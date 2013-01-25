Liquid Chromatography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124158061, 9780124158665

Liquid Chromatography

1st Edition

Applications

Editors: Salvatore Fanali Paul R. Haddad Colin Poole David Lloyd
eBook ISBN: 9780124158665
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124158061
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th January 2013
Page Count: 688
Table of Contents

Contributors

Chapter 1. Affinity Chromatography

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Basic Components of Affinity Chromatography

1.3 Bioaffinity Chromatography

1.4 Immunoaffinity Chromatography

1.5 Dye-Ligand and Biomimetic Affinity Chromatography

1.6 Immobilized Metal-Ion Affinity Chromatography

1.7 Analytical Affinity Chromatography

1.8 Miscellaneous Methods and Newer Developments

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 2. Derivatization in Liquid Chromatography

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Reagent Selection

2.3 Postcolumn Reaction Detectors

2.4 Conclusions

References

Chapter 3. Validation of Liquid Chromatographic Methods

3.1 Traditional Method Validation

3.2 Quality by Design and Analytical Methods

3.3 Conclusion

References

Chapter 4. Liquid Chromatographic Separation of Enantiomers

4.1 Introduction

4.2 A Short History of Chiral Separations by Liquid Chromatography

4.3 Materials for the Liquid Chromatographic Separation of Enantiomers

4.4 Modes of Liquid Chromatographic Separation of Enantiomers

4.5 Separation of Enantiomers by Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

4.6 Summary and Future Trends

References

Chapter 5. Liquid Interaction Chromatography of Polymers

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Theoretical Aspects of Isocratic Liquid Chromatography of Polymers

5.3 Applications of Liquid Chromatography of Polymers

5.4 Hyphenated Techniques

5.5 Summary

References

Chapter 6. Amino Acid and Bioamine Separations

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Direct Separation of Amino Acids and Amines

6.3 Indirect Separation of Amino Acids and Amines

6.4 Enantioselective Liquid Chromatographic Analysis of Amino Acids

6.5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 7. Protein and Peptide Separations

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Methods of Protein Liquid Chromatography

7.3 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 8. Glycans and Monosaccharides

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Types of Glycans

8.3 Analysis and Characterization of Glycans

8.4 Monosaccharide Composition Analysis

8.5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 9. Separation of Lipids

9.1 Introduction and Contents

9.2 Definitions and Classification

9.3 Structures and Occurrence

9.4 Sample Extraction and Handling

9.5 Lipid Analysis by Liquid Chromatography

9.6 Conclusions and Future Perspectives

References

Chapter 10. Forensic Toxicology

10.1 General Drug Screening

10.2 Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry in Forensic Toxicology

10.3 Testing for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs Using Oral Fluid

10.4 Toxicological Analysis of Hair in the Investigation of Drug Facilitated Crimes

10.5 Targeted Poisons

10.6 Conclusions

References

Chapter 11. Compositional Analysis of Foods

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Carbohydrates

11.3 Vitamins

11.4 Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins

11.5 Lipids

11.6 Minor Components of Food

11.7 Food Additives

11.8 Conclusions and Future Trends

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 12. Multiresidue Methods for Pesticides and Related Contaminants in Food

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Sample Treatment

12.3 Matrix Effects in LC–MS Analysis

12.4 Method Validation

12.5 Analysis of Samples

12.6 Individual Methods for Specific Compounds

12.7 LC–TOF MS in the Field of Pesticide Residue Analysis

References

Chapter 13. Environmental Analysis: Persistent Organic Pollutants∗

13.1 Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons

13.2 Chlorinated Aromatic Compounds

13.3 Pesticides

13.4 Brominated Flame Retardants

13.5 Perfluoroalkyl Compounds

13.6 Reference Materials

13.7 Concluding Remarks

13.8 Disclaimer

References

Chapter 14. Environmental Analysis: Emerging Pollutants

14.1 Introduction

14.2 General Trends

14.3 Target Analysis of Specific Contaminant Groups Using LC–MS

14.4 Conclusions

References

Chapter 15. Analysis of Natural Toxins

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Tetrodotoxin

15.3 Lipophilic Marine Toxins

15.4 Saxitoxin and Analogs

References

Chapter 16. Liquid Chromatography in the Pharmaceutical Industry

16.1 The Role of Separation Science in Pharmaceutical Drug Development

16.2 Increasing Chromatographic Resolution

16.3 Chromatographic Method Development: RPLC

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 17. Determination of Veterinary Drug Residues in Foods by Liquid Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry: Basic and Cutting-Edge Applications

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Options in Veterinary Residue Analysis using LC–MS

17.3 Conclusions

References

Chapter 18. Analysis of Vitamins by Liquid Chromatography

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Liquid Chromatographic Determination of Water-Soluble Vitamins

18.3 Liquid Chromatographic Determination of Fat-Soluble Vitamins

18.4 Multivitamin Methods

References

Chapter 19. Applications of Liquid Chromatography in the Quality Control of Traditional Chinese Medicines, an Overview

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Liquid Chromatographic Analysis of Traditional Chinese Medicines

19.3 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 20. Analysis of Neurotransmitters and Their Metabolites by Liquid Chromatography

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Biogenic Amines

20.3 Acetylcholine

20.4 Amino Acids

20.5 Purines: Adenosine Triphosphate and Adenosine

20.6 Endocannabinoids

20.7 Neuropeptides

20.8 Multianalyte Monitoring of Neurotransmitters from Diverse Classes

20.9 Clinical Applications of Microdialysis Sampling and Liquid Chromatographic-Based Analysis

20.10 Conclusions

References

Chapter 21. Clinical Chemistry, Including Therapeutic Drug Monitoring and Biomarkers for Diagnosis

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Preanalytical Specimen Handling in Clinical Liquid Chromatography

21.3 Separation Technologies in Clinical Liquid Chromatography

21.4 Detection Technologies in Clinical Liquid Chromatography

21.5 Applications

21.6 Conclusion

References

Chapter 22. Speciation and Element-Specific Detection

22.1 Introduction

22.2 Sampling

22.3 Sample Storage and Processing

22.4 Speciation Approaches: Direct Methods or Hyphenated Techniques

22.5 Interfacing: Nebulizers, Use of Internal Standard and Postcolumn Dilution

22.6 Element-Selective Detection

22.7 Quantification and Quality Control

References

Index

Description

A single source of authoritative information on all aspects of the practice of modern liquid chromatography suitable for advanced students and professionals working in a laboratory or managerial capacity

Key Features

  • Chapters written by authoritative and visionary experts in the field provide an overview and focused treatment of a single topic
  • Each chapter emphasizes the integration of chromatographic methods and sample preparation, automation, and explains how liquid chromatography is used in different industrial sectors
  • Focuses on expanding and illustrating the main features of the fundamental section, while demonstrating where and how the best practices of liquid chromatography are utilized
  • Comprehensive coverage of modern liquid chromatography from theory, to methods, to selected applications
  • Thorough selected references and tables with commonly used data to facilitate research, practical work, comparison of results, and decision making

Readership

Practitioners of distillation and separation science looking for a quick access to the newest knowledge; graduate students searching for special applications; chemists; professional scientists in academia, industry and government laboratories; environmental engineers; mechanical engineers

70% professionals, 20% students, 10% others.

Reviews

"...provides invaluable information for laboratory scientists who are looking for information on how to separate different types of molecules for preparative, semi-preparative or analytical scale separations." -Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry, Oct,24-2014

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Salvatore Fanali

Salvatore Fanali Editor

Salvatore Fanali is Director of Research at the Institute of Chemical Methodologies, Italian National Research Council (C.N.R.) in Monterotondo (Rome), Italy, and head of the Capillary Electromigration and Chromatographic Methods Unit at the same Institute. His research activity is mainly focused on separation science including the development of modern miniaturized techniques (electrodriven and liquid chromatography). He also studies hyphenation with mass spectrometry, and development of new stationary phases. Separation methods developed are currently applied to food, pharmaceuticals, chiral environment, and biomedical analysis. He is Editor of the Journal of Chromatography A and a member of the advisory editorial board of seven international scientific journals. Fanali is the author of about 300 publications including some book chapters. He received several awards including the “Liberti Medal” in Separation Science from the Italian Chemical Society.

Affiliations and Expertise

Istituto di Metodologie, CNR, Rome, Italy

Paul R. Haddad

Paul R. Haddad Editor

Paul Haddad has obtained the degrees of BSc, PhD, and DSc from the University of New South Wales. His academic career has been spent at the Australian National University, the University of New South Wales, and since 1992 at the University of Tasmania where he is currently a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Australian Research Council Federation Fellow. He was Director of the Australian Centre for Research on Separation Science from 2001-2013 and is currently Director of the Pfizer Analytical Research Centre. He has a long-standing research interest in analytical separations of inorganic species and has more than 500 publications in this general field. He has also presented in excess of 450 papers at local and international scientific meetings.

He is an editor of Journal of Chromatography A (since 2005), a contributing editor for Trends in Analytical Chemistry (since 2000), and was an editor of Analytica Chimica Acta for 6 years. He is currently a member of the editorial boards of 10 other journals of analytical chemistry or separation science.

He is the recipient of a number of national and international awards, including the ACS Award in Chromatography, the Marcel Golay Award, the AJP Martin Gold Medal awarded by the Chromatographic Society, the Royal Society of Chemistry Analytical Separation Methods Award, the RACI HG Smith and Analytical Division medals, the inaugural University of Tasmania Vice-Chancellor's Medal for Research Excellence, and the inaugural Tasmanian Premier’s Scientist of the Year award.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Chemistry, University of Tasmania, Hobart, Australia

Colin Poole

Colin Poole Editor

Professor Colin Poole is internationally known in the field of thin-layer chromatography and is an editor of the Journal of Chromatography and former editor of the Journal of Planar Chromatography – Modern TLC. He has authored several books on chromatography, recent examples being “The Essence of Chromatography” published by Elsevier (2003), and “Gas Chromatography” published by Elsevier (2012). He is the author of approximately 400 research articles, many of which deal with thin-layer chromatography, and is co-chair of the biennial “International Symposium on High-Performance Thin-Layer Chromatography”.

Affiliations and Expertise

Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA

David Lloyd

David Lloyd Editor

David Lloyd obtained his PhD from the Department of Chemistry, University of York, UK, working with Prof. David Goodall on the development of laser-based polarimetry as a chiral detection method. He then completed postdoctoral research on bioanalytical capillary electrophoresis (CE) with Prof. Irving Wainer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. He has since worked both in academia (McGill University, Departments of Oncology and Experimental Medicine) and the pharmaceutical industry (DuPont Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb). Whilst at McGill, Dr. Lloyd’s analytical research focused on microscale bioanalysis by CE and on chiral CE. Since moving to the pharmaceutical industry, his responsibilities have been in analytical R&D for projects ranging from the late discovery stage through worldwide registrational filings, with a primary focus on separations science. From 1995 – 2002, Dr. Lloyd was Contributing Editor of TrAC - Trends in Analytical Chemistry; and from 1999 - 2011, he was Editor of the Journal of Chromatography B.

Affiliations and Expertise

Bristol-Myers Squibb, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

