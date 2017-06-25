Liquid Chromatography
2nd Edition
Applications
Table of Contents
- Sample preparation for liquid chromatography
2. Derivatization in liquid chromatography
3. Liquid chromatographic separation of enantiomers
4. Amino acid and bioamine separations
5. Protein and peptide separations
6. Liquid chromatographic separation of oligonucleotides
7. Separation of glycans and monosaccharides
8. Separation of lipids
9. Metabolic phenotyping (metabonomics/metabolomics) by liquid chromatography-mass
spectrometry
10. Foodomics: LC and LC-MS-based omics strategies in food science and nutrition
11. Forensic toxicology
12. Compositional analysis of foods
13. Multiresidue methods for pesticides and related contaminants in food
14. Environmental analysis: Persistent organic pollutants
15. Environmental analysis: Emerging pollutants
16. Analysis of natural toxins by liquid chromatography
17. Liquid chromatography in the pharmaceutical industry
18. Determination of veterinary drug residues in foods by liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry: Basic and cutting-edge applications
19. Analysis of vitamins by liquid chromatography
20. Applications of liquid chromatography in the quality control of traditional Chinese medicines: An overview
21. Analysis of neurotransmitters and their metabolites by liquid chromatography
22. Principles, current applications, and future perspectives of liquid chromatography mass spectrometry in clinical chemistry
23. Speciation and element-specific detection
24. Environmental analysis: Atmospheric samples
Description
Liquid Chromatography: Applications, Second Edition,is a single source of authoritative information on all aspects of the practice of modern liquid chromatography. It gives those working in both academia and industry the opportunity to learn, refresh, and deepen their knowledge of the wide variety of applications in the field.
In the years since the first edition was published, thousands of papers have been released on new achievements in liquid chromatography, including the development of new stationary phases, improvement of instrumentation, development of theory, and new applications in biomedicine, metabolomics, proteomics, foodomics, pharmaceuticals, and more.
This second edition addresses these new developments with updated chapters from the most expert researchers in the field.
Key Features
- Emphasizes the integration of chromatographic methods and sample preparation
- Explains how liquid chromatography is used in different industrial sectors
- Covers the most interesting and valuable applications in different fields, e.g., proteomic, metabolomics, foodomics, pollutants and contaminants, and drug analysis (forensic, toxicological, pharmaceutical, biomedical)
- Includes references and tables with commonly used data to facilitate research, practical work, comparison of results, and decision-making
Readership
Scientists working in academia/research institutes; teachers and university students from B.Sc. level to PhD level; industry professionals in R&D and quality control managers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 838
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 25th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128093443
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053928
About the Editors
Salvatore Fanali Editor
Salvatore Fanali is Director of Research at the Institute of Chemical Methodologies, Italian National Research Council (C.N.R.) in Monterotondo (Rome), Italy, and head of the Capillary Electromigration and Chromatographic Methods Unit at the same Institute. His research activity is mainly focused on separation science including the development of modern miniaturized techniques (electrodriven and liquid chromatography). He also studies hyphenation with mass spectrometry, and development of new stationary phases. Separation methods developed are currently applied to food, pharmaceuticals, chiral environment, and biomedical analysis. He is Editor of the Journal of Chromatography A and a member of the advisory editorial board of seven international scientific journals. Fanali is the author of about 300 publications including some book chapters. He received several awards including the “Liberti Medal” in Separation Science from the Italian Chemical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Istituto di Metodologie, CNR, Rome, Italy
Paul R. Haddad Editor
Paul Haddad has obtained the degrees of BSc, PhD, and DSc from the University of New South Wales. His academic career has been spent at the Australian National University, the University of New South Wales, and since 1992 at the University of Tasmania where he is currently a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Australian Research Council Federation Fellow. He was Director of the Australian Centre for Research on Separation Science from 2001-2013 and is currently Director of the Pfizer Analytical Research Centre. He has a long-standing research interest in analytical separations of inorganic species and has more than 500 publications in this general field. He has also presented in excess of 450 papers at local and international scientific meetings.
He is an editor of Journal of Chromatography A (since 2005), a contributing editor for Trends in Analytical Chemistry (since 2000), and was an editor of Analytica Chimica Acta for 6 years. He is currently a member of the editorial boards of 10 other journals of analytical chemistry or separation science.
He is the recipient of a number of national and international awards, including the ACS Award in Chromatography, the Marcel Golay Award, the AJP Martin Gold Medal awarded by the Chromatographic Society, the Royal Society of Chemistry Analytical Separation Methods Award, the RACI HG Smith and Analytical Division medals, the inaugural University of Tasmania Vice-Chancellor's Medal for Research Excellence, and the inaugural Tasmanian Premier’s Scientist of the Year award.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemistry, University of Tasmania, Hobart, Australia
Colin Poole Editor
Professor Colin Poole is internationally known in the field of thin-layer chromatography and is an editor of the Journal of Chromatography and former editor of the Journal of Planar Chromatography – Modern TLC. He has authored several books on chromatography, recent examples being “The Essence of Chromatography” published by Elsevier (2003), and “Gas Chromatography” published by Elsevier (2012). He is the author of approximately 400 research articles, many of which deal with thin-layer chromatography, and is co-chair of the biennial “International Symposium on High-Performance Thin-Layer Chromatography”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA
Marja-Liisa Riekkola Editor
Marja-Liisa Riekkola is is a professor of Analytical Chemistry at Helsinki University, Helsinki, Finland. She is well recognized in the field of separation science. She serves as Editor of Journal of Chromatography A. Prof. Riekkola is one of the leaders in chromatography with a large number of publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Analytical Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, University of Helsinki, Finland