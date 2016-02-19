Living with Cerebral Palsy
1st Edition
A Study of School Leavers Suffering from Cerebral Palsy in Eastern Scotland
Living with Cerebral Palsy correlates studies made in early life in patients with cerebral palsy with the status and social adjustment of the same individuals when they become adult. This book discusses the problem of fitting handicapped patients for life in the community after leaving school.
Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the fate of patients suffering from cerebral palsy once they outgrow childhood and come to seek employment or vocation in adult life. This text then examines the classification of cerebral palsy. Other chapters consider the likelihood of the handicapped being able to work in open employment or sheltered conditions, or of being unemployable. This book discusses as well information about personal relationships and social life of patients. The final chapter deals with the prevalence of cerebral palsy and the types of cerebral palsy encountered in a given community.
This book is a valuable resource for teachers, social workers, therapists, psychologists, and physicians.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1 Introduction
Edinburgh
Dundee
Small Towns
Chapter 2 Classification and Methods of Study
Severity of Cerebral Palsy
Classification of Employment
Methods of Study
Chapter 3 The Survey Samples
The Patients Studied
Deaths of Patients Suffering from Cerebral Palsy
Untraced Patients
Chapter 4 Social Life and Personal Relationships
Differences in Social Life Between the Towns
Family Relationships
Relationships with the Opposite Sex
Hobbies and Occupations
Money
Chapter 5 Employment
Edinburgh
Patients in Open Employment
Patients in Niche Employment
Patients in Sheltered Workshops
Patients in Sheltered Training
Patients Unemployed at Time of Survey
Dundee
Patients in Open Employment
Patients in Niche Employment
Patients in Sheltered Workshops
Patients in Sheltered Training
Patients Unemployed at Time of Survey
Patients Who had Never Worked
Patients in Institutions
Small Towns
Patients in Open Employment
Patients in Niche Employment
Patients Unemployed at Time of Survey
Patients Who had Never Worked
Patients in Institutions
General Remarks
Attitude of Patients, Parents and Employers to Employment Problems
Methods of Obtaining Employment
Comparison of the Work Obtained by Patients
Chapter 6 Difficulties in Finding Work
Employment by Sex
Employment by Diagnosis and Severity of Physical Handicap
Employment by Intelligence
Employment and Epilepsy
Employment and Speech Defects
Appearance of Patients and Employment
Environmental Factors and Employment
Chapter 7 The Habilitation of Patients
Rhuemore Out-Patient Clinic
Patients Referred to the Employment Department
The Need for Training
Placing in Open or Sheltered Employment
Provision of Work for the Disabled
Chapter 8 Cerebral Palsy as a National Problem
Estimate of the Prevalence in Scotland
Expected Distribution of Patients by Diagnosis and Severity of Physical Handicap
Implications for the Community
Acknowledgements
