Liver: A Complete Book on Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Diseases

Liver is a comprehensive book that discusses all aspects of diseases ranging from epidemiology to prognosis. This book is unique in its conception and presentation, as not only it provides new information but also offers a balanced and rational approach to diseases of liver, pancreas, and biliary system. One of the characteristic features of the book is inclusion of diseases of pancreas and separate chapters on important topics like cytokines and chemokines and apoptosis in liver diseases, as a sound background in these is essential for becoming a good specialist. It contains a chapter on evidence-based clinical practice in hepatology, which is the basis of modern clinical practice. It also includes a chapter on preventive aspects of hepato-biliary diseases keeping in mind that prevention of diseases is always preferred to cure.

One of the unique features of this book is, it has contributors from all over the world.