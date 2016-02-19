Lithography for VLSI, Volume 16
1st Edition
VLSI Electronics Microstructure Science
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Optical Lithography
I. Introduction
II. Optical Resists
III. Contact and Proximity Printing
IV. Projection Printing
References
Chapter 2 Lumped Parameter Model for Optical Lithography
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Lumped Parameter Model
IV. Comparison with Experimental Data
V. Summary
Appendix A: Image Intensity Distribution
Appendix B: Theory and Mathematics of the Lumped Parameter Model
References
Chapter 3 The Evolution of Electron-Beam Pattern Generators for Integrated Circuit Masks at AT&T Bell Laboratories
I. Introduction
II. Integrated Circuit Masks
III. A New System: EBES4
IV. Overall System Description
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 Electron Resist Process Modeling
I. Introduction
II. Electron-Beam Exposure Modeling
III. Electron Resist Development Modeling
IV. Electron Resist Profile Modeling
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 Ion-Beam Lithography
I. Introduction
II. Processing with Ion Beams
III. Ion-Substrate Interactions
IV. Ion-Beam Lithography Systems and Instrumentation
V. Problems and Limitations in Ion-Beam Lithography
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Alignment Techniques in Optical and X-Ray Lithography
I. Introduction
II. Review of Optical Principles
III. Methods of Alignment
IV. Measurement of Aligned Wafers
V. Summary
References
Chapter 7 Metrology in Microlithography
I. Introduction
II. Accuracy and Precision
III. Imaging in the Optical Microscope
IV. Imaging in the Scanning Electron Microscope
V. Dimensional Metrology
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 8 Electrical Measurements for Characterizing Lithography
I. Introduction
II. Lithographic Systems
III. Electrical Measurement
IV. Imagery Characterization
V. Overlay Characterization
VI. Conclusion
Appendix A
References
Index
Description
VLSI Electronics Microstructure Science, Volume 16: Lithography for VLSI treats special topics from each branch of lithography, and also contains general discussion of some lithographic methods.
This volume contains 8 chapters that discuss the various aspects of lithography. Chapters 1 and 2 are devoted to optical lithography. Chapter 3 covers electron lithography in general, and Chapter 4 discusses electron resist exposure modeling. Chapter 5 presents the fundamentals of ion-beam lithography. Mask/wafer alignment for x-ray proximity printing and for optical lithography is tackled in Chapter 6. Chapters 7 and 8 on metrology deal with the characterization of lithography by measurements of various types.
Engineers, scientists, and technical managers in the semiconductor industry, and engineering and applied physics faculty and graduate students will find the text very useful.
