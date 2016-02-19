Liver Disorders in Childhood
1st Edition
Postgraduate Paediatrics Series
Description
Liver Disorders in Childhood provides a comprehensive account of disorders of the liver and biliary system in childhood. Topics covered include the mechanisms of physiological jaundice; the link between jaundice and breast feeding; surgery for extrahepatic biliary atresia; the role of hepatitis B virus infection in chronic liver disease; presymptomatic diagnosis of Wilson's disease; liver transplantation; and surgical treatment of metabolic disorders such as glycogen storage disease. The main focus is on day-to-day practical problems of diagnosis and management from the viewpoint of the pediatrician. This book consists of 22 chapters and begins with an overview of the anatomy and physiology of the liver and the biliary tract. The discussion then turns to liver disorders such as conjugated and unconjugated hyperbilirubinemia; extrahepatic biliary atresia; infections of the liver; fulminant hepatic failure; and Reye's syndrome (encephalopathy and fatty degeneration of the viscera). Liver disorders caused by drugs or toxins are also considered, along with inborn errors of metabolism causing hepatomegaly or disordered liver function; familial and genetic structural abnormalities of the liver and biliary system; chronic hepatitis; and Wilson's disease. This monograph is written primarily for clinicians, especially pediatricians, paediatric surgeons and gastroenterologists, but will also be of value to pathologists, biochemists, and laboratory research workers concerned with understanding aspects of hepatic function and elucidating pathogenic mechanisms.
Table of Contents
1 Anatomy and Physiology of the Liver
2 Anatomy and Physiology of the Biliary Tract
3 Unconjugated Hyperbilirubinaemia
4 Conjugated Hyperbilirubinaemia
5 Extrahepatic Biliary Atresia
6 Infections of the Liver
7 Fulminant Hepatic Failure
8 Reye's Syndrome (Encephalopathy and Fatty Degeneration of the Viscera)
9 Liver Disorders Caused by Drugs or Toxins
10 Inborn Errors of Metabolism Causing Hepatomegaly or Disordered Liver Function
11 Familial and Genetic Structural Abnormalities of the Liver and Biliary System
12 Chronic Hepatitis
13 Wilson's Disease
14 Cirrhosis and Its Complications
15 Hepato-biliary Lesions in Cystic Fibrosis
16 Liver and Gallbladder Disease in Sickle Cell Anemia
17 Indian Childhood Cirrhosis
18 Disorders of the Portal and Hepatic Venous Systems
19 Liver Tumors
20 Disorders of the Gallbladder and Biliary Tract
21 Laboratory Assessment of Hepatobiliary Disease
22 Investigation of Biliary Tract Disease
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1979
- Published:
- 15th March 1979
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162560