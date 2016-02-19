Liquid Column Chromatography, Volume 3
1st Edition
A Survey of Modern Techniques and Applications
Editors: K. Macek Z. Deyl J. Janák
eBook ISBN: 9780080858036
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 1172
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080858036
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
K. Macek Editor
Z. Deyl Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Physiology, Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czech Republic
J. Janák Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Analytical Chemistry, Czech Academy of Sciences, Brno, Czech Republic
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.