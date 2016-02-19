Liquid Hydrogen (Properties, Production and Applications) is a collection of lectures given in a course on liquid hydrogen at the University of Grenoble, France, on June 8, 1965, under the auspices of the International Institute of Refrigeration. Contributors explore the physical properties and the technological aspects of both production and utilization of liquid hydrogen. Topics covered range from critical phenomena in fluids to the use of liquid hydrogen in nuclear rocket testing.

Comprised of 12 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the critical point of fluid, followed by a discussion on the properties of liquid hydrogen and its use in nuclear rocket testing. Subsequent chapters focus on propulsion by liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen; structural cryogenic vessels of rocket stages; the role of chemical propellants in the NASA lunar exploration program; and equipment for liquid hydrogen storage and handling. Industrial advances in liquid hydrogen distillation are also considered, along with liquid hydrogen engineering instrumentation and applications of liquid hydrogen in electrical engineering. The final chapter describes nuclear applications of liquid hydrogen.

This book will be of value to students, professors, engineers, and technicians working or are interested in liquid hydrogen.