1st Edition
Liquid Semiconductors explores the status of the subject area's field for the purpose of being a reference to future studies and investigations. Although the main area of interest here is the electronic behavior of liquid semiconductors, the book still includes basic concepts and information, thus serving as a complete source of information in the subject area.
The book is organized according to the state of development of the field. After an introductory chapter, the contents of the book are divided under three major sections. The first section (Chapters 2-4) focuses on a systematic review of experimental information and attempts to answer some of the basic questions about the field. The next section (Chapters 5-6) explores the experimental behavior, specifically the theoretical basis in its interpretation. The final section (Chapters 7-8) examines existing information regarding liquid semiconductors in terms of existing theories and concepts in order to come up with specific conclusions.
This book caters to both students and scholars in the field of physics or chemistry (specifically condensed matter). Readers with a general interest in the subject area can also use the book as reference.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Experimental Information on Physical Properties
2.1 Electrical Conductivity
2.2 Thermopower
2.3 Hall Effect
2.4 Thermal Conductivity and Thermoelectric Figure of Merit
2.5 Magnetic Susceptibility
Chapter 3 Physicochemical and Metallurgical Properties
3.1 The Chemical Range of Liquid Semiconductor Systems
3.2 Density
3.3 Viscosity
3.4 Thermochemical Information
3.5 X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction
Chapter 4 Experimental Methods
4.1 High-Temperature Techniques
4.2 Electrical Resistivity
4.3 Thermopower
4.4 Hall Effect
4.5 General Problems
Chapter 5 The Electronic Structure of Liquid Semiconductors
5.1 The Metallic Model
5.2 Distorted Crystal Model
5.3 The Molecular Band Model
5.4 Bond Tailing and Anderson Localization
Chapter 6 Interpretation of Measurements
6.1 Thermoelectric Transport
6.2 The Hall Effect
6.3 Thermal Transport
6.4 Magnetic Behavior
6.5 Optical Properties
Chapter 7 Tl-Te Alloys
7.1 M-Type Range: 2/3 < x < 0.7
7.2 The Metal-Semiconductor Transition Tl-Tl2Te
7.3 S-Type Range: x < 2/3
7.4 The Pseudogap
7.5 Magnetic Behavior
7.6 Pure Te
Chapter 8 Other Alloys
8.1 General Behavior
8.2 Mg-Bi and Similar Alloys
8.3 Ag-Te Alloys
8.4 Cu-Te Alloys
8.5 In-Te and Ga-Te Alloys
8.6 Se-Te Alloys
8.7 Tl-S and Tl-Se Alloys
8.8 As2Se2 and Related Alloys
Appendix A Phenomenological Expressions for σ, S, and κe
Appendix B Fermi-Dirac Integrals and Transport Calculations
B1 Fermi-Dirac Integrals
B2 Curve Fitting
B3 Mobility Edge Model
B4 Computer Subroutines
Appendix C Bond Equilibrium Theory
C1 Molecular Equilibrium Theory for Tl-Te
C2 Bond Equilibrium Method
C3 Independent Bond Model for Se-Te
References
Index
- 238
- English
- © Academic Press 1977
- 1st January 1977
- Academic Press
- 9780323159456