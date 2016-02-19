Liquid Crystals
1st Edition
Description
Liquid Crystals provides information pertinent to the characterization and understanding of the liquid crystalline or ordered fluid. This book presents the important developments in the understanding of liquid crystals.
Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various relations between liquid crystals and polymers. This text then examines the synthesis of very simple families of liquid crystals of the types required by the laboratory physicists. Other chapters consider the process of reorientation of the permanent dipole moments connected with changes in the field, which requires a definite time interval. This book discusses as well the lyotropic liquid crystals that can be formed by amphiphilic molecules as different as lipids and copolymers. The final chapter deals with the aspect of molecular pattern, which seems to be the most underestimated in the consideration of biological phenomena found in liquid crystal.
This book is a valuable resource for scientists, physicists, and chemists.
Table of Contents
Supplements
Contributors to Supplement 14
Preface
Macromolecules and Liquid Crystals: Reflections on Certain Lines of Research
I. Introduction
II. Sheet Structures of AB Copolymers
III. Dilute Micelles of AB Copolymers
IV. One Ideal Chain in a Layered System
V. A Real Chain in a Layered System
VI. Conclusions
Liquid-Crystal Synthesis for Physicists
I. Introduction
II. A General Presentation
III. Schiff's Bases
IV. p-p'-Disubstituted Azoxybenzene
V. Esters
VI. Purification
VII. Conclusion
Elasticity of Nematic Liquid Crystals
I. Introduction
II. Freedericksz Transition in Nematics
III. Flexo-electric Effects
IV. Observation of Distortion and Determination of Material Constants
V. Dynamics of the Freedericksz Transition
The Dielectric Permittivity of Liquid Crystals
I. Introduction
II. The Static Permittivity of Nematic Liquid Crystals
III. Permittivity and Molecular Structure
IV. The Influence of Smectic Order on the Static Permittivity
V. Dynamic Behavior of the Permittivity
Instabilities in Nematic Liquid Crystals
I. Introduction
II. Linear Hydrodynamics of Isotropic and Nematic Liquids
III. Benard-Rayleigh Thermal Convection in Isotropic Fluids
IV. Thermal Convection in Nematics
V. Hydrodynamic Instabilities in Nematics
VI. Electrohydrodynamic (EHD) Instabilities in Nematics
Appendix: Analog Simulation of Linear Instabilities
Lyotropic Liquid Crystals: Structures and Molecular Motions
I. Introduction
II. Structural Polymorphism
III. Local Behavior of Lipids
IV. Final Comment
Liquid Crystals and Their Analogs in Biological Systems
I. Introduction
II. Historical Summary
III. Smectics and Related Systems in Cells and Tissues
IV. Nematics, Cholesterics and Their Analogs
V. Mesomorphism and Morphogenesis
VI. Conclusions
Author Index
Subject Index
