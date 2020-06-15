Lo esencial en neumología
5th Edition
Curso Crash
Author: Hannah Lawrence
Paperback ISBN: 9788491137313
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th June 2020
Page Count: 264
Description
Table of Contents
- 1 Introducción al sistema respiratorio
- 2 Estructura anatómica del sistema respiratorio
- 3 Circulación pulmonar
- 4 Fisiología, ventilación e intercambio gaseoso
- 5 Perfusión y transporte gaseoso
- 6 Control de la función respiratoria
- 7 Farmacología básica
- 8 Obtención de la historia respiratoria
- 9 Exploración del sistema respiratorio
- 10 El paciente respiratorio: pruebas complementarias
- 11 El paciente respiratorio: técnicas de imagen
- 12 Insuficiencia respiratoria aguda
- 13 Vías respiratorias altas
- 14 Asma
- 15 Enfermedad pulmonar obstructiva crónica
- 16 Trastornos intersticiales
- 17 Cáncer de pulmón
- 18 Infecciones respiratorias
- 19 Bronquiectasias y fibrosis quística
- 20 Enfermedades de la pleura
- 21 Enfermedad tromboembólica e hipertensión pulmonar
- 22 Trastornos del sueño
- 23 Manifestaciones respiratorias de las enfermedades sistémicas
About the Author
Hannah Lawrence
Affiliations and Expertise
Higher Specialist Trainee, GIM and Respiratory Medicine, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Nottingham, UK.
