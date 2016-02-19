Load-Bearing Fibre Composites
1st Edition
International Series on the Strength and Fracture of Materials and Structures
Description
Load-Bearing Fibre Composites provides a unified view of the entire field of fiber and platelet composites. This book explores the complex interactions between fibers and matrix.
Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the fundamental ideas in the field of fiber reinforced composites. This text then provides data on their load-bearing capabilities. Other chapters consider a rough estimate of how strong a material could be and describe the two main sources of weakness in real materials. This book discusses as well the slender forms of material and describes the simple slip theory of reinforcement that gives the modulus and strength for aligned short-fiber composites. The final chapter deals with the versatile use of fiber reinforced materials, which can be designed for a specific application by suitable choice of components and volume fraction.
This book is a valuable resource for materials scientists, metallurgists, designers, engineers, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
1.1 Conventional Materials
1.2 Elasticity Theory
2. Physical Factors Influencing Mechanical Properties
2.1 Strength of Solids Calculated from Bond Strengths
2.2 Dislocations
2.3 Notches and Cracks
2.4 Practical Limits of Strength
3. Fibers, Whiskers, and Platelets
3.1 Slender Forms of Material
3.2 Polymer Fibers and Metal Wires
3.3 Inorganic Fibers and Whiskers
3.4 Single Crystal Platelets
3.5 Forms of Reinforcement
4. Composite Mechanics
4.1 Reinforcement by Slip
4.2 Transverse Elastic Properties
4.3 Laminae
4.4 Laminates
5. Reinforcement Processes
5.1 Elastic Stress Transfer
5.2 Elastic Stress-Strain Relationships
5.3 Reinforced Metals
5.4 Reinforced Polymers
5.5 Reinforced Ceramics and Cements
6. Failure Processes
6.1 Critical Volume Fraction
6.2 Multiple Fracture
6.3 Multiple Matrix Fracture
6.4 Yielding Matrices
6.5 Single Fracture
6.6 Slip Failure
6.7 Factors Affecting Stress-Strain Relations
6.8 Transverse Failure
6.9 Shear Failure
6.10 Compressive Failure
6.11 Statistical Aspects of Failure
7. Failure at Notches
7.1 Short Fibers
7.2 Continuous Fibers
7.3 Long Fibers
7.4 Flawed Fibers
7.5 Crack Opening
7.6 Oblique Fibers
7.7 Random Fibers
7.8 Work of Fibre Fracture
7.9 Debonding and Splitting
7.10 Synergistic Effects
7.11 Cohibitive Effects
7.12 Total Fracture Work
8. Reinforcement with Platelets
8.1 Square Platelets
8.2 Round Platelets
8.3 Toughness
9. Reinforced Polymers
9.1 Methods of Manufacture
9.2 Properties
9.3 Platelet Reinforcement
9.4 Joints
10. Reinforced Metals
10.1 Methods of Manufacture
10.2 Properties
11. Reinforced Ceramics, Cements, and Plasters
11.1 High-Temperature Ceramics
11.2 Reinforced Cements and Plasters
12. Applications
12.1 Airframes
12.2 Energy Conversion and Storage
12.3 Ground Transport
12.4 Marine Applications
12.5 Pipelines and Chemical Plant
12.6 Buildings
12.7 Medical Applications
12.8 Sports Equipment
12.9 Other Uses
Appendix A. Symbols Used in Text
Appendix B. SI Units
Index
