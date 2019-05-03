Liver in Systemic Diseases, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 23-2

In consultation with Consulting Editor, Dr. Norman Gitlin, Dr. Jorge Herrera has put together a timely look at health and function of the liver in systemic diseases. The issue has all of the top experts in their field contributing conscise reviews of the following topics: The Liver in Celiac Disease; The Liver in Sickle Cell Disease; Hepatic Complications of Inflammatory Bowel Disease; The Liver in Circulatory Disturbances; Hepatobiliary Complications in Critically Ill Patients; Endocrine Diseases and the Liver; Rheumatologic Diseases and the Liver; Hepatic Manifestations of Cystic Fibrosis; Hepatic Complications of Total Parenteral Nutrition; Hepatic Manifestations of Lymphoproliferative Disorders; Liver Disease in HIV Infection; Sarcoidosis and the Liver; Liver Disease in Pregnancy; and Obstructive Sleep Apnea and the Liver.Readers will come away with the latest updates they need to improve outcomes in hepatology patients.