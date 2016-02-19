Liquid Scintillation: Science and Technology contains the proceedings of the International Conference on Liquid Scintillation: Science and Technology held on June 14-17, 1976 at the Banff Centre in Alberta, Canada. The book presents papers on the mechanisms of the liquid scintillation process; liquid scintillation alpha counting and spectrometry and its application to bone and tissue samples; and measurement by liquid scintillator of labelled compounds (3H or 14C) dropped onto supports. The text also includes papers on the heterogeneous counting on filter support media; liquid scintillation in medical diagnosis; and the theory and application of Cerenkov counting.

The radioassay of chlorine using a liquid scintillation spectrometer; some factors influencing external standardization; and the study of the sizes and distributions of colloidal water in water-emulsifier-toluene systems are also considered. The book further tackles the external standard method of quench correction; the liquid scintillation counting of novel radionuclides; and Cerenkov counting and liquid scintillation counting for the determination of fluorine. The text also looks into the absolute disintegration rate determination of beta-emitting radionuclides by the pulse height shift-extrapolation method; automatic data processing in scintillation counting; and the standardization in liquid scintillation counting. Biochemists and scientists involved in the study of chemical biodynamics will find the book invaluable.