Literary Concordances
1st Edition
A Complete Handbook for the Preparation of Manual and Computer Concordances
All problems likely to be encountered by anyone who intends to prepare a literary concordance are discussed on a practical level, although there is substantial examination of more advanced concording techniques which the computer makes it possible to adopt. Although the emphasis is on works in English, the structural principles which are analysed in the book can be applied readily to works in other languages
Table of Contents
(partial) Preface
Introduction
Selection of base text
Arrangement - alphabetisation, hyphenated compounds, old and modern spelling heading words, homograph distinction
Organisation of entries: contexts, computer-extracted contexts, word field, text sigla, text reference field, frequency counts
Comprehensiveness: foreign language, other non-authorial material, textual variants
Statistics
Other material
Special forms of concordance
Conclusion
Appendix: COCOA, R.L. Oakman
Notes
Bibliography
Glossary
Index
- 106
- English
- © Pergamon 1979
- 1st November 1979
- Pergamon
- 9781483296753
About the Author
T. H. Howard-Hill
University of South Carolina, USA