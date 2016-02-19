Lithostratigraphic Analysis of Sedimentary Basins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121860509, 9781483268606

Lithostratigraphic Analysis of Sedimentary Basins

1st Edition

Authors: C. E. B. Conybeare
eBook ISBN: 9781483268606
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1979
Page Count: 568
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Lithostratigraphic Analysis of Sedimentary Basins deals with the concepts and methodology of lithostratigraphic analysis used to elucidate various aspects of the geological history of sedimentary layers within a basin. The principles of stratigraphy and sedimentation as well as the influence of tectonism are discussed, along with their relevance to a variety of methods employed in the analysis of sedimentary basins.

Comprised of seven chapters, this book begins with a classification of sedimentary basins and an overview of the methods used in their analysis. Certain lithological features, including sedimentary structures, textures, and assemblages of features that are considered to be diagnostic or indicative of particular depositional environments, are discussed, together with their implications for interpretations of the geologic history of a sedimentary basin on the basis of both macrostratigraphic and microstratigraphic criteria. Other lithologic analyses that are mentioned relate to petrophysical properties such as porosity and permeability and to chemical properties such as trace element, organic, and hydrocarbon content. Methods employed in the examination of outcrops and rock samples are also considered. The final chapter describes the application of sedimentary basin analysis to exploration of oil and gas, coal, and minerals, together with potential storage reservoirs for natural gas.

This monograph will be of interest to geophysicists, geologists, geophysicists, and engineers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Introduction

Classification of Sedimentary Basins

Methods of Study

Chapter 2 Evolution and Development

Concepts

Chapter 3 Stratigraphic and Structural Concepts

Sedimentation

Consolidation of Sediments

Stratigraphic Framework of Basins

Structural Framework of Basins

Chapter 4 Depositional Environments

Geomorphic and Sedimentary Associations

Lithofacies and Stratigraphic Associations

Chapter 5 Analysis of Outcrops, Drill Core, and Cuttings

Macrostratigraphy

Microstratigraphy

Physicochemical Properties

Chapter 6 Construction of Maps and Sections

Sedimentary Basin Configuration

Lithofacies

Biofacies

Collation and Representation

Chapter 7 Application of Basin Analysis to Economic Geology

Introduction

Exploration for Oil and Gas

Exploration for Coal

Exploration for Mineral Deposits

Exploration for Aquifers and Storage Reservoirs

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
568
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483268606

About the Author

C. E. B. Conybeare

Affiliations and Expertise

Australian National University, Canberra (A. C. T.)

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.