Liquid Chromatography
2nd Edition
Fundamentals and Instrumentation
Table of Contents
- Milestones in the development of liquid chromatography
2. Kinetic theories of liquid chromatography
3. Column technology in liquid chromatography
4. Reversed-phase liquid chromatography
5. Secondary chemical equilibria in reversed-phase liquid chromatography
6. Hydrophilic interaction chromatography
7. Hydrophobic interaction chromatography
8. Liquid-solid chromatography
9. Ion chromatography
10. Size-exclusion chromatography
11. Interaction polymer chromatography
12. Affinity chromatography
13. Solvent selection in liquid chromatography
14. Method development in liquid chromatography
15. Theory and practice of gradient elution liquid chromatography
16. Comprehensive two-dimensional liquid chromatography
17. General instrumentation in HPLC
18. Advanced spectrometric detectors for identification and quantification: Mass spectrometry
19. Advanced IR and Raman detectors for identification and quantification
20. Advanced spectrometric detectors for identification and quantification: Nuclear magnetic resonance
21. Data analysis
22. Validation of liquid chromatographic methods
23. Quantitative structure property (retention) relationships in liquid chromatography
24. Modeling of preparative liquid chromatography
25. Process concepts in preparative liquid chromatography
26. Miniaturization and microfluidics
27. Nano-liquid chromatography
28. Capillary electrochromatography
29. Ultra-high performance liquid chromatography
Description
Liquid Chromatography: Fundamentals and Instrumentation, Second Edition, is a single source of authoritative information on all aspects of the practice of modern liquid chromatography. It gives those working in both academia and industry the opportunity to learn, refresh, and deepen their understanding of new fundamentals and instrumentation techniques in the field.
In the years since the first edition was published, thousands of papers have been released on new achievements in liquid chromatography, including the development of new stationary phases, improvement of instrumentation, development of theory, and new applications in biomedicine, metabolomics, proteomics, foodomics, pharmaceuticals, and more.
This second edition addresses these new developments with updated chapters from the most expert researchers in the field.
Key Features
- Emphasizes the integration of chromatographic methods and sample preparation
- Explains how liquid chromatography is used in different industrial sectors
- Covers the most interesting and valuable applications in different fields, e.g., proteomic, metabolomics, foodomics, pollutants and contaminants, and drug analysis (forensic, toxicological, pharmaceutical, biomedical)
- Includes references and tables with commonly used data to facilitate research, practical work, comparison of results, and decision-making
Readership
Scientists working in academia/research institutes; teachers and university students from B.Sc. level to PhD level; industry professionals in R&D and quality control managers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 808
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 21st June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128093450
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053935
About the Editors
Salvatore Fanali Editor
Salvatore Fanali is Director of Research at the Institute of Chemical Methodologies, Italian National Research Council (C.N.R.) in Monterotondo (Rome), Italy, and head of the Capillary Electromigration and Chromatographic Methods Unit at the same Institute. His research activity is mainly focused on separation science including the development of modern miniaturized techniques (electrodriven and liquid chromatography). He also studies hyphenation with mass spectrometry, and development of new stationary phases. Separation methods developed are currently applied to food, pharmaceuticals, chiral environment, and biomedical analysis. He is Editor of the Journal of Chromatography A and a member of the advisory editorial board of seven international scientific journals. Fanali is the author of about 300 publications including some book chapters. He received several awards including the “Liberti Medal” in Separation Science from the Italian Chemical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Istituto di Metodologie, CNR, Rome, Italy
Paul R. Haddad Editor
Paul Haddad has obtained the degrees of BSc, PhD, and DSc from the University of New South Wales. His academic career has been spent at the Australian National University, the University of New South Wales, and since 1992 at the University of Tasmania where he is currently a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Australian Research Council Federation Fellow. He was Director of the Australian Centre for Research on Separation Science from 2001-2013 and is currently Director of the Pfizer Analytical Research Centre. He has a long-standing research interest in analytical separations of inorganic species and has more than 500 publications in this general field. He has also presented in excess of 450 papers at local and international scientific meetings.
He is an editor of Journal of Chromatography A (since 2005), a contributing editor for Trends in Analytical Chemistry (since 2000), and was an editor of Analytica Chimica Acta for 6 years. He is currently a member of the editorial boards of 10 other journals of analytical chemistry or separation science.
He is the recipient of a number of national and international awards, including the ACS Award in Chromatography, the Marcel Golay Award, the AJP Martin Gold Medal awarded by the Chromatographic Society, the Royal Society of Chemistry Analytical Separation Methods Award, the RACI HG Smith and Analytical Division medals, the inaugural University of Tasmania Vice-Chancellor's Medal for Research Excellence, and the inaugural Tasmanian Premier’s Scientist of the Year award.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemistry, University of Tasmania, Hobart, Australia
Colin Poole Editor
Professor Colin Poole is internationally known in the field of thin-layer chromatography and is an editor of the Journal of Chromatography and former editor of the Journal of Planar Chromatography – Modern TLC. He has authored several books on chromatography, recent examples being “The Essence of Chromatography” published by Elsevier (2003), and “Gas Chromatography” published by Elsevier (2012). He is the author of approximately 400 research articles, many of which deal with thin-layer chromatography, and is co-chair of the biennial “International Symposium on High-Performance Thin-Layer Chromatography”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA
Marja-Liisa Riekkola Editor
Marja-Liisa Riekkola is is a professor of Analytical Chemistry at Helsinki University, Helsinki, Finland. She is well recognized in the field of separation science. She serves as Editor of Journal of Chromatography A. Prof. Riekkola is one of the leaders in chromatography with a large number of publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Analytical Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, University of Helsinki, Finland