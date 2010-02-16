Llewellyn-Jones Fundamentals of Obstetrics and Gynaecology - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780723435099, 9780723437192

Llewellyn-Jones Fundamentals of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

9th Edition

Authors: Jeremy Oats Suzanne Abraham
eBook ISBN: 9780723437192
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 16th February 2010
Page Count: 364
Table of Contents

  1. Gynaecological and obstetric history and examination
    2. Ovulation and the menstrual cycle
    3. Conception and placental development
    4. Embryo and fetus
    5. Physiological and anatomical changes in pregnancy
    6. Antenatal care
    7. Physiology and anatomical changes in childbirth
    8. Course and management of childbirth
    9. The puerperium
    10. Minor complications of pregnancy
    11. Abortion
    12. Extrauterine pregnancy/ectopic gestation
    13. Antepartum haemorrhage
    14. Hypertensive diseases in pregnancy
    15. Cardiovascular, respiratory, haematological, neurological and gastrointestinal disorders in pregnancy
    16. Endocrine disorders in pregnancy
    17. Infections during pregnancy
    18. Diseases of the placenta and membranes
    19. Variations in the duration of pregnancy
    20. The at-risk fetus
    21. Abnormal fetal presentations
    22. Abnormal labour (dystocia) and prolonged labour
    23. Disorders in the puerperium
    24. Obstetric operations
    25. The epidemiology of obstetrics
    26. The newborn infant
    27. The low-birthweight infant
    28. Disorders of menstruation
    29. Psychological and physical disorders of the menstrual cycle
    30. Human sexuality
    31. Conception control
    32. Infertility
    33. Infections of the genital tract
    34. Atrophic and dystrophic conditions
    35. Endometriosis and adenomyosis
    36. Benign tumours, cysts and malformations of the genital tract
    37. Premalignant and malignant conditions of the female genital tract
    38. Uterovaginal displacements, damage and prolapse
    39. The urinary tract and its relationship to gynaecology
    40. The breast
    41. Gynaecological problems in childhood and adolescence
    42. The menopause
    43. Anatomy of the female genital tract

About the Author

Jeremy Oats

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair Victorian Consultative Council on Obstetric and Paediatric Mortality and Morbidity, Australia; Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Royal Women's Hospital, Melbourne, Australia; Professorial Fellow, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, University of Melbourne, Australia

Suzanne Abraham

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor in Perinatal and Woman's Health, Faculty of Medicine, University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia

