibers and Whiskers

3.4 Single Crystal Platelets

3.5 Forms of Reinforcement

4. Composite Mechanics

4.1 Reinforcement by Slip

4.2 Transverse Elastic Properties

4.3 Laminae

4.4 Laminates

5. Reinforcement Processes

5.1 Elastic Stress Transfer

5.2 Elastic Stress-Strain Relationships

5.3 Reinforced Metals

5.4 Reinforced Polymers

5.5 Reinforced Ceramics and Cements

6. Failure Processes

6.1 Critical Volume Fraction

6.2 Multiple Fracture

6.3 Multiple Matrix Fracture

6.4 Yielding Matrices

6.5 Single Fracture

6.6 Slip Failure

6.7 Factors Affecting Stress-Strain Relations

6.8 Transverse Failure

6.9 Shear Failure

6.10 Compressive Failure

6.11 Statistical Aspects of Failure

7. Failure at Notches

7.1 Short Fibers

7.2 Continuous Fibers

7.3 Long Fibers

7.4 Flawed Fibers

7.5 Crack Opening

7.6 Oblique Fibers

7.7 Random Fibers

7.8 Work of Fibre Fracture

7.9 Debonding and Splitting

7.10 Synergistic Effects

7.11 Cohibitive Effects

7.12 Total Fracture Work

8. Reinforcement with Platelets

8.1 Square Platelets

8.2 Round Platelets

8.3 Toughness

9. Reinforced Polymers

9.1 Methods of Manufacture

9.2 Properties

9.3 Platelet Reinforcement

9.4 Joints

10. Reinforced Metals

10.1 Methods of Manufacture

10.2 Properties

11. Reinforced Ceramics, Cements, and Plasters

11.1 High-Temperature Ceramics

11.2 Reinforced Cements and Plasters

12. Applications

12.1 Airframes

12.2 Energy Conversion and Storage

12.3 Ground Transport

12.4 Marine Applications

12.5 Pipelines and Chemical Plant

12.6 Buildings

12.7 Medical Applications

12.8 Sports Equipment

12.9 Other Uses

Appendix A. Symbols Used in Text

Appendix B. SI Units

Index

