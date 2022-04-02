Llewellyn-Jones Fundamentals of Obstetrics and Gynaecology
11th Edition
Table of Contents
1. Gynaecological and obstetric history and examination
2. Ovulation and the menstrual cycle
3. Conception and placental development
4. Embryo and fetus
5. Physiological and anatomical changes in pregnancy
6. Antenatal care
7. Physiological and anatomical changes in childbirth
8. Course and management of childbirth
9. The puerperium
10. Minor complications of pregnancy
11. Miscarriage and abortion
12. Extra-uterine pregnancy/ectopic gestation
13. Antepartum haemorrhage
14. Hypertensive diseases in pregnancy
15. Cardiovascular, respiratory, haematological, neurological and gastrointestinal disorders in pregnancy
16. Endocrine disorders in pregnancy
17. Infections during pregnancy
18. Diseases of the placenta and membranes
19. Variations in the duration of pregnancy
20. The at-risk fetus
21. Abnormal fetal presentations
22. Abnormal labour (dystocia)
23. Disorders in the puerperium
24. Obstetric operations
25. The epidemiology of obstetrics
26. The newborn infant
27. The low-birthweight infant
28. Disorders of menstruation
29. Psychological and physical disorders of the menstrual cycle
30. Human sexuality
31. Conception control
32. Infertility
33. Infections of the genital tract
34. Atrophic and dystrophic conditions
35. Endometriosis and adenomyosis
36. Benign tumours, cysts and malformations of the genital tract
37. Premalignant and malignant conditions of the female genital tract
38. Uterovaginal displacements, damage and prolapse
39. The urinary tract and its relationship to gynaecology
40. The breast
41. Gynaecological problems in childhood and adolescence
42. The menopause
43. Anatomy of the female genital tract
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2023
- Published:
- 2nd April 2022
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702083013
About the Authors
Jeremy Oats
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair Victorian Consultative Council on Obstetric and Paediatric Mortality and Morbidity, Australia; Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Royal Women's Hospital, Melbourne, Australia; Professorial Fellow, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, University of Melbourne, Australia
Jacqui Boyle
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.