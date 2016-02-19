Liquid Column Chromatography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444411563, 9780080858036

Liquid Column Chromatography, Volume 3

1st Edition

A Survey of Modern Techniques and Applications

Editors: K. Macek Z. Deyl J. Janák
eBook ISBN: 9780080858036
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 1172
Details

No. of pages:
1172
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080858036

K. Macek Editor

Z. Deyl Editor

Institute of Physiology, Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czech Republic

J. Janák Editor

Institute of Analytical Chemistry, Czech Academy of Sciences, Brno, Czech Republic

