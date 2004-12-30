Living with Illness
1st Edition
Psychosocial Challenges
Description
Living with Illness: Psychosocial Challenges focuses on developing and strengthening understanding of the illness experience. It encourages students to critically appraise conventional approaches to understanding and caring for those who are ill, to empower readers to off true holistic care and to, where appropriate, change nursing practice in light of current research findings. Traditionally nurses have drawn on knowledge from sociology and psychology as two separate but related disciplines to nursing, leaving the beginning level nurse to relate, integrate and translate knowledge gained into nursing practice. Living with Illness combines, in a unique way, sociological and psychological perspectives to creatively represent psychosocial knowledge that is innovative and directly applicable to contemporary nursing practice.
Key Features
- Provides a fresh innovative approach to the teaching of psychosocial nursing through extensive use of nursing research and theory.
- Emphasis will be the voices of those living with illness with extensive use of case studies to illustrate theoretical perspectives being discussed.
- Examines how people's experiences with health and illness are influenced by families, communities and health care systems.
- Provides link between foundations of sociology, psychology and nursing practice.
Table of Contents
- Introduction - Cath Rogers-Clark, Kris Martin-McDonald & Alexandra McCarthy
2. Health, wellness, illness, healing and holism, and Nursing - Beverly Taylor, Southern Cross University
3. Multicultural perspectives on health and illness - Don Gorman & Odette Best, University of Southern Queensland
4. Class, poverty and illness: intersecting links - Jan Horsfall, Flinders University
5. Constructions of chronic illness - Sally Wellard, University of Ballarat & Lenore Bedoes, Deakin University
6. Gender and the experience of health and illness - Kathleen Fahy, University of Newcastle
7. Ageing: living through health and illness - Colleen Cartwright, University of Queensland
8. Living with illness in rural and remote communities - Desley Hegney, University of Southern Queensland
9. Journeys through illness: suffering and resilience - Kris Martin-McDonald & Cath Rogers-Clark
10. Living with illness: pain and fatigue - Alexandra McCarthy
11. Living with loss and grief - Cynthia Schulz, La Trobe University & Elizabeth Bruce, Counselling Psychologist, Melbourne
12. Supportive partnerships - Kate White, Edith Cowan University
13. To care for others means first caring for one’s self - Cath Rogers-Clark
14. Conclusion - Cath Rogers-Clark, Kris Martin-McDonald & Alexandra McCarthy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2005
- Published:
- 30th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729577502
About the Author
Cath Rogers-Clark
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Nursing, University of Southern Queensland, Toowoomba, QLD, Australia
Kristine Martin-McDonald
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Nursing, University of Southern Queensland, Toowoomba, Australia
Alexandra McCarthy
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow, Centre for Nursing Research, Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, Australia