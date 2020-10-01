Liutex and Its Applications in Turbulence Research
1st Edition
Description
Rortex and its Applications in Turbulence Research reviews the history of vortex definition, provides an accurate mathematical definition of vortices, and explains their applications in flow transition, turbulent flow, flow control and turbulent flow experiments. This book also explains the term "Rortex" as a mathematically defined rigid rotation of fluids or vortex, which could help to solve many longstanding problems in turbulence research. The accurate mathematical definition of the vortex is important in a range of industrial contexts, including aerospace, turbine machinery, combustion, and electronic cooling systems, so there are many areas of research that can benefit from the innovations described here.
This book will also provide a thorough survey of the latest research in generalized and flow-thermal unified law-of-the-wall for wall-bounded turbulence. Important theory and methodologies used for developing these laws are described in detail, including: (1) the classification of the conventional turbulent boundary layer concept based on proper velocity scaling; (2) the methodology for the identification of the scales of velocity, temperature and length needed to establish the law; and (3) the discovery, proof and strict validations of the laws with both Reynolds and Prandtl number independency properties using DNS data. The establishment of these statistical laws is important to modern fluid mechanics and heat transfer research, and greatly expands our understanding of wall-bounded turbulence.
Key Features
- Provides an accurate mathematical definition of vortices
- Provide a thorough survey of the latest research in generalized and flow-thermal unified law-of-the-wall for wall-bounded turbulence
- Explains the term “Rortex” as a mathematically defined rigid rotation of fluids or vortex
Readership
Researchers and engineers working in fluids or thermal engineering
Table of Contents
- Short Introduction of Classical and Current Theories on Vortex and Turbulence Generation
2. Vortex Definition and Identification – Three Generations on Vortex Definition
3. Rortex – A New Mathematical Definition of Fluid Rotation
4. Vortex Structure in Turbulent Boundary Layer – DNS and Experiment
5. Linear Stability Analysis of Shear Layer and Rortex
6. Large Vortex Formation
7. Multiple Level Vortices Generation
8. Relation between Vorticity and Rortex and Vorticity Structure in Flow Transition
9. POD (SVD) and DMD Modes Analysis, Non-Symmetry and Chaos
10. Correlation Analysis of Flow Fluctuation and Rortex
11. Turbulent boundary layer and conventional law-of-the-wall
12. New Observations and Findings of TBL in Modern DNS data
13. Identification of Fluid and Thermal Scales for Developing Statistical Law
14. Establishment of Unified Fluid and Thermal Law-of-the-Wall
15. Proof and Validations of the Law by DNS data and Connotations of the Law
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128190234
About the Author
Chaoqun Liu
Dr. Chaoqun Liu received both BS (1968) and MS (1981) from Tsinghua University, Beijing, China and PhD (1989) from University of Colorado at Denver, USA. He is currently the Tenured and Distinguished Professor and the Director of Center for Numerical Simulation and Modeling at University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas, USA. He has worked on high order direct numerical simulation (DNS) and large eddy simulation (LES) for flow transition and turbulence for over 30 years since 1989. As PI, he has been awarded by NASA, US Air Force and US Navy with 50 federal research grants of over 5.7106 US dollars in the United States.. He has published 11 professional books, 120 journal papers and 145 conference papers. He is the founder and major contributor of the third generation of vortex identification methods including the Omega, Liutex/Rortex, Liutex-Omega, Modified Liutex-Omega, Liutex Core Line methods, RS vorticity decomposition and R-NR velocity gradient decomposition
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Numerical Simulation and Modeling, University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas, USA
Hongyi Xu
Dr. Hongyi Xu got his BS(1985) and MS(1988) from Shanghai University of Technology, Shanghai, China and received Ph.D(1998) from Queens University at Kingston, Canada. He is currently a Professor at Fudan University, Shanghai, China. He has conducted professional research in the fixed-wing and rotary-wing aerodynamics and thermal turbulence in high-temperature turbine of aero-engine. He had fifteen-years of working experience as a senior research officer in the Institute for Aerospace Research, National Research Council(IAR/NRC) of Canada. He was the rotary-wing group leader in the aerodynamic lab of IAR/NRC and was appointed by Department of National Defense as a chief-expert representative of Canada participating The Technology Collaboration Program (TTCP) activities involving United State, British, Canada, Australia and New Zeland. He was leading and participating a number of R&D research programs from both north america major aero-manufacturers and governmwent organizations, such as Canadian Bombardier Aircraft Company, Pratt-Whitney Aero-engine company,U.S. Bell Helicopter Incorporation and Defense Research Development Canada and Defense Research Establishment etc. He joined the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Fudan University as a senior professor in 2013. He has published many research papers in both internationally prestigious journals and conferences. He was invited by a number of well-known research organizations and universities to deliever speechs, such as the Oxford University in U.K., Siegen University in German, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency(JAXA) and Taiwan Kaosiong University. He is currently leading a number of research programs from Chinese Natural Science Foundation and Shanghai Aeroengine Corporation. Academically, he is a well-known expert in direct numerical simulation of turbulence and establishs the wall-turbulence big databank at Fudan University. Based on these data, he pushs the front of the current Turbulent Boundary Layer theory and develops the complete law-of-the-wall formulations for wall-bounded turbulence. Moreover, he applys the modern neuro-network techniques to explore the innovative turbulence closure modelling.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Fudan University, China
Xiaoshu Cai
Professor Xiaoshu Cai works at Shanghai University of Science and Technology in China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Shanghai University of Science and Technology, China
Yisheng Gao
Yisheng Gao works in the Department of Mathematics at University of Texas at Arlington, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics, University of Texas at Arlington, USA
