Lithium Needs and Resources
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Held in Corning, New York, 12-14 October 1977
Description
Lithium: Needs and Resources focuses on the applications, reactions, and increasing demand for lithium, as well as the exploration methods used in the extraction of this element. The selection first offers information on the lithium industry, including markets for lithium metal and lithium compounds and lithium reserves. The text then surveys past and future development of the market for lithium in the global aluminum industry. Topics include effects of lithium carbonate, demand for aluminum, development of US demand, and survey of aluminum plants. The compilation takes a look at lithium ore in Brazil and lithium-bearing rocks in Clark County, Nevada, USA, including geology of lithium districts, future perspectives, and mineralogy and distribution of lithium. The text also discusses hydrogen-mineral reactions and their application to the removal of iron from spodumene. Considerations include iron removal process, crystal chemistry of spodumene, and hydrogen-mineral reactions. The publication surveys the deposits of lithium in the United Kingdom; exploration methods in the Tanco mine area in Manitoba, Canada; and the role of the U.S. Geological Survey in the lithium industry. The selection is a vital source of information for readers interested in studying the sources and applications of lithium.
Table of Contents
Contents
1. Introduction
2. The Lithium Industry Today
3. Lithium in Europe
4. Past and Future Development of the Market for Lithium in the World Aluminium Industry
5. Lithium Ore in Brazil
6. Lithium Bearing Rocks of the Horse Springs Formation, Clark County, Nevada
7. Lithium, a Preliminary Survey of its Mineral Occurrence in Flint Clay and Related Rock Types in the United States
8. Hydrogen-Mineral Reactions and Their Application to the Removal of Iron from Spodumene
9. A Preliminary Look at Lithium in the United Kingdom
10. Exploration Methods in the Tanco Mine Area of Southeastern Manitoba, Canada
11. The Role of the U.S. Geological Survey in the Lithium Industry
12. A Review of Extractive Processes for Lithium from Ores and Brines
13. The Essential Chemical and Physical Properties of Ferrous Alloys Needed for Containment of Liquid Lithium
14. Preliminary Design and Analysis of Recovery of Lithium from Brine with the Use of a Selective Extractant
15. Potential Lithium Requirements for Fusion Power Plants
16. Lithium in the McDermitt Calder s, Oregon and Nevada
17. Chemical Composition and Distribution of Lithium-Rich Brines in Salar de Uyuni and Nearby Salars in Southwestern Bolivia
18. Distribution and Petrogenesis of Lithium Pegmatites in the Western Superior Province of the Canadian Shield
19. Lithium Reserves and Resources
20. Quo Vadis, Lition?
21. Lithium Deposits and Potential of Quebec and Atlantic Provinces, Canada
22. Lithium Resources in the Yellowknife Area, Northwest Territories, Canada
23. An Estimation of Lithium Resources and Potential of Northwestern Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151205