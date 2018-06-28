Liver Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 11-2

This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, edited by Dr. John Hart, focuses on Liver Pathology. Topics include--but are not limited to--Hereditary cholestatic disorders; Autoimmunity in the liver; Fibrolamellar carcinoma; Hepatocellular adenoma; Infections/granulomas in the liver; HCV and direct acting antivirals; Lymphomas in the liver; Viral heaptitis; NASH; Drug induced liver injury; PBC and AIH; Liver transplant; Frozen sections of the liver; Hepatocellular carcinoma; and Cholangiocarcinoma.