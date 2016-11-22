Liquid-Solid Separators
1st Edition
Description
Liquid-Solid Separators, part of the Industrial Equipment for Chemical Engineering set, presents detailed information on the filtration parameters that are used to calculate and measure the properties of filters that separate a divided solid from a liquid. Well-known equations are used to describe the passing of a solution through a membrane, deducing the expression of membrane rejection for solutes.
Biological membranes are used as examples, and their ionic flows and involvement in reactions within the membrane are discussed. The author also provides information on the methods needed for understanding the equipment used in applied thermodynamics in the hope of encouraging students and engineers to self build the programs they need. Chapters are complemented with appendices that provide additional information and associated references.
Key Features
- Presents detailed information on the filtration parameters that are used to calculate and measure the properties of filters that separate a divided solid from a liquid
- Describes the passing of a solution through a membrane, deducing the expression of membrane rejection for solutes
- Uses biological membranes as examples, discussing their ionic flows and involvement in reactions within the membrane
Readership
Students and engineers in Process and Chemical Engineering; those working in the Chemical, Food, Pharmaceutical and Oil industries
Table of Contents
- Liquids and Gases – Screening of Divided Solids
2. Theory of Membrane Filtration
3. Dialysis theory - biological membranes – electrodialysis
4. Fragmentation of the dispersions by natural decantation (by gravity)
5. Soils Disruption (Colloidal Dispersions)
6. Flotation – Foam Columns
7. Expulsion of a Liquid by Pressing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 22nd November 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081017821
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481826
About the Author
Jean-Paul Duroudier
Jean-Paul Duroudier is an engineer from Ecole centrale de Paris, France. He has devoted his professional life to the study of materials in chemical engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineer, Ecole Centrale de Paris, France