Lithium and the Cell - 1st Edition

Lithium and the Cell

1st Edition

Pharmacology and Biochemistry

Editors: Nicholas Birch
eBook ISBN: 9780080984292
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th February 1991
Page Count: 368
Description

This up-to-date compilation addresses the scientific problems of determining a mode of action of lithium and provides a cross-disciplinary perspective. In addition to psychiatrists interested in the therapeutic uses of lithium, it will also be of interest to biochemists using lithium as an inhibitor of phosphoinositide signaling, immunologists studying lymphocytes, and dermatologists studying viral replication in the skin.

Readership

Research pharmacologists and biochemists, as well as psychiatrists, virologists, and dermatologists.

Table of Contents

Clinical Aspects of Lithium in Psychiatry. Exotic Effects of Lithium. New Approaches to Identification of Metal*b1Ligand Interactions in Solution and Application to Some Lithium Complexes. Methods for Determination of the Distribution of Lithium at the Histological and Cytological Levels. Studies on Li+ Transport Using 7Li and 6Li NMR. Effect of Lithium on Viral Replication. Effect of Lithium on Human Neurotransmitter Receptor Systems and G Proteins. Lithium and the Phosphoinositide Signalling System. Lithium in the Cellular Environment. Intracellular Concentrations of Lithium as Studied by Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy. Effect of Lithium on Blood Cells and the Function of Granulocytes. Mechanism of Action of Lithium: Comparison and Contrast with Carbamazepine. Gastrointestinal Absorption of Lithium. Renal Elimination of Lithium. Lithium and Essential Fatty Acid Metabolism in Psychiatric Disorders, Herpes Virus Infections, and Seborrhoeic Dermatitis. Lithium, Lymphocytes, and Labyrinths: Insights into Biological Regulation and Diversity. Bioavailability of Lithium Formulations. The Switch Process and the Effect of Lithium. Each chapter includes references. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080984292

About the Editor

Nicholas Birch

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Health Sciences, University of Wolverhampton, U.K.

