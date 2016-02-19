List of Standard Abbreviations (Symbols) for Synthetic Polymers and Polymer Materials 1974
1st Edition
International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry: Macromolecular Division Commission on Macromolecular Nomenclature
Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483182025
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 20
List of Standard Abbreviations (Symbols) For Synthetic Polymers and Polymer Materials 1974 provides a standardized abbreviation of the various synthetic polymers and polymer materials. The text also provides the basic definitions of various terms related to polymers. The book will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose work involves polymers and other synthetic materials.
Front Cover
List of Standard Abbreviations (Symbols) for Synthetic Polymers and Polymer Materials 1974
Copyright Page
Chapter 1. List of Standard Abbreviations (Symbols) for Synthetic Polymers and Polymer Materials 1974
References
Chapter 2. Basic Definitions of Terms Relating to Polymers 1974
Preamble
References
Sam Stuart
