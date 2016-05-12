Liver and Renal
1st Edition
Key Articles from the Medicine journal
Liver and Renal Medicine is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.
As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.
The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.
Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board
About the journal
The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Alcohol and drugs
Alcohol and the liver
Drug-induced liver injury
Prescribing in liver disease
Section 2: Autoimmune liver disease
Autoimmune hepatitis and overlap syndromes
IgG4-related disease
Primary biliary cirrhosis
Primary sclerosing cholangitis
Section 3: Gallstones
Gallstones
Section 4: Investigations
Histological assessment of the liver
How to investigate asymptomatic abnormal liver function tests
Imaging the liver and biliary tract
Investigation of jaundice
Section 5: Liver infections
Hepatitis B and D
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis E, A and other hepatotropic viruses
Tropical liver disease
Section 6: Management of problems in liver disease
Acute liver failure
Coagulopathy and bleeding in liver disease
Complications of cholestasis
Diagnosis and management of ascites and hepatorenal (acute kidney injury) syndrome in cirrhosis
Hepatic encephalopathy
Management of portal hypertension, Budd-Chiari syndrome and portal vein thrombosis
Section 7: Metabolic liver disease
Haemochromatosis
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Wilson’s disease
Section 8: Mothers, babies & children
Liver and biliary disease in childhood
Liver and biliary disease in infancy
Liver disease in pregnancy
Section 9: Signs and symptoms
Clinical and biochemical assessment of symptomatic and asymptomatic liver disease
Section 10: Transplantations
Liver transplantation
Section 11: Acute kidney injury
Assessment and initial management of acute kidney injury
The management of acute kidney injury
Section 12: Chronic kidney disease
Anaemia and chronic renal failure
Cardiovascular complications of chronic kidney disease
Epidemiology and causes of chronic kidney disease
Haemodialysis
Kidney disease in the elderly
Management of chronic kidney disease
Maximal conservative management
Peritoneal dialysis
Renal bone disease
Urological disorders in children that progress to chronic renal failure
Section 13: Clinical features
Clinical assessment of renal disease
Section 14: Drugs and the kidney
Nephrotoxins and drugs in renal insufficiency
Drugs and toxins that damage the kidney
Section 15: Genetic disorders
Genetic renal abnormalities
Inherited metabolic renal disorders in children
Section 16: Glomerular disease
Primary glomerular disease
Secondary glomerular disease
Section 17: Hypertension and renal disease
Management of hypertension in renal disease
Renovascular disease
Section 18: Imaging and biopsy
Renal biopsy
Renal imaging
Section 19: Laboratory investigations
Assessment of kidney function in adults
Clinical approach to electrolyte abnormalities
Electrolytes and acid-base: common fluid and electrolyte disorders
Interpretation and management of abnormal dipstick urinalysis
Section 20: Obstruction and infection
Initial management of lower urinary tract symptoms and bladder outlet obstruction
Renal stone disease
Urinary tract infection
Section 21: Pregnancy
Kidney disease and pregnancy
Section 22: Renal transplantation
Kidney transplantation: surgical aspects
Renal transplantation
Section 23: Systemic disease and the kidney
Diabetic nephropathy
Glomerular basement membrane disorders and the kidney
Liver disease and renal dysfunction
Lupus nephropathy and vasculitis
Paraprotein-related renal disease and amyloid
Thrombotic microangiopathies and the kidney
Section 24: Tubulo-interstitial disorders
Tubulo-interstitial disorders
Section 25: What’s new
What’s new in…: Late endocrine effects of cancer treatment
- English
- © Elsevier 2017
- 12th May 2016
- Elsevier
- 9780702071096
- 9780702071270
About the Editor
Derek Waller
Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK