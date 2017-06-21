Liquid Chromatography - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128053935, 9780128093450

Liquid Chromatography

2nd Edition

Fundamentals and Instrumentation

Editors: Salvatore Fanali Paul R. Haddad Colin Poole Marja-Liisa Riekkola
eBook ISBN: 9780128093450
Paperback ISBN: 9780128053935
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st June 2017
Page Count: 808
Table of Contents

  1. Milestones in the development of liquid chromatography
    2. Kinetic theories of liquid chromatography
    3. Column technology in liquid chromatography
    4. Reversed-phase liquid chromatography
    5. Secondary chemical equilibria in reversed-phase liquid chromatography
    6. Hydrophilic interaction chromatography
    7. Hydrophobic interaction chromatography
    8. Liquid-solid chromatography
    9. Ion chromatography
    10. Size-exclusion chromatography
    11. Interaction polymer chromatography
    12. Affinity chromatography
    13. Solvent selection in liquid chromatography
    14. Method development in liquid chromatography
    15. Theory and practice of gradient elution liquid chromatography
    16. Comprehensive two-dimensional liquid chromatography
    17. General instrumentation in HPLC
    18. Advanced spectrometric detectors for identification and quantification: Mass spectrometry
    19. Advanced IR and Raman detectors for identification and quantification
    20. Advanced spectrometric detectors for identification and quantification: Nuclear magnetic resonance
    21. Data analysis
    22. Validation of liquid chromatographic methods
    23. Quantitative structure property (retention) relationships in liquid chromatography
    24. Modeling of preparative liquid chromatography
    25. Process concepts in preparative liquid chromatography
    26. Miniaturization and microfluidics
    27. Nano-liquid chromatography
    28. Capillary electrochromatography
    29. Ultra-high performance liquid chromatography

Description

Liquid Chromatography: Fundamentals and Instrumentation, Second Edition, is a single source of authoritative information on all aspects of the practice of modern liquid chromatography. It gives those working in both academia and industry the opportunity to learn, refresh, and deepen their understanding of new fundamentals and instrumentation techniques in the field.

In the years since the first edition was published, thousands of papers have been released on new achievements in liquid chromatography, including the development of new stationary phases, improvement of instrumentation, development of theory, and new applications in biomedicine, metabolomics, proteomics, foodomics, pharmaceuticals, and more.

This second edition addresses these new developments with updated chapters from the most expert researchers in the field.

Key Features

  • Emphasizes the integration of chromatographic methods and sample preparation
  • Explains how liquid chromatography is used in different industrial sectors
  • Covers the most interesting and valuable applications in different fields, e.g., proteomic, metabolomics, foodomics, pollutants and contaminants, and drug analysis (forensic, toxicological, pharmaceutical, biomedical)
  • Includes references and tables with commonly used data to facilitate research, practical work, comparison of results, and decision-making

Readership

Scientists working in academia/research institutes; teachers and university students from B.Sc. level to PhD level; industry professionals in R&D and quality control managers

Details

No. of pages:
808
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128093450
Paperback ISBN:
9780128053935

About the Editors

Salvatore Fanali

Salvatore Fanali Editor

Salvatore Fanali is Director of Research at the Institute of Chemical Methodologies, Italian National Research Council (C.N.R.) in Monterotondo (Rome), Italy, and head of the Capillary Electromigration and Chromatographic Methods Unit at the same Institute. His research activity is mainly focused on separation science including the development of modern miniaturized techniques (electrodriven and liquid chromatography). He also studies hyphenation with mass spectrometry, and development of new stationary phases. Separation methods developed are currently applied to food, pharmaceuticals, chiral environment, and biomedical analysis. He is Editor of the Journal of Chromatography A and a member of the advisory editorial board of seven international scientific journals. Fanali is the author of about 300 publications including some book chapters. He received several awards including the “Liberti Medal” in Separation Science from the Italian Chemical Society.

Affiliations and Expertise

Istituto di Metodologie, CNR, Rome, Italy

Paul R. Haddad

Paul R. Haddad Editor

Paul Haddad has obtained the degrees of BSc, PhD, and DSc from the University of New South Wales. His academic career has been spent at the Australian National University, the University of New South Wales, and since 1992 at the University of Tasmania where he is currently a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Australian Research Council Federation Fellow. He was Director of the Australian Centre for Research on Separation Science from 2001-2013 and is currently Director of the Pfizer Analytical Research Centre. He has a long-standing research interest in analytical separations of inorganic species and has more than 500 publications in this general field. He has also presented in excess of 450 papers at local and international scientific meetings.

He is an editor of Journal of Chromatography A (since 2005), a contributing editor for Trends in Analytical Chemistry (since 2000), and was an editor of Analytica Chimica Acta for 6 years. He is currently a member of the editorial boards of 10 other journals of analytical chemistry or separation science.

He is the recipient of a number of national and international awards, including the ACS Award in Chromatography, the Marcel Golay Award, the AJP Martin Gold Medal awarded by the Chromatographic Society, the Royal Society of Chemistry Analytical Separation Methods Award, the RACI HG Smith and Analytical Division medals, the inaugural University of Tasmania Vice-Chancellor's Medal for Research Excellence, and the inaugural Tasmanian Premier’s Scientist of the Year award.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Chemistry, University of Tasmania, Hobart, Australia

Colin Poole

Colin Poole Editor

Professor Colin Poole is internationally known in the field of thin-layer chromatography and is an editor of the Journal of Chromatography and former editor of the Journal of Planar Chromatography – Modern TLC. He has authored several books on chromatography, recent examples being “The Essence of Chromatography” published by Elsevier (2003), and “Gas Chromatography” published by Elsevier (2012). He is the author of approximately 400 research articles, many of which deal with thin-layer chromatography, and is co-chair of the biennial “International Symposium on High-Performance Thin-Layer Chromatography”.

Affiliations and Expertise

Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA

Marja-Liisa Riekkola Editor

Marja-Liisa Riekkola is is a professor of Analytical Chemistry at Helsinki University, Helsinki, Finland. She is well recognized in the field of separation science. She serves as Editor of Journal of Chromatography A. Prof. Riekkola is one of the leaders in chromatography with a large number of publications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Analytical Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, University of Helsinki, Finland

