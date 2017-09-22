Little and Falace's Dental Management of the Medically Compromised Patient
9th Edition
Description
Learn how to provide dental care to any patient, regardless of existing medical conditions. Little and Falace’s Dental Management of the Medically Compromised Patient, 9th Edition, has been thoroughly revised to give you the information you need to assess common problems, and make safe and healthy dental management decisions. The new addition includes expanded coverage of women’s health issues and introduces a process for developing a medical-risk source. Also, each chapter features vivid illustrations and well-organized tables to give you in-depth details and overall summaries to help you get to the root of your future patients’ needs.
Key Features
- Logical organization of conditions makes it easy for you to understand and follow the material as you prepare to treat patients.
- Standardized assessment process helps you to ascertain the severity and stability of common medical disorders.
- Dental management summary table summarizes important factors for consideration in the dental management of medically compromised patients.
- Over 400 color images provide a visual guide and highlight key information.
- Dental management box in each chapter allows you to locate key information for evaluating a medically compromised patient.
Table of Contents
PART ONE: PATIENT EVALUATION AND RISK ASSESSMENT
1: Patient Evaluation and Risk Assessment
PART TWO: CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE
2: Infective Endocarditis
3: Hypertension
4: Ischemic Heart Disease
5: Cardiac Arrhythmias
6: Heart Failure (or Congestive Heart Failure)
PART THREE: PULMONARY DISEASE
7: Pulmonary Disease
8: Smoking and Tobacco Use Cessation
9: Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders
PART FOUR: GASTROINTESTIAL DISEASE
10: Liver Disease
11: Gastrointestinal Disease
PART FIVE: GENITOURINARY DISEASE
12: Chronic Kidney Disease and Dialysis
13: Sexually Transmitted Diseases
PART SIX: ENDOCRINE AND METABOLIC DISEASE
14: Diabetes Mellitus
15: Adrenal Insufficiency
16: Thyroid Diseases
17: Pregnancy and Breast Feeding
PART SEVEN: IMMUNOLOGIC DISEASE
18: AIDS, HIV Infection, and Related Conditions
19: Allergy
20: Rheumatologic and Connective Tissue Disorders
21: Organ and Bone Marrow Transplantation
PART EIGHT: HEMATOLOGIC AND ONCOLOGIC DISEASE
22: Disorders of Red Blood Cells
23: Disorders of White Blood Cells
24: Acquired Bleeding and Hypercoagulable Disorders
25: Congenital Bleeding and Hypercoagulable Disorders
26: Cancer and Oral Care of the Patient
PART NINE: NEUROLOGIC, BEHAVIORAL, AND PSYCHIATRIC DISORDERS
27: Neurologic Disorders
28: Anxiety, Eating Disorders, and Behavioral Reactions to Illness
29: Psychiatric Disorders
30: Drug and Alcohol Abuse
APPENDICES
Appendix A: Guide to Management of Common Medical Emergencies in the Dental Office
Appendix B: Guidelines for Infection Control in Dental Health Care Settings
Appendix C: Therapeutic Management of Common Oral Lesions
Appendix D: Drug Interactions of Significance to Dentistry
Appendix E: Alternative and Complementary Medicine of Potential Importance in Dentistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 716
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 22nd September 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323443951
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323443845
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323443555
About the Author
James Little
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, University of Minnesota School of Dentistry-Minneapolis, MN
Craig Miller
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kentucky, Department of Oral Health Science, College of Dentistry, Lexington, KY, USA
Nelson Rhodus
Affiliations and Expertise
Morse Distinguished Professor and Director, Division of Oral Medicine, Oral Diagnosis and Oral Radiology, University of Minnesota, School of Dentistry and College of Medicine, Minneapolis, MN