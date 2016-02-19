List of Standard Abbreviations (Symbols) for Synthetic Polymers and Polymer Materials 1974 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080223711, 9781483182025

List of Standard Abbreviations (Symbols) for Synthetic Polymers and Polymer Materials 1974

1st Edition

International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry: Macromolecular Division Commission on Macromolecular Nomenclature

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483182025
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 20
Description

List of Standard Abbreviations (Symbols) For Synthetic Polymers and Polymer Materials 1974 provides a standardized abbreviation of the various synthetic polymers and polymer materials. The text also provides the basic definitions of various terms related to polymers. The book will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose work involves polymers and other synthetic materials.

Table of Contents


List of Standard Abbreviations (Symbols) for Synthetic Polymers and Polymer Materials 1974

Chapter 1. List of Standard Abbreviations (Symbols) for Synthetic Polymers and Polymer Materials 1974

References

Chapter 2. Basic Definitions of Terms Relating to Polymers 1974

Preamble

References


No. of pages:
20
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483182025

