Lithium and the Cell

Clinical Aspects of Lithium in Psychiatry. Exotic Effects of Lithium. New Approaches to Identification of Metal*b1Ligand Interactions in Solution and Application to Some Lithium Complexes. Methods for Determination of the Distribution of Lithium at the Histological and Cytological Levels. Studies on Li+ Transport Using 7Li and 6Li NMR. Effect of Lithium on Viral Replication. Effect of Lithium on Human Neurotransmitter Receptor Systems and G Proteins. Lithium and the Phosphoinositide Signalling System. Lithium in the Cellular Environment. Intracellular Concentrations of Lithium as Studied by Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy. Effect of Lithium on Blood Cells and the Function of Granulocytes. Mechanism of Action of Lithium: Comparison and Contrast with Carbamazepine. Gastrointestinal Absorption of Lithium. Renal Elimination of Lithium. Lithium and Essential Fatty Acid Metabolism in Psychiatric Disorders, Herpes Virus Infections, and Seborrhoeic Dermatitis. Lithium, Lymphocytes, and Labyrinths: Insights into Biological Regulation and Diversity. Bioavailability of Lithium Formulations. The Switch Process and the Effect of Lithium. Each chapter includes references. Index.