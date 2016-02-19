Liver Disorders in Childhood - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407001633, 9781483162560

Liver Disorders in Childhood

1st Edition

Postgraduate Paediatrics Series

Authors: Alex P. Mowat
Editors: John Apley
eBook ISBN: 9781483162560
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th March 1979
Page Count: 420
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Liver Disorders in Childhood provides a comprehensive account of disorders of the liver and biliary system in childhood. Topics covered include the mechanisms of physiological jaundice; the link between jaundice and breast feeding; surgery for extrahepatic biliary atresia; the role of hepatitis B virus infection in chronic liver disease; presymptomatic diagnosis of Wilson's disease; liver transplantation; and surgical treatment of metabolic disorders such as glycogen storage disease. The main focus is on day-to-day practical problems of diagnosis and management from the viewpoint of the pediatrician. This book consists of 22 chapters and begins with an overview of the anatomy and physiology of the liver and the biliary tract. The discussion then turns to liver disorders such as conjugated and unconjugated hyperbilirubinemia; extrahepatic biliary atresia; infections of the liver; fulminant hepatic failure; and Reye's syndrome (encephalopathy and fatty degeneration of the viscera). Liver disorders caused by drugs or toxins are also considered, along with inborn errors of metabolism causing hepatomegaly or disordered liver function; familial and genetic structural abnormalities of the liver and biliary system; chronic hepatitis; and Wilson's disease. This monograph is written primarily for clinicians, especially pediatricians, paediatric surgeons and gastroenterologists, but will also be of value to pathologists, biochemists, and laboratory research workers concerned with understanding aspects of hepatic function and elucidating pathogenic mechanisms.

Table of Contents


1 Anatomy and Physiology of the Liver

2 Anatomy and Physiology of the Biliary Tract

3 Unconjugated Hyperbilirubinaemia

4 Conjugated Hyperbilirubinaemia

5 Extrahepatic Biliary Atresia

6 Infections of the Liver

7 Fulminant Hepatic Failure

8 Reye's Syndrome (Encephalopathy and Fatty Degeneration of the Viscera)

9 Liver Disorders Caused by Drugs or Toxins

10 Inborn Errors of Metabolism Causing Hepatomegaly or Disordered Liver Function

11 Familial and Genetic Structural Abnormalities of the Liver and Biliary System

12 Chronic Hepatitis

13 Wilson's Disease

14 Cirrhosis and Its Complications

15 Hepato-biliary Lesions in Cystic Fibrosis

16 Liver and Gallbladder Disease in Sickle Cell Anemia

17 Indian Childhood Cirrhosis

18 Disorders of the Portal and Hepatic Venous Systems

19 Liver Tumors

20 Disorders of the Gallbladder and Biliary Tract

21 Laboratory Assessment of Hepatobiliary Disease

22 Investigation of Biliary Tract Disease

Index

Details

No. of pages:
420
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483162560

About the Author

Alex P. Mowat

About the Editor

John Apley

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.