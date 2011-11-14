Liver Transplant: Reaching the half century, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711086

Liver Transplant: Reaching the half century, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 15-4

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Martin Cynthia Levy
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711086
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th November 2011
Description

World-renown expert, Dr. Paul Martin, has assembled an impressive list of authors to update the important topic of orthotopic liver transplantation. The issue provides comprehensive clinical coverage on this topics as articles are focused from the care of the pre-transplant patient to the care of the post-transplant patient. Content also covers the following topics: Transplantation for Hepatocellular Carcinoma;
Transplantation for Cholangiocarcinoma; Management of Renal Dysfunction in Liver Transplant Patients; Expanded Donors in Liver Transplantation; Current Status of Liver Transplantation for HBV; MELD: End of the First Decade; and Management of Recurrent HCV Infection.

About the Authors

Paul Martin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Hepatology, University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Florida

Cynthia Levy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Miami Medical Center, Center for Liver Diseases, Miami, FL

