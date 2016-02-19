Living with Drugs
1st Edition
Description
Living with drugs, getting to know them, controlling their use, limiting the risks of misuse. These are the conclusions that we can draw from the reading of this collective work, resulting from the seminar held at the EHESS in Paris during the years 2015-2017. It involved anthropologists, sociologists, historians, philosophers, economists, lawyers, doctors, psychiatrists, health center workers, community activists, users and former drug users. The seminar, like the resulting book, is based on a transversal approach to disciplines, space and time, and a confluence of academic, practical and experiential knowledge.
Key Features
The aim of this book is to state of progress of French research and public debates on French and international drug policy. Confrontation of human and social sciences expertise and expertise from the field, health professionals and activists.
Table of Contents
Usual and modern uses of drugs
The war on drugs: a humanitarian plague
Drugs and morality
Live and work with drugs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2020
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781785483172