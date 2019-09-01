Liquid-Phase Extraction
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Core Concepts and Milestones
2. Solvent Selection
3. Aqueous-Organic Biphasic Systems: Extraction of Organic Compounds
4. Aqueous-Organic Biphasic Systems: Extraction of inorganic Ions
5. Aqueous Two-Phase Systems
6. Octanol-Water Partition Constant
7. Prediction of Partition Constants from Structure
8. Surfactant-Based Extraction Systems
9. Membrane-Based Extraction Systems
10. Totally Organic Biphasic Systems
11. Countercurrent Chromatography
12. Soxhlet Extraction
13. Microwave- and Ultrasound-Assisted Extraction
14. Pressurized-Liquid Extraction
15. Quick, Easy, Cheap, Effective, Rugged, and Safe (QuEChERS) Extraction
16. Gas-Phase Stripping Methods
17. Single-drop Microextraction
18. Dispersive Liquid-Liquid Microextraction
19. Extraction with Ionic Liquids
20. Extraction with Deep Eutectic Solvents
21. Environmental Applications
22. Applications in Food Analysis
23. Extraction of Plant Materials and Natural Products
24. Biomedical Applications
25. Industrial Applications
26. Radiochemical Applications
Description
Liquid Phase Extraction thoroughly presents both existing and new techniques in liquid phase extraction. It not only provides all information laboratory scientists need for choosing and utilizing suitable sample preparation procedures for any kind of sample, but also showcases the contemporary uses of sample preparation techniques in the most important industrial and academic project environments, including countercurrent chromatography, pressurized-liquid extraction, single-drop Microextraction, and more. Written by recognized experts in their respective fields, it serves as a one-stop reference for those who need to know which technique to choose for liquid phase extraction.
Used in conjunction with a similar release, Solid Phase Extraction, it allows users to master this crucial aspect of sample preparation.
Key Features
- Defines the current state-of-the-art in extraction techniques and the methods and procedures for implementing them in laboratory practice
- Includes extensive referencing that facilitates the identification of key information
- Aimed at both entry-level scientists and those who want to explore new techniques and methods
Readership
Academics and industrial chemists practicing instrumental analysis; students in advanced analytical chemistry courses; professional scientists entering or working in analytical chemistry and those scientific disciplines employing instrumental analysis to acquire sample information
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128169117
About the Editors
Colin Poole Editor
Prof. Colin F. Poole was born and educated in the United Kingdom receiving a B.Sc. in Chemistry from the University of Leeds (1971) followed by graduate studies at the University of Bristol, MSc. in analytical chemistry (1972), and Ph.D. with Prof. E. D. Morgan at the University of Keele (1975) on the analysis of insect moulting hormones. Since 1980 he has been at the Department of Chemistry, Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan, USA , except for 1995-1996, spent as the Governors’ Lecturer and Professor of Analytical Chemistry at Imperial College of Science, Technology & Medicine, London, in the United Kingdom. He is a former Science Advisor to the US Food and Drug Administration, a position he occupied for 25 years. Professor Poole has broad interests in the separation and detection of small molecules in biological, environmental, and food samples using a range of sample preparation, chromatographic and data analysis tools. He is the co-author of over 400 papers, 20 books, an editor of Journal of Chromatography A and a member of the editorial boards of 5 other analytical chemistry journals. .
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA