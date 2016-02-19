Literary Concordances - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080230214, 9781483296753

Literary Concordances

1st Edition

A Complete Handbook for the Preparation of Manual and Computer Concordances

Authors: T. H. Howard-Hill
eBook ISBN: 9781483296753
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st November 1979
Page Count: 106
Description

All problems likely to be encountered by anyone who intends to prepare a literary concordance are discussed on a practical level, although there is substantial examination of more advanced concording techniques which the computer makes it possible to adopt. Although the emphasis is on works in English, the structural principles which are analysed in the book can be applied readily to works in other languages

Table of Contents

(partial) Preface

Introduction

Selection of base text

Arrangement - alphabetisation, hyphenated compounds, old and modern spelling heading words, homograph distinction

Organisation of entries: contexts, computer-extracted contexts, word field, text sigla, text reference field, frequency counts

Comprehensiveness: foreign language, other non-authorial material, textual variants

Statistics

Other material

Special forms of concordance

Conclusion

Appendix: COCOA, R.L. Oakman

Notes

Bibliography

Glossary

Index

No. of pages:
106
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483296753

About the Author

T. H. Howard-Hill

Affiliations and Expertise

University of South Carolina, USA

