Liquid Hydrogen - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080121253, 9781483156194

Liquid Hydrogen

1st Edition

Properties, Production and Applications

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483156194
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 396
Description

Liquid Hydrogen (Properties, Production and Applications) is a collection of lectures given in a course on liquid hydrogen at the University of Grenoble, France, on June 8, 1965, under the auspices of the International Institute of Refrigeration. Contributors explore the physical properties and the technological aspects of both production and utilization of liquid hydrogen. Topics covered range from critical phenomena in fluids to the use of liquid hydrogen in nuclear rocket testing.
Comprised of 12 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the critical point of fluid, followed by a discussion on the properties of liquid hydrogen and its use in nuclear rocket testing. Subsequent chapters focus on propulsion by liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen; structural cryogenic vessels of rocket stages; the role of chemical propellants in the NASA lunar exploration program; and equipment for liquid hydrogen storage and handling. Industrial advances in liquid hydrogen distillation are also considered, along with liquid hydrogen engineering instrumentation and applications of liquid hydrogen in electrical engineering. The final chapter describes nuclear applications of liquid hydrogen.
This book will be of value to students, professors, engineers, and technicians working or are interested in liquid hydrogen.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter 1 — Critical Phenomena in Fluids

Chapter 2 — Properties of Liquid Hydrogen

Chapter 3 — Liquid Hydrogen in Nuclear Rocket Testing

Chapter 4 — Propulsion by Liquid Oxygen and Liquid Hydrogen

Chapter 5 — Structural Cryogenic Vessels of Rocket Stages

Chapter 6 — The Role of Chemical Propellants in the NASA Lunar Exploration Program

Chapter 7 — Liquid Hydrogen in Tonnage Quantities

A — General Survey

B — Industrial Achievements Survey

Chapter 8 — Liquid Hydrogen Storage and Handling Equipment

Chapter 9 — Industrial Achievements of Liquid Hydrogen Distillation

Chapter 10 — Liquid Hydrogen Engineering Instrumentation

Chapter 11 — Applications of Liquid Hydrogen in Electrical Engineering

Chapter 12 — Nuclear Applications of Liquid Hydrogen





Préface

Chapitre 1 — Phénomènes Critiques dans les Fluides

Chapitre 2 — Propriétés de L'hydrogène Liquide

Chapitre 3 — L'hydrogène Liquide dans les Essais de Fusées à Propulsion Nucléaire

Chapitre 4 — La Propulsion par L'oxygène et L'hydrogène Liquides

Chapitre 5 — Réservoirs Structuraux D'étages Propulsifs Cryogéniques

Chapitre 6 — Le rôle des Propergols Chimiques dans le Programme NASA D'exploration Lunaire

Chapitre 7 — Production D'hydrogène en Grande Masse

A — Exposé Général

B — Aperçu de Réalisations Industrielles

Chapitre 8 — Matériels de Stockage et de Distribution D'hydrogène Liquide

Chapitre 9 — Réalisations Industrielles de Distillation D'hydrogène Liquide

Chapitre 10 — Appareillage de Mesure Pour L'hydrogène Liquide

Chapitre 11 — Applications de L'hydrogène Liquide en Électrotechnique

Chapitre 12 — Applications Nucléaires de L'hydrogène Liquide

