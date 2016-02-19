Liquid Scintillation
1st Edition
Science and Technology
Liquid Scintillation: Science and Technology contains the proceedings of the International Conference on Liquid Scintillation: Science and Technology held on June 14-17, 1976 at the Banff Centre in Alberta, Canada. The book presents papers on the mechanisms of the liquid scintillation process; liquid scintillation alpha counting and spectrometry and its application to bone and tissue samples; and measurement by liquid scintillator of labelled compounds (3H or 14C) dropped onto supports. The text also includes papers on the heterogeneous counting on filter support media; liquid scintillation in medical diagnosis; and the theory and application of Cerenkov counting.
The radioassay of chlorine using a liquid scintillation spectrometer; some factors influencing external standardization; and the study of the sizes and distributions of colloidal water in water-emulsifier-toluene systems are also considered. The book further tackles the external standard method of quench correction; the liquid scintillation counting of novel radionuclides; and Cerenkov counting and liquid scintillation counting for the determination of fluorine. The text also looks into the absolute disintegration rate determination of beta-emitting radionuclides by the pulse height shift-extrapolation method; automatic data processing in scintillation counting; and the standardization in liquid scintillation counting. Biochemists and scientists involved in the study of chemical biodynamics will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of contributors
Preface
The Mechanisms of the Liquid Scintillation Process
Liquid Scintillation Alpha Counting and Spectrometry and Its Application to Bone and Tissue Samples
Measurement by Liquid Scintillator of Labeled Compounds (3H or 14C) Dropped onto Supports
Heterogeneous Counting on Filter Support Media
Liquid Scintillation in Medical Diagnosis
Theory and Application of Cerenkov Counting
Methyl Salicylate as a Medium for Radioassay of 36Chlorine Using a Liquid Scintillation Spectrometer
Some Factors Influencing External Standardization
Study of the Sizes and Distributions of Colloidal Water in Water-Emulsifier-Toluene Systems
External Standard Method of Quench Correction: Advanced Techniques
Liquid Scintillation Counting of Novel Radionuclides
Cerenkov Counting and Liquid Scintillation Counting for the Determination of 18Fluorine
An Interface for Routine Spectral Display from Several Liquid Scintillation Counters
Absolute Disintegration Rate Determination of Beta-Emitting Radionuclides by the Pulse Height Shift-Extrapolation Method
Quench Correction Considerations in Heterogeneous Systems
The Use of the Liquid Scintillation Spectrometer in Bioluminescence Analysis
Quantitation of Leukocyte Chemiluminescence following Phagocytosis: Technical Considerations Using Liquid Scintillation Spectrometry
On the Use of Liquid Scintillation Spectrometers for Chemiluminescence Assay in Biochemistry
Instrumentation Workshop
Instrumentation Workshop: Introduction
Low Background Liquid Scintillation Counters
Automatic Data Processing in Scintillation Counting
Discussion
Sample Preparation Workshop
Sample Preparation in Liquid Scintillation: Remarks of the Session Chairman
Standardization in Liquid Scintillation Counting
Adsorption in Liquid Scintillation Counting
Sample Oxidation for Liquid Scintillation Counting: A Review
Tissue Solubilization
Chemiluminescence
Discussion
Closing address
Index
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483218984