Living with Cerebral Palsy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196435, 9781483221465

Living with Cerebral Palsy

1st Edition

A Study of School Leavers Suffering from Cerebral Palsy in Eastern Scotland

Authors: T. T. S. Ingram Stella Jameson Jane Errington
eBook ISBN: 9781483221465
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 112
Description

Living with Cerebral Palsy correlates studies made in early life in patients with cerebral palsy with the status and social adjustment of the same individuals when they become adult. This book discusses the problem of fitting handicapped patients for life in the community after leaving school.

Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the fate of patients suffering from cerebral palsy once they outgrow childhood and come to seek employment or vocation in adult life. This text then examines the classification of cerebral palsy. Other chapters consider the likelihood of the handicapped being able to work in open employment or sheltered conditions, or of being unemployable. This book discusses as well information about personal relationships and social life of patients. The final chapter deals with the prevalence of cerebral palsy and the types of cerebral palsy encountered in a given community.

This book is a valuable resource for teachers, social workers, therapists, psychologists, and physicians.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Chapter 1 Introduction

Edinburgh

Dundee

Small Towns

Chapter 2 Classification and Methods of Study

Severity of Cerebral Palsy

Classification of Employment

Methods of Study

Chapter 3 The Survey Samples

The Patients Studied

Deaths of Patients Suffering from Cerebral Palsy

Untraced Patients

Chapter 4 Social Life and Personal Relationships

Differences in Social Life Between the Towns

Family Relationships

Relationships with the Opposite Sex

Hobbies and Occupations

Money

Chapter 5 Employment

Edinburgh

Patients in Open Employment

Patients in Niche Employment

Patients in Sheltered Workshops

Patients in Sheltered Training

Patients Unemployed at Time of Survey

Dundee

Patients in Open Employment

Patients in Niche Employment

Patients in Sheltered Workshops

Patients in Sheltered Training

Patients Unemployed at Time of Survey

Patients Who had Never Worked

Patients in Institutions

Small Towns

Patients in Open Employment

Patients in Niche Employment

Patients Unemployed at Time of Survey

Patients Who had Never Worked

Patients in Institutions

General Remarks

Attitude of Patients, Parents and Employers to Employment Problems

Methods of Obtaining Employment

Comparison of the Work Obtained by Patients

Chapter 6 Difficulties in Finding Work

Employment by Sex

Employment by Diagnosis and Severity of Physical Handicap

Employment by Intelligence

Employment and Epilepsy

Employment and Speech Defects

Appearance of Patients and Employment

Environmental Factors and Employment

Chapter 7 The Habilitation of Patients

Rhuemore Out-Patient Clinic

Patients Referred to the Employment Department

The Need for Training

Placing in Open or Sheltered Employment

Provision of Work for the Disabled

Chapter 8 Cerebral Palsy as a National Problem

Estimate of the Prevalence in Scotland

Expected Distribution of Patients by Diagnosis and Severity of Physical Handicap

Implications for the Community

Acknowledgements

About the Author

T. T. S. Ingram

Stella Jameson

Jane Errington

