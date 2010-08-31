Liver Failure, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 22-3

This issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, guest edited by Sarah Saxer, PharmD, Dinesh Yogaratnam, PharmD, BCPS, and Tenita Foston, NP, on the topic of Liver Failure, will include the following article subjects: Drug-Induced Liver Failure: A Focus on Acetaminophen Overdose; Current and Emerging Strategies for Treating Hepatic Encephalopathy; Drug Dosing Considerations for the Critically Ill Patient with Liver Disease; Critical Care Therapies for Bleeding Esophogeal Varices; Treating Coagulopathies in Fulminant Hepatic Failure; Treating HCV; Management HBV; Hepatorenal Syndrome; Hepatopulmonary Syndrome; Live Transplant Considerations for Evaluation; Hepatocellular Carcinoma; Cholestatic Live Disease; Nutrition in ESLD; Infectious Issues in Patients with Liver Disease; and Management Ascites, TIPS/Shunts.