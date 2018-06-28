Liver Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323584203, 9780323584210

Liver Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 11-2

1st Edition

Authors: John Hart
eBook ISBN: 9780323584210
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323584203
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th June 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Hepatic Pathology: Evolving Concepts in Diagnosis and Pathogenesis

for Medical Diseases and Tumors

Granulomas in the Liver, with a Focus on Infectious Causes

Acute Viral Hepatitis: Beyond A, B, and C

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis: Histopathology Basics Within a Broader Context

Chronic Hepatitis C and Direct Acting Antivirals

Recent Advances in the Histopathology of Drug-Induced Liver Injury

Pathologic Features of Hereditary Cholestatic Diseases

Primary Biliary Cholangitis and Autoimmune Hepatitis

Hepatic Adenomas: Classification, Controversies, and Consensus

Update on Ancillary Testing in the Evaluation of High-Grade Liver Tumors　

Hepatic Lymphoma Diagnosis

Cholangiocarcinoma　

Acute, Chronic, and Humoral Rejection: Pathologic Features Under Current Immunosuppressive Regimes　

Frozen Sections of the Liver

Description

This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, edited by Dr. John Hart, focuses on Liver Pathology. Topics include--but are not limited to--Hereditary cholestatic disorders; Autoimmunity in the liver; Fibrolamellar carcinoma; Hepatocellular adenoma; Infections/granulomas in the liver; HCV and direct acting antivirals; Lymphomas in the liver; Viral heaptitis; NASH; Drug induced liver injury; PBC and AIH; Liver transplant; Frozen sections of the liver; Hepatocellular carcinoma; and Cholangiocarcinoma.

Details

About the Authors

John Hart Author

The University of Chicago Medicine

