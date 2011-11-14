Liver Transplant: Reaching the half century, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 15-4

World-renown expert, Dr. Paul Martin, has assembled an impressive list of authors to update the important topic of orthotopic liver transplantation. The issue provides comprehensive clinical coverage on this topics as articles are focused from the care of the pre-transplant patient to the care of the post-transplant patient. Content also covers the following topics: Transplantation for Hepatocellular Carcinoma;

Transplantation for Cholangiocarcinoma; Management of Renal Dysfunction in Liver Transplant Patients; Expanded Donors in Liver Transplantation; Current Status of Liver Transplantation for HBV; MELD: End of the First Decade; and Management of Recurrent HCV Infection.