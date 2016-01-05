Llewellyn-Jones Fundamentals of Obstetrics and Gynaecology
10th Edition
Description
The tenth edition of Llewellyn-Jones Fundamentals of Obstetrics and Gynaecology carries on the mission of Derek Llewellyn-Jones (encapsulated in the first edition of this book, published in 1969) to support the WHO's target to ensure women worldwide have good healthcare, safe deliveries and healthy children. In his words: 'It is our hope to continue to meet the needs of today's medical students and students of nursing and midwifery; and to encourage self-learning skills while providing essential information in a readable manner'.
Intervention rates continue to climb; women in the developed world embark on pregnancy later in life and with more complex medical disorders. The need to know and apply the best available standards of care is ever more critical. The tenth edition brings this highly regarded book completely up to date whilst retaining its characteristic concision and readability.
Table of Contents
1. Gynaecological and obstetric history and examination
2. Ovulation and the menstrual cycle
3. Conception and placental development
4. Embryo and fetus
5. Physiological and anatomical changes in pregnancy
6. Antenatal care
7. Physiological and anatomical changes in childbirth
8. Course and management of childbirth
9. The puerperium
10. Minor complications of pregnancy
11. Miscarriage and abortion
12. Extra-uterine pregnancy/ectopic gestation
13. Antepartum haemorrhage
14. Hypertensive diseases in pregnancy
15. Cardiovascular, respiratory, haematological, neurological and gastrointestinal disorders in pregnancy
16. Endocrine disorders in pregnancy
17. Infections during pregnancy
18. Diseases of the placenta and membranes
19. Variations in the duration of pregnancy
20. The at-risk fetus
21. Abnormal fetal presentations
22. Abnormal labour (dystocia)
23. Disorders in the puerperium
24. Obstetric operations
25. The epidemiology of obstetrics
26. The newborn infant
27. The low-birthweight infant
28. Disorders of menstruation
29. Psychological and physical disorders of the menstrual cycle
30. Human sexuality
31. Conception control
32. Infertility
33. Infections of the genital tract
34. Atrophic and dystrophic conditions
35. Endometriosis and adenomyosis
36. Benign tumours, cysts and malformations of the genital tract
37. Premalignant and malignant conditions of the female genital tract
38. Uterovaginal displacements, damage and prolapse
39. The urinary tract and its relationship to gynaecology
40. The breast
41. Gynaecological problems in childhood and adolescence
42. The menopause
43. Anatomy of the female genital tract
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 5th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723438373
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702060663
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702060649
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702060656
About the Author
Jeremy Oats
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair Victorian Consultative Council on Obstetric and Paediatric Mortality and Morbidity, Australia; Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Royal Women's Hospital, Melbourne, Australia; Professorial Fellow, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, University of Melbourne, Australia
Suzanne Abraham
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor in Perinatal and Woman's Health, Faculty of Medicine, University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia