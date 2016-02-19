Liquid Hydrogen
1st Edition
Properties, Production and Applications
Description
Liquid Hydrogen (Properties, Production and Applications) is a collection of lectures given in a course on liquid hydrogen at the University of Grenoble, France, on June 8, 1965, under the auspices of the International Institute of Refrigeration. Contributors explore the physical properties and the technological aspects of both production and utilization of liquid hydrogen. Topics covered range from critical phenomena in fluids to the use of liquid hydrogen in nuclear rocket testing.
Comprised of 12 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the critical point of fluid, followed by a discussion on the properties of liquid hydrogen and its use in nuclear rocket testing. Subsequent chapters focus on propulsion by liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen; structural cryogenic vessels of rocket stages; the role of chemical propellants in the NASA lunar exploration program; and equipment for liquid hydrogen storage and handling. Industrial advances in liquid hydrogen distillation are also considered, along with liquid hydrogen engineering instrumentation and applications of liquid hydrogen in electrical engineering. The final chapter describes nuclear applications of liquid hydrogen.
This book will be of value to students, professors, engineers, and technicians working or are interested in liquid hydrogen.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1 — Critical Phenomena in Fluids
Chapter 2 — Properties of Liquid Hydrogen
Chapter 3 — Liquid Hydrogen in Nuclear Rocket Testing
Chapter 4 — Propulsion by Liquid Oxygen and Liquid Hydrogen
Chapter 5 — Structural Cryogenic Vessels of Rocket Stages
Chapter 6 — The Role of Chemical Propellants in the NASA Lunar Exploration Program
Chapter 7 — Liquid Hydrogen in Tonnage Quantities
A — General Survey
B — Industrial Achievements Survey
Chapter 8 — Liquid Hydrogen Storage and Handling Equipment
Chapter 9 — Industrial Achievements of Liquid Hydrogen Distillation
Chapter 10 — Liquid Hydrogen Engineering Instrumentation
Chapter 11 — Applications of Liquid Hydrogen in Electrical Engineering
Chapter 12 — Nuclear Applications of Liquid Hydrogen
Préface
Chapitre 1 — Phénomènes Critiques dans les Fluides
Chapitre 2 — Propriétés de L'hydrogène Liquide
Chapitre 3 — L'hydrogène Liquide dans les Essais de Fusées à Propulsion Nucléaire
Chapitre 4 — La Propulsion par L'oxygène et L'hydrogène Liquides
Chapitre 5 — Réservoirs Structuraux D'étages Propulsifs Cryogéniques
Chapitre 6 — Le rôle des Propergols Chimiques dans le Programme NASA D'exploration Lunaire
Chapitre 7 — Production D'hydrogène en Grande Masse
A — Exposé Général
B — Aperçu de Réalisations Industrielles
Chapitre 8 — Matériels de Stockage et de Distribution D'hydrogène Liquide
Chapitre 9 — Réalisations Industrielles de Distillation D'hydrogène Liquide
Chapitre 10 — Appareillage de Mesure Pour L'hydrogène Liquide
Chapitre 11 — Applications de L'hydrogène Liquide en Électrotechnique
Chapitre 12 — Applications Nucléaires de L'hydrogène Liquide
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156194