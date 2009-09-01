Liver: A Complete Book on Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Diseases
1st Edition
Description
The spectrum and etiology of liver diseases vary widely between East and West and hence the focus and experience of hepatologists also remain varied at two corners of the globe. Hepatology being perhaps one of the most flourishing and evolving discipline of medical sciences, a book with recent information written by experts from all over the world was much needed. The present book fulfills this need.
The book will serve as a useful reference manual to consultants, postgraduate students, and residents of Hepatology, Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine, Pathology, Virology, and Preventive Medicine as well as undergraduate clinical medical students.
Key Features
Liver is a comprehensive book that discusses all aspects of diseases ranging from epidemiology to prognosis. This book is unique in its conception and presentation, as not only it provides new information but also offers a balanced and rational approach to diseases of liver, pancreas, and biliary system. One of the characteristic features of the book is inclusion of diseases of pancreas and separate chapters on important topics like cytokines and chemokines and apoptosis in liver diseases, as a sound background in these is essential for becoming a good specialist. It contains a chapter on evidence-based clinical practice in hepatology, which is the basis of modern clinical practice. It also includes a chapter on preventive aspects of hepato-biliary diseases keeping in mind that prevention of diseases is always preferred to cure.
One of the unique features of this book is, it has contributors from all over the world.
Table of Contents
SECTION I: BASICS IN HEPATOLOGY
Chapter 1 Anatomy and Histology of the Liver
Chapter 2 Hepatocellular Function
Chapter 3 Apoptosis in Liver Disease
Chapter 4 Cytokine and Chemokine
Chapter 5 Preventive Aspects of Hepatobiliary Diseases
Chapter 6 Bioethics in Hepatology
Chapter 7 Evidence-Based Clinical Practice in Hepatology
SECTION II: ASSESSING THE LIVER
Chapter 8 Liver Function Tests
Chapter 9 Hepatic Imaging
Chapter 10 Liver Biopsy
Chapter 11 Histopathological Changes in Liver Diseases
Chapter 12 Hematological Changes in Liver Diseases
SECTION III: CONGENITAL LIVER DISEASES
Chapter 13 Congenital Hyperbilirubinemias
Chapter 14 Wilson’s Disease
Chapter 15 Hereditary Hemochromatosis
Chapter 16 Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Chapter 17 Glycogen Storage Disease
Chapter 18 Porphyria
SECTION IV: JAUNDICE
Chapter 19 Hepatocellular Jaundice
Chapter 20 Prehepatic Jaundice
Chapter 21 Cholestatic Liver Disease
SECTION V: HEPATOTROPIC VIRUSES
Chapter 22 Hepatitis A Virus
Chapter 23 Hepatitis E Virus
Chapter 24 Hepatitis B Virus
Chapter 25 Hepatitis B Virus: Mutants
Chapter 26 Hepatitis B Virus: Advances
Chapter 27 Hepatitis C Virus
Chapter 28 Hepatitis D Virus
SECTION VI: AUTOIMMUNE LIVER DISEASES
Chapter 30 Autoimmune Hepatitis
Chapter 31 Primary Biliary Cirrhosis
Chapter 32 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
SECTION VII: INFLUENCE OF DRUGS AND ENVIRONMENT ON LIVER
Chapter 33 Drug-Induced Liver Diseases
Chapter 34 Arsenic-Induced Liver Disease
Chapter 35 Alcoholic Liver Disease
Chapter 36 Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
SECTION VIII: LIVER FAILURE
Chapter 37 Acute Liver Failure
SECTION IX: CIRRHOSIS AND COMPLICATIONS
Chapter 39 Cirrhosis of Liver
Chapter 40 Hepatic Encephalopathy
Chapter 41 Portal Hypertension: Pathophysiology
Chapter 42 Portal Hypertension: Management
Chapter 43 Ascites
SECTION X: LIVER IN CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES
Chapter 44 Budd-Chiari Syndrome
Chapter 45 Extrahepatic Portal Vein Obstruction
Chapter 46 Hepatic Vena Cava Disease
Chapter 47 Liver in Congestive Cardiac Failure
Chapter 48 The Liver in Shock
SECTION XI: NON-VIRAL INFECTIONS OF LIVER
Chapter 49 Amebic Liver Abscess
Chapter 50 Pyogenic Liver Abscess
Chapter 51 Hydatid Disease of Liver
Chapter 52 Human Leptospirosis
SECTION XII: LIVER DISEASES IN PREGNANCY AND CHILDHOOD
Chapter 53 Pregnancy and Liver Diseases
Chapter 54 Pediatric Liver Diseases
SECTION XIII: SPACE OCCUPYING LESIONS OF LIVER
Chapter 55 Benign Liver Lesions
Chapter 56 Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Chapter 57 Hepatic Metastases
SECTION XIV: SURGERY AND LIVER
Chapter 58 Liver Transplantation
Chapter 59 Surgery in Liver Diseases
SECTION XV: DISEASES OF GALLBLADDER AND BILIARY TREE
Chapter 60 Gallstone Disease
Chapter 61 Other Gallbladder Diseases
Chapter 62 Carcinoma of Gallbladder
Chapter 63 Cysts and Congenital Biliary Anomalies
Chapter 64 Benign Biliary Stricture
Chapter 65 Hepatobiliary Ascariasis
Chapter 66 Cholangiocarcinoma
SECTION XVI: DISEASES OF PANCREAS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 666
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2009
- Published:
- 1st September 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131231579
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131216743