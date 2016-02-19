Lithium: Needs and Resources focuses on the applications, reactions, and increasing demand for lithium, as well as the exploration methods used in the extraction of this element. The selection first offers information on the lithium industry, including markets for lithium metal and lithium compounds and lithium reserves. The text then surveys past and future development of the market for lithium in the global aluminum industry. Topics include effects of lithium carbonate, demand for aluminum, development of US demand, and survey of aluminum plants. The compilation takes a look at lithium ore in Brazil and lithium-bearing rocks in Clark County, Nevada, USA, including geology of lithium districts, future perspectives, and mineralogy and distribution of lithium. The text also discusses hydrogen-mineral reactions and their application to the removal of iron from spodumene. Considerations include iron removal process, crystal chemistry of spodumene, and hydrogen-mineral reactions. The publication surveys the deposits of lithium in the United Kingdom; exploration methods in the Tanco mine area in Manitoba, Canada; and the role of the U.S. Geological Survey in the lithium industry. The selection is a vital source of information for readers interested in studying the sources and applications of lithium.