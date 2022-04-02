Llewellyn-Jones Fundamentals of Obstetrics and Gynaecology - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9780702083013

Llewellyn-Jones Fundamentals of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

11th Edition

Authors: Jeremy Oats Jacqui Boyle
Paperback ISBN: 9780702083013
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd April 2022
Page Count: 384
Table of Contents

1. Gynaecological and obstetric history and examination

2. Ovulation and the menstrual cycle

3. Conception and placental development

4. Embryo and fetus

5. Physiological and anatomical changes in pregnancy

6. Antenatal care

7. Physiological and anatomical changes in childbirth

8. Course and management of childbirth

9. The puerperium

10. Minor complications of pregnancy

11. Miscarriage and abortion

12. Extra-uterine pregnancy/ectopic gestation

13. Antepartum haemorrhage

14. Hypertensive diseases in pregnancy

15. Cardiovascular, respiratory, haematological, neurological and gastrointestinal disorders in pregnancy

16. Endocrine disorders in pregnancy

17. Infections during pregnancy

18. Diseases of the placenta and membranes

19. Variations in the duration of pregnancy

20. The at-risk fetus

21. Abnormal fetal presentations

22. Abnormal labour (dystocia)

23. Disorders in the puerperium

24. Obstetric operations

25. The epidemiology of obstetrics

26. The newborn infant

27. The low-birthweight infant

28. Disorders of menstruation

29. Psychological and physical disorders of the menstrual cycle

30. Human sexuality

31. Conception control

32. Infertility

33. Infections of the genital tract

34. Atrophic and dystrophic conditions

35. Endometriosis and adenomyosis

36. Benign tumours, cysts and malformations of the genital tract

37. Premalignant and malignant conditions of the female genital tract

38. Uterovaginal displacements, damage and prolapse

39. The urinary tract and its relationship to gynaecology

40. The breast

41. Gynaecological problems in childhood and adolescence

42. The menopause

43. Anatomy of the female genital tract

About the Authors

Jeremy Oats

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair Victorian Consultative Council on Obstetric and Paediatric Mortality and Morbidity, Australia; Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Royal Women's Hospital, Melbourne, Australia; Professorial Fellow, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, University of Melbourne, Australia

Jacqui Boyle

