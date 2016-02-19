Liquid Semiconductors explores the status of the subject area's field for the purpose of being a reference to future studies and investigations. Although the main area of interest here is the electronic behavior of liquid semiconductors, the book still includes basic concepts and information, thus serving as a complete source of information in the subject area.

The book is organized according to the state of development of the field. After an introductory chapter, the contents of the book are divided under three major sections. The first section (Chapters 2-4) focuses on a systematic review of experimental information and attempts to answer some of the basic questions about the field. The next section (Chapters 5-6) explores the experimental behavior, specifically the theoretical basis in its interpretation. The final section (Chapters 7-8) examines existing information regarding liquid semiconductors in terms of existing theories and concepts in order to come up with specific conclusions.

This book caters to both students and scholars in the field of physics or chemistry (specifically condensed matter). Readers with a general interest in the subject area can also use the book as reference.