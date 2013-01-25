Liquid Chromatography
1st Edition
Applications
Table of Contents
Contributors
Chapter 1. Affinity Chromatography
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Basic Components of Affinity Chromatography
1.3 Bioaffinity Chromatography
1.4 Immunoaffinity Chromatography
1.5 Dye-Ligand and Biomimetic Affinity Chromatography
1.6 Immobilized Metal-Ion Affinity Chromatography
1.7 Analytical Affinity Chromatography
1.8 Miscellaneous Methods and Newer Developments
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 2. Derivatization in Liquid Chromatography
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Reagent Selection
2.3 Postcolumn Reaction Detectors
2.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Validation of Liquid Chromatographic Methods
3.1 Traditional Method Validation
3.2 Quality by Design and Analytical Methods
3.3 Conclusion
References
Chapter 4. Liquid Chromatographic Separation of Enantiomers
4.1 Introduction
4.2 A Short History of Chiral Separations by Liquid Chromatography
4.3 Materials for the Liquid Chromatographic Separation of Enantiomers
4.4 Modes of Liquid Chromatographic Separation of Enantiomers
4.5 Separation of Enantiomers by Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
4.6 Summary and Future Trends
References
Chapter 5. Liquid Interaction Chromatography of Polymers
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Theoretical Aspects of Isocratic Liquid Chromatography of Polymers
5.3 Applications of Liquid Chromatography of Polymers
5.4 Hyphenated Techniques
5.5 Summary
References
Chapter 6. Amino Acid and Bioamine Separations
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Direct Separation of Amino Acids and Amines
6.3 Indirect Separation of Amino Acids and Amines
6.4 Enantioselective Liquid Chromatographic Analysis of Amino Acids
6.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. Protein and Peptide Separations
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Methods of Protein Liquid Chromatography
7.3 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 8. Glycans and Monosaccharides
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Types of Glycans
8.3 Analysis and Characterization of Glycans
8.4 Monosaccharide Composition Analysis
8.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 9. Separation of Lipids
9.1 Introduction and Contents
9.2 Definitions and Classification
9.3 Structures and Occurrence
9.4 Sample Extraction and Handling
9.5 Lipid Analysis by Liquid Chromatography
9.6 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
References
Chapter 10. Forensic Toxicology
10.1 General Drug Screening
10.2 Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry in Forensic Toxicology
10.3 Testing for Driving Under the Influence of Drugs Using Oral Fluid
10.4 Toxicological Analysis of Hair in the Investigation of Drug Facilitated Crimes
10.5 Targeted Poisons
10.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 11. Compositional Analysis of Foods
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Carbohydrates
11.3 Vitamins
11.4 Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
11.5 Lipids
11.6 Minor Components of Food
11.7 Food Additives
11.8 Conclusions and Future Trends
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 12. Multiresidue Methods for Pesticides and Related Contaminants in Food
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Sample Treatment
12.3 Matrix Effects in LC–MS Analysis
12.4 Method Validation
12.5 Analysis of Samples
12.6 Individual Methods for Specific Compounds
12.7 LC–TOF MS in the Field of Pesticide Residue Analysis
References
Chapter 13. Environmental Analysis: Persistent Organic Pollutants∗
13.1 Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
13.2 Chlorinated Aromatic Compounds
13.3 Pesticides
13.4 Brominated Flame Retardants
13.5 Perfluoroalkyl Compounds
13.6 Reference Materials
13.7 Concluding Remarks
13.8 Disclaimer
References
Chapter 14. Environmental Analysis: Emerging Pollutants
14.1 Introduction
14.2 General Trends
14.3 Target Analysis of Specific Contaminant Groups Using LC–MS
14.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 15. Analysis of Natural Toxins
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Tetrodotoxin
15.3 Lipophilic Marine Toxins
15.4 Saxitoxin and Analogs
References
Chapter 16. Liquid Chromatography in the Pharmaceutical Industry
16.1 The Role of Separation Science in Pharmaceutical Drug Development
16.2 Increasing Chromatographic Resolution
16.3 Chromatographic Method Development: RPLC
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 17. Determination of Veterinary Drug Residues in Foods by Liquid Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry: Basic and Cutting-Edge Applications
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Options in Veterinary Residue Analysis using LC–MS
17.3 Conclusions
References
Chapter 18. Analysis of Vitamins by Liquid Chromatography
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Liquid Chromatographic Determination of Water-Soluble Vitamins
18.3 Liquid Chromatographic Determination of Fat-Soluble Vitamins
18.4 Multivitamin Methods
References
Chapter 19. Applications of Liquid Chromatography in the Quality Control of Traditional Chinese Medicines, an Overview
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Liquid Chromatographic Analysis of Traditional Chinese Medicines
19.3 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 20. Analysis of Neurotransmitters and Their Metabolites by Liquid Chromatography
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Biogenic Amines
20.3 Acetylcholine
20.4 Amino Acids
20.5 Purines: Adenosine Triphosphate and Adenosine
20.6 Endocannabinoids
20.7 Neuropeptides
20.8 Multianalyte Monitoring of Neurotransmitters from Diverse Classes
20.9 Clinical Applications of Microdialysis Sampling and Liquid Chromatographic-Based Analysis
20.10 Conclusions
References
Chapter 21. Clinical Chemistry, Including Therapeutic Drug Monitoring and Biomarkers for Diagnosis
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Preanalytical Specimen Handling in Clinical Liquid Chromatography
21.3 Separation Technologies in Clinical Liquid Chromatography
21.4 Detection Technologies in Clinical Liquid Chromatography
21.5 Applications
21.6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 22. Speciation and Element-Specific Detection
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Sampling
22.3 Sample Storage and Processing
22.4 Speciation Approaches: Direct Methods or Hyphenated Techniques
22.5 Interfacing: Nebulizers, Use of Internal Standard and Postcolumn Dilution
22.6 Element-Selective Detection
22.7 Quantification and Quality Control
References
Index
Description
A single source of authoritative information on all aspects of the practice of modern liquid chromatography suitable for advanced students and professionals working in a laboratory or managerial capacity
Key Features
- Chapters written by authoritative and visionary experts in the field provide an overview and focused treatment of a single topic
- Each chapter emphasizes the integration of chromatographic methods and sample preparation, automation, and explains how liquid chromatography is used in different industrial sectors
- Focuses on expanding and illustrating the main features of the fundamental section, while demonstrating where and how the best practices of liquid chromatography are utilized
- Comprehensive coverage of modern liquid chromatography from theory, to methods, to selected applications
- Thorough selected references and tables with commonly used data to facilitate research, practical work, comparison of results, and decision making
Readership
Practitioners of distillation and separation science looking for a quick access to the newest knowledge; graduate students searching for special applications; chemists; professional scientists in academia, industry and government laboratories; environmental engineers; mechanical engineers
70% professionals, 20% students, 10% others.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 25th January 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124158665
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124158061
"...provides invaluable information for laboratory scientists who are looking for information on how to separate different types of molecules for preparative, semi-preparative or analytical scale separations." -Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry, Oct,24-2014
About the Editors
Salvatore Fanali Editor
Salvatore Fanali is Director of Research at the Institute of Chemical Methodologies, Italian National Research Council (C.N.R.) in Monterotondo (Rome), Italy, and head of the Capillary Electromigration and Chromatographic Methods Unit at the same Institute. His research activity is mainly focused on separation science including the development of modern miniaturized techniques (electrodriven and liquid chromatography). He also studies hyphenation with mass spectrometry, and development of new stationary phases. Separation methods developed are currently applied to food, pharmaceuticals, chiral environment, and biomedical analysis. He is Editor of the Journal of Chromatography A and a member of the advisory editorial board of seven international scientific journals. Fanali is the author of about 300 publications including some book chapters. He received several awards including the “Liberti Medal” in Separation Science from the Italian Chemical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Istituto di Metodologie, CNR, Rome, Italy
Paul R. Haddad Editor
Paul Haddad has obtained the degrees of BSc, PhD, and DSc from the University of New South Wales. His academic career has been spent at the Australian National University, the University of New South Wales, and since 1992 at the University of Tasmania where he is currently a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Australian Research Council Federation Fellow. He was Director of the Australian Centre for Research on Separation Science from 2001-2013 and is currently Director of the Pfizer Analytical Research Centre. He has a long-standing research interest in analytical separations of inorganic species and has more than 500 publications in this general field. He has also presented in excess of 450 papers at local and international scientific meetings.
He is an editor of Journal of Chromatography A (since 2005), a contributing editor for Trends in Analytical Chemistry (since 2000), and was an editor of Analytica Chimica Acta for 6 years. He is currently a member of the editorial boards of 10 other journals of analytical chemistry or separation science.
He is the recipient of a number of national and international awards, including the ACS Award in Chromatography, the Marcel Golay Award, the AJP Martin Gold Medal awarded by the Chromatographic Society, the Royal Society of Chemistry Analytical Separation Methods Award, the RACI HG Smith and Analytical Division medals, the inaugural University of Tasmania Vice-Chancellor's Medal for Research Excellence, and the inaugural Tasmanian Premier’s Scientist of the Year award.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemistry, University of Tasmania, Hobart, Australia
Colin Poole Editor
Professor Colin Poole is internationally known in the field of thin-layer chromatography and is an editor of the Journal of Chromatography and former editor of the Journal of Planar Chromatography – Modern TLC. He has authored several books on chromatography, recent examples being “The Essence of Chromatography” published by Elsevier (2003), and “Gas Chromatography” published by Elsevier (2012). He is the author of approximately 400 research articles, many of which deal with thin-layer chromatography, and is co-chair of the biennial “International Symposium on High-Performance Thin-Layer Chromatography”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA
David Lloyd Editor
David Lloyd obtained his PhD from the Department of Chemistry, University of York, UK, working with Prof. David Goodall on the development of laser-based polarimetry as a chiral detection method. He then completed postdoctoral research on bioanalytical capillary electrophoresis (CE) with Prof. Irving Wainer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. He has since worked both in academia (McGill University, Departments of Oncology and Experimental Medicine) and the pharmaceutical industry (DuPont Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb). Whilst at McGill, Dr. Lloyd’s analytical research focused on microscale bioanalysis by CE and on chiral CE. Since moving to the pharmaceutical industry, his responsibilities have been in analytical R&D for projects ranging from the late discovery stage through worldwide registrational filings, with a primary focus on separations science. From 1995 – 2002, Dr. Lloyd was Contributing Editor of TrAC - Trends in Analytical Chemistry; and from 1999 - 2011, he was Editor of the Journal of Chromatography B.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bristol-Myers Squibb, New Brunswick, NJ, USA