Liver and Renal - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702071096

Liver and Renal

1st Edition

Key Articles from the Medicine journal

Editors: Derek Waller
eBook ISBN: 9780702071096
eBook ISBN: 9780702071270
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th May 2016
Description

Liver and Renal Medicine is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.

As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.

The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.

Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board

About the journal

The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.

Key Features

Table of Contents

Section 1: Alcohol and drugs

Alcohol and the liver

Drug-induced liver injury

Prescribing in liver disease

Section 2: Autoimmune liver disease

Autoimmune hepatitis and overlap syndromes

IgG4-related disease

Primary biliary cirrhosis

Primary sclerosing cholangitis

Section 3: Gallstones

Gallstones

Section 4: Investigations

Histological assessment of the liver

How to investigate asymptomatic abnormal liver function tests

Imaging the liver and biliary tract

Investigation of jaundice

Section 5: Liver infections

Hepatitis B and D

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis E, A and other hepatotropic viruses

Tropical liver disease

Section 6: Management of problems in liver disease

Acute liver failure

Coagulopathy and bleeding in liver disease

Complications of cholestasis

Diagnosis and management of ascites and hepatorenal (acute kidney injury) syndrome in cirrhosis

Hepatic encephalopathy

Management of portal hypertension, Budd-Chiari syndrome and portal vein thrombosis

Section 7: Metabolic liver disease

Haemochromatosis

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Wilson’s disease

Section 8: Mothers, babies & children

Liver and biliary disease in childhood

Liver and biliary disease in infancy

Liver disease in pregnancy

Section 9: Signs and symptoms

Clinical and biochemical assessment of symptomatic and asymptomatic liver disease

Section 10: Transplantations

Liver transplantation

Section 11: Acute kidney injury

Assessment and initial management of acute kidney injury

The management of acute kidney injury

Section 12: Chronic kidney disease

Anaemia and chronic renal failure

Cardiovascular complications of chronic kidney disease

Epidemiology and causes of chronic kidney disease

Haemodialysis

Kidney disease in the elderly

Management of chronic kidney disease

Maximal conservative management

Peritoneal dialysis

Renal bone disease

Urological disorders in children that progress to chronic renal failure

Section 13: Clinical features

Clinical assessment of renal disease

Section 14: Drugs and the kidney

Nephrotoxins and drugs in renal insufficiency

Drugs and toxins that damage the kidney

Section 15: Genetic disorders

Genetic renal abnormalities

Inherited metabolic renal disorders in children

Section 16: Glomerular disease

Primary glomerular disease

Secondary glomerular disease

Section 17: Hypertension and renal disease

Management of hypertension in renal disease

Renovascular disease

Section 18: Imaging and biopsy

Renal biopsy

Renal imaging

Section 19: Laboratory investigations

Assessment of kidney function in adults

Clinical approach to electrolyte abnormalities

Electrolytes and acid-base: common fluid and electrolyte disorders

Interpretation and management of abnormal dipstick urinalysis

Section 20: Obstruction and infection

Initial management of lower urinary tract symptoms and bladder outlet obstruction

Renal stone disease

Urinary tract infection

Section 21: Pregnancy

Kidney disease and pregnancy

Section 22: Renal transplantation

Kidney transplantation: surgical aspects

Renal transplantation

Section 23: Systemic disease and the kidney

Diabetic nephropathy

Glomerular basement membrane disorders and the kidney

Liver disease and renal dysfunction

Lupus nephropathy and vasculitis

Paraprotein-related renal disease and amyloid

Thrombotic microangiopathies and the kidney

Section 24: Tubulo-interstitial disorders

Tubulo-interstitial disorders

Section 25: What’s new

What’s new in…: Late endocrine effects of cancer treatment

About the Editor

Derek Waller

Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

