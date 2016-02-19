Liquid Semiconductors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121966508, 9780323159456

Liquid Semiconductors

1st Edition

Authors: Melvin Cutler
eBook ISBN: 9780323159456
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 238
Description

Liquid Semiconductors explores the status of the subject area's field for the purpose of being a reference to future studies and investigations. Although the main area of interest here is the electronic behavior of liquid semiconductors, the book still includes basic concepts and information, thus serving as a complete source of information in the subject area.
The book is organized according to the state of development of the field. After an introductory chapter, the contents of the book are divided under three major sections. The first section (Chapters 2-4) focuses on a systematic review of experimental information and attempts to answer some of the basic questions about the field. The next section (Chapters 5-6) explores the experimental behavior, specifically the theoretical basis in its interpretation. The final section (Chapters 7-8) examines existing information regarding liquid semiconductors in terms of existing theories and concepts in order to come up with specific conclusions.
This book caters to both students and scholars in the field of physics or chemistry (specifically condensed matter). Readers with a general interest in the subject area can also use the book as reference.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Experimental Information on Physical Properties

2.1 Electrical Conductivity

2.2 Thermopower

2.3 Hall Effect

2.4 Thermal Conductivity and Thermoelectric Figure of Merit

2.5 Magnetic Susceptibility

Chapter 3 Physicochemical and Metallurgical Properties

3.1 The Chemical Range of Liquid Semiconductor Systems

3.2 Density

3.3 Viscosity

3.4 Thermochemical Information

3.5 X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction

Chapter 4 Experimental Methods

4.1 High-Temperature Techniques

4.2 Electrical Resistivity

4.3 Thermopower

4.4 Hall Effect

4.5 General Problems

Chapter 5 The Electronic Structure of Liquid Semiconductors

5.1 The Metallic Model

5.2 Distorted Crystal Model

5.3 The Molecular Band Model

5.4 Bond Tailing and Anderson Localization

Chapter 6 Interpretation of Measurements

6.1 Thermoelectric Transport

6.2 The Hall Effect

6.3 Thermal Transport

6.4 Magnetic Behavior

6.5 Optical Properties

Chapter 7 Tl-Te Alloys

7.1 M-Type Range: 2/3 < x < 0.7

7.2 The Metal-Semiconductor Transition Tl-Tl2Te

7.3 S-Type Range: x < 2/3

7.4 The Pseudogap

7.5 Magnetic Behavior

7.6 Pure Te

Chapter 8 Other Alloys

8.1 General Behavior

8.2 Mg-Bi and Similar Alloys

8.3 Ag-Te Alloys

8.4 Cu-Te Alloys

8.5 In-Te and Ga-Te Alloys

8.6 Se-Te Alloys

8.7 Tl-S and Tl-Se Alloys

8.8 As2Se2 and Related Alloys

Appendix A Phenomenological Expressions for σ, S, and κe

Appendix B Fermi-Dirac Integrals and Transport Calculations

B1 Fermi-Dirac Integrals

B2 Curve Fitting

B3 Mobility Edge Model

B4 Computer Subroutines

Appendix C Bond Equilibrium Theory

C1 Molecular Equilibrium Theory for Tl-Te

C2 Bond Equilibrium Method

C3 Independent Bond Model for Se-Te

References

Index




Details

No. of pages:
238
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323159456

About the Author

Melvin Cutler

