Liver Regeneration and Carcinogenesis
1st Edition
Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms
Description
Because of its marked capacity to regenerate and the ability of chemical carcinogens and viruses to ready transform hepatocytes, the liver has been used extensively as a model for investigating the molecular mechanisms of cellular proliferation and carcinogenesis. Recently, striking advances have occured in the understanding of hepatocyte growth regulation and the manner in which chemical agents and viruses alter these normal growth regulatory pathways in liver carcinogenesis. This explosion of information has occured in a multitude of researh disciplines. This book brings together current findings in a coherent manner, from a molecular point of view. Three sections cover in detail the areas of liver regeneration, liver carcinogenesis, and liver tumor therapy. The contributors are pioneers and leaders in this field.
Key Features
- Logical organization of material in three detailed and comprehensive sections: liver regeneration, liver carcinogenesis, and liver tumor treatment
- Contributors are pioneers and leaders in the field
- There are currently no books on this subject on the market
- Research focus is at the molecular level
Table of Contents
Liver Regeneration, Then and Now. Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) and Its Receptor (MET) in Liver Regeneration, Neoplasia, And Disease. Structure and Functions of the HGF Receptor (C-Met). Expression and Function of Growth-Induced Genes During Liver Regeneration. Stem Cells and Hepatocarcinogenesis. Contributions of Hepadnavirus Research to Our Understanding of Hepatocarcinogenesis. Apoptosis and Hepatocarcinogenesis. Liver Tumor Promotion and the Suppression of P53-Dependant Cell Cycle Checkpoint Function. Mechanisms of Liver Tumor Promotion. Hypomethylation of DNA: A Epigenetic Mechanism that Can Facilitate the Aberrant Oncogene Expression Involved in Liver Carcinogenesis. Transgene-Based Strategies for Studying Liver Growth, Development and Cancer. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 20th September 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535548