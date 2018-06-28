Liver Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 11-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Hepatic Pathology: Evolving Concepts in Diagnosis and Pathogenesis
for Medical Diseases and Tumors
Granulomas in the Liver, with a Focus on Infectious Causes
Acute Viral Hepatitis: Beyond A, B, and C
Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis: Histopathology Basics Within a Broader Context
Chronic Hepatitis C and Direct Acting Antivirals
Recent Advances in the Histopathology of Drug-Induced Liver Injury
Pathologic Features of Hereditary Cholestatic Diseases
Primary Biliary Cholangitis and Autoimmune Hepatitis
Hepatic Adenomas: Classification, Controversies, and Consensus
Update on Ancillary Testing in the Evaluation of High-Grade Liver Tumors
Hepatic Lymphoma Diagnosis
Cholangiocarcinoma
Acute, Chronic, and Humoral Rejection: Pathologic Features Under Current Immunosuppressive Regimes
Frozen Sections of the Liver
Description
This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, edited by Dr. John Hart, focuses on Liver Pathology. Topics include--but are not limited to--Hereditary cholestatic disorders; Autoimmunity in the liver; Fibrolamellar carcinoma; Hepatocellular adenoma; Infections/granulomas in the liver; HCV and direct acting antivirals; Lymphomas in the liver; Viral heaptitis; NASH; Drug induced liver injury; PBC and AIH; Liver transplant; Frozen sections of the liver; Hepatocellular carcinoma; and Cholangiocarcinoma.
Details
- English
- © Elsevier 2018
- 28th June 2018
- Elsevier
- 9780323584210
- 9780323584203
About the Authors
John Hart Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Chicago Medicine