Liver Transplant: Reaching the half century, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 15-4
1st Edition
World-renown expert, Dr. Paul Martin, has assembled an impressive list of authors to update the important topic of orthotopic liver transplantation. The issue provides comprehensive clinical coverage on this topics as articles are focused from the care of the pre-transplant patient to the care of the post-transplant patient. Content also covers the following topics: Transplantation for Hepatocellular Carcinoma;
Transplantation for Cholangiocarcinoma; Management of Renal Dysfunction in Liver Transplant Patients; Expanded Donors in Liver Transplantation; Current Status of Liver Transplantation for HBV; MELD: End of the First Decade; and Management of Recurrent HCV Infection.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 14th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455711086
Paul Martin Author
Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Hepatology, University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Florida
Cynthia Levy Author
University of Miami Medical Center, Center for Liver Diseases, Miami, FL