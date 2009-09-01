Liver: A Complete Book on Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131216743, 9788131231579

Liver: A Complete Book on Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Diseases

1st Edition

Authors: Mamun-Al Mahtab
eBook ISBN: 9788131231579
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131216743
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 1st September 2009
Page Count: 666
Description

The spectrum and etiology of liver diseases vary widely between East and West and hence the focus and experience of hepatologists also remain varied at two corners of the globe. Hepatology being perhaps one of the most flourishing and evolving discipline of medical sciences, a book with recent information written by experts from all over the world was much needed. The present book fulfills this need.

The book will serve as a useful reference manual to consultants, postgraduate students, and residents of Hepatology, Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine, Pathology, Virology, and Preventive Medicine as well as undergraduate clinical medical students.

Key Features

Liver is a comprehensive book that discusses all aspects of diseases ranging from epidemiology to prognosis. This book is unique in its conception and presentation, as not only it provides new information but also offers a balanced and rational approach to diseases of liver, pancreas, and biliary system. One of the characteristic features of the book is inclusion of diseases of pancreas and separate chapters on important topics like cytokines and chemokines and apoptosis in liver diseases, as a sound background in these is essential for becoming a good specialist. It contains a chapter on evidence-based clinical practice in hepatology, which is the basis of modern clinical practice. It also includes a chapter on preventive aspects of hepato-biliary diseases keeping in mind that prevention of diseases is always preferred to cure.

One of the unique features of this book is, it has contributors from all over the world.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: BASICS IN HEPATOLOGY

Chapter 1 Anatomy and Histology of the Liver

Chapter 2 Hepatocellular Function

Chapter 3 Apoptosis in Liver Disease

Chapter 4 Cytokine and Chemokine

Chapter 5 Preventive Aspects of Hepatobiliary Diseases

Chapter 6 Bioethics in Hepatology

Chapter 7 Evidence-Based Clinical Practice in Hepatology

SECTION II: ASSESSING THE LIVER

Chapter 8 Liver Function Tests

Chapter 9 Hepatic Imaging

Chapter 10 Liver Biopsy

Chapter 11 Histopathological Changes in Liver Diseases

Chapter 12 Hematological Changes in Liver Diseases

SECTION III: CONGENITAL LIVER DISEASES

Chapter 13 Congenital Hyperbilirubinemias

Chapter 14 Wilson’s Disease

Chapter 15 Hereditary Hemochromatosis

Chapter 16 Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

Chapter 17 Glycogen Storage Disease

Chapter 18 Porphyria

SECTION IV: JAUNDICE

Chapter 19 Hepatocellular Jaundice

Chapter 20 Prehepatic Jaundice

Chapter 21 Cholestatic Liver Disease

SECTION V: HEPATOTROPIC VIRUSES

Chapter 22 Hepatitis A Virus

Chapter 23 Hepatitis E Virus

Chapter 24 Hepatitis B Virus

Chapter 25 Hepatitis B Virus: Mutants

Chapter 26 Hepatitis B Virus: Advances

Chapter 27 Hepatitis C Virus

Chapter 28 Hepatitis D Virus

SECTION VI: AUTOIMMUNE LIVER DISEASES

Chapter 30 Autoimmune Hepatitis

Chapter 31 Primary Biliary Cirrhosis

Chapter 32 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

SECTION VII: INFLUENCE OF DRUGS AND ENVIRONMENT ON LIVER

Chapter 33 Drug-Induced Liver Diseases

Chapter 34 Arsenic-Induced Liver Disease

Chapter 35 Alcoholic Liver Disease

Chapter 36 Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

SECTION VIII: LIVER FAILURE

Chapter 37 Acute Liver Failure

SECTION IX: CIRRHOSIS AND COMPLICATIONS

Chapter 39 Cirrhosis of Liver

Chapter 40 Hepatic Encephalopathy

Chapter 41 Portal Hypertension: Pathophysiology

Chapter 42 Portal Hypertension: Management

Chapter 43 Ascites

SECTION X: LIVER IN CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

Chapter 44 Budd-Chiari Syndrome

Chapter 45 Extrahepatic Portal Vein Obstruction

Chapter 46 Hepatic Vena Cava Disease

Chapter 47 Liver in Congestive Cardiac Failure

Chapter 48 The Liver in Shock

SECTION XI: NON-VIRAL INFECTIONS OF

• Desmond Wai LIVER

Chapter 49 Amebic Liver Abscess

Chapter 50 Pyogenic Liver Abscess

Chapter 51 Hydatid Disease of Liver

Chapter 52 Human Leptospirosis

SECTION XII: LIVER DISEASES IN PREGNANCY AND CHILDHOOD

Chapter 53 Pregnancy and Liver Diseases

Chapter 54 Pediatric Liver Diseases

SECTION XIII: SPACE OCCUPYING LESIONS OF LIVER

Chapter 55 Benign Liver Lesions

Chapter 56 Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Chapter 57 Hepatic Metastases

SECTION XIV: SURGERY AND LIVER

Chapter 58 Liver Transplantation

Chapter 59 Surgery in Liver Diseases

SECTION XV: DISEASES OF GALLBLADDER AND BILIARY TREE

Chapter 60 Gallstone Disease

Chapter 61 Other Gallbladder Diseases

Chapter 62 Carcinoma of Gallbladder

Chapter 63 Cysts and Congenital Biliary Anomalies

Chapter 64 Benign Biliary Stricture

Chapter 65 Hepatobiliary Ascariasis

Chapter 66 Cholangiocarcinoma

SECTION XVI: DISEASES OF PANCREAS

Details

About the Author

Mamun-Al Mahtab

