Liquid Scintillation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125223508, 9781483218984

Liquid Scintillation

1st Edition

Science and Technology

Editors: A. A. Noujaim C. Ediss L. I. Weibe
eBook ISBN: 9781483218984
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 366
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Liquid Scintillation: Science and Technology contains the proceedings of the International Conference on Liquid Scintillation: Science and Technology held on June 14-17, 1976 at the Banff Centre in Alberta, Canada. The book presents papers on the mechanisms of the liquid scintillation process; liquid scintillation alpha counting and spectrometry and its application to bone and tissue samples; and measurement by liquid scintillator of labelled compounds (3H or 14C) dropped onto supports. The text also includes papers on the heterogeneous counting on filter support media; liquid scintillation in medical diagnosis; and the theory and application of Cerenkov counting.
The radioassay of chlorine using a liquid scintillation spectrometer; some factors influencing external standardization; and the study of the sizes and distributions of colloidal water in water-emulsifier-toluene systems are also considered. The book further tackles the external standard method of quench correction; the liquid scintillation counting of novel radionuclides; and Cerenkov counting and liquid scintillation counting for the determination of fluorine. The text also looks into the absolute disintegration rate determination of beta-emitting radionuclides by the pulse height shift-extrapolation method; automatic data processing in scintillation counting; and the standardization in liquid scintillation counting. Biochemists and scientists involved in the study of chemical biodynamics will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of contributors

Preface

The Mechanisms of the Liquid Scintillation Process

Liquid Scintillation Alpha Counting and Spectrometry and Its Application to Bone and Tissue Samples

Measurement by Liquid Scintillator of Labeled Compounds (3H or 14C) Dropped onto Supports

Heterogeneous Counting on Filter Support Media

Liquid Scintillation in Medical Diagnosis

Theory and Application of Cerenkov Counting

Methyl Salicylate as a Medium for Radioassay of 36Chlorine Using a Liquid Scintillation Spectrometer

Some Factors Influencing External Standardization

Study of the Sizes and Distributions of Colloidal Water in Water-Emulsifier-Toluene Systems

External Standard Method of Quench Correction: Advanced Techniques

Liquid Scintillation Counting of Novel Radionuclides

Cerenkov Counting and Liquid Scintillation Counting for the Determination of 18Fluorine

An Interface for Routine Spectral Display from Several Liquid Scintillation Counters

Absolute Disintegration Rate Determination of Beta-Emitting Radionuclides by the Pulse Height Shift-Extrapolation Method

Quench Correction Considerations in Heterogeneous Systems

The Use of the Liquid Scintillation Spectrometer in Bioluminescence Analysis

Quantitation of Leukocyte Chemiluminescence following Phagocytosis: Technical Considerations Using Liquid Scintillation Spectrometry

On the Use of Liquid Scintillation Spectrometers for Chemiluminescence Assay in Biochemistry

Instrumentation Workshop

Instrumentation Workshop: Introduction

Low Background Liquid Scintillation Counters

Automatic Data Processing in Scintillation Counting

Discussion

Sample Preparation Workshop

Sample Preparation in Liquid Scintillation: Remarks of the Session Chairman

Standardization in Liquid Scintillation Counting

Adsorption in Liquid Scintillation Counting

Sample Oxidation for Liquid Scintillation Counting: A Review

Tissue Solubilization

Chemiluminescence

Discussion

Closing address

Index

Details

No. of pages:
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483218984

About the Editor

A. A. Noujaim

C. Ediss

L. I. Weibe

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.