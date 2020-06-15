COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Lo esencial en neumología - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9788491137313

Lo esencial en neumología

5th Edition

Curso Crash

Author: Hannah Lawrence
Paperback ISBN: 9788491137313
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th June 2020
Page Count: 264
Description

 

Table of Contents

  • Portada
  • Sección I
    • 1 Introducción al sistema respiratorio
    • 2 Estructura anatómica del sistema respiratorio
    • 3 Circulación pulmonar
    • 4 Fisiología, ventilación e intercambio gaseoso
    • 5 Perfusión y transporte gaseoso
    • 6 Control de la función respiratoria
    • 7 Farmacología básica
  • Sección II Evaluación clínica
    • 8 Obtención de la historia respiratoria
    • 9 Exploración del sistema respiratorio
    • 10 El paciente respiratorio: pruebas complementarias
    • 11 El paciente respiratorio: técnicas de imagen
  • Sección III Trastornos respiratorios
    • 12 Insuficiencia respiratoria aguda
    • 13 Vías respiratorias altas
    • 14 Asma
    • 15 Enfermedad pulmonar obstructiva crónica
    • 16 Trastornos intersticiales
    • 17 Cáncer de pulmón
    • 18 Infecciones respiratorias
    • 19 Bronquiectasias y fibrosis quística
    • 20 Enfermedades de la pleura
    • 21 Enfermedad tromboembólica e hipertensión pulmonar
    • 22 Trastornos del sueño
    • 23 Manifestaciones respiratorias de las enfermedades sistémicas

    About the Author

    Hannah Lawrence

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Higher Specialist Trainee, GIM and Respiratory Medicine, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Nottingham, UK.

