Lithostratigraphic Analysis of Sedimentary Basins
1st Edition
Description
Lithostratigraphic Analysis of Sedimentary Basins deals with the concepts and methodology of lithostratigraphic analysis used to elucidate various aspects of the geological history of sedimentary layers within a basin. The principles of stratigraphy and sedimentation as well as the influence of tectonism are discussed, along with their relevance to a variety of methods employed in the analysis of sedimentary basins.
Comprised of seven chapters, this book begins with a classification of sedimentary basins and an overview of the methods used in their analysis. Certain lithological features, including sedimentary structures, textures, and assemblages of features that are considered to be diagnostic or indicative of particular depositional environments, are discussed, together with their implications for interpretations of the geologic history of a sedimentary basin on the basis of both macrostratigraphic and microstratigraphic criteria. Other lithologic analyses that are mentioned relate to petrophysical properties such as porosity and permeability and to chemical properties such as trace element, organic, and hydrocarbon content. Methods employed in the examination of outcrops and rock samples are also considered. The final chapter describes the application of sedimentary basin analysis to exploration of oil and gas, coal, and minerals, together with potential storage reservoirs for natural gas.
This monograph will be of interest to geophysicists, geologists, geophysicists, and engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Introduction
Classification of Sedimentary Basins
Methods of Study
Chapter 2 Evolution and Development
Concepts
Chapter 3 Stratigraphic and Structural Concepts
Sedimentation
Consolidation of Sediments
Stratigraphic Framework of Basins
Structural Framework of Basins
Chapter 4 Depositional Environments
Geomorphic and Sedimentary Associations
Lithofacies and Stratigraphic Associations
Chapter 5 Analysis of Outcrops, Drill Core, and Cuttings
Macrostratigraphy
Microstratigraphy
Physicochemical Properties
Chapter 6 Construction of Maps and Sections
Sedimentary Basin Configuration
Lithofacies
Biofacies
Collation and Representation
Chapter 7 Application of Basin Analysis to Economic Geology
Introduction
Exploration for Oil and Gas
Exploration for Coal
Exploration for Mineral Deposits
Exploration for Aquifers and Storage Reservoirs
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th November 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268606
About the Author
C. E. B. Conybeare
Affiliations and Expertise
Australian National University, Canberra (A. C. T.)