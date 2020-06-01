Liquid Biphasic System
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications in Bioseparation Technology
Description
Downstream bioprocesses have a significant role to play in the creation of a sustainable bio-based economy, enabling the creation of new products and systems from the more sustainable bioprocessing of natural products. Liquid Biphasic System: Fundamentals, Methods, and Applications in Bioseparation Technology explores in detail the fundamental processes and applications of this new separation system, aiding understanding of the basic principles of the technique and offering constructive criticisms on the latest findings.
Including coverage of the background, principles, mechanisms, and applications, Liquid Biphasic System addresses how to adapt the technology for the purification of useful compounds with greater cost efficiency and greener processing. It is essential reading for bioprocess engineers, biochemical engineers, biosystem engineers, chemists and microbiologists working in the fields of bioprocessing. Researchers, scientists, and engineers concerned with the selection and evaluation of alternative bioseparation processes will find the book particularly useful.
Key Features
- Provides information and examples of advanced separations in a single source
- Includes detailed descriptions of novel bioseparation systems
- Covers the latest technologies related to advanced liquid-liquid separation and their applications in various industries
Readership
Process Engineers, managers and consultants in process industries, postdoctoral researchers, and graduate students
Table of Contents
- Introduction: Phase diagrams and their preparation, tie-line, tie-line lengths
2. Polymer-based Liquid Biphasic System
3. Organic solvent-based Liquid Biphasic System
4. Ionic liquid-based Liquid Biphasic System
5. Deep-eutectic-solvent-based Liquid Biphasic System
6. Surfactant/detergent-based Liquid Biphasic System
7. Adjuvants in Liquid Biphasic System
8. Bubble-assisted Liquid Biphasic System
9. Magnetic-assisted Liquid Biphasic System
10. Microwave-assisted Liquid Biphasic System
11. Ultrasonic-assisted Liquid Biphasic System
12. Electric-assisted Liquid Biphasic System
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199862
About the Author
Pau-Loke Show
Dr Show Pau-Loke is an Associate Professor at Department of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, The University of Nottingham Malaysia (UNM). He currently is a Professional Engineer registered with the Board of Engineer Malaysia (BEM) and Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council UK. He is also a member of Institution of Chemical Engineers (MIChemE) UK and currently serves as active member in IChemE Biochemical Engineering Special Interest Group. Ir Dr Show obtained the Post Graduate Certificate of Higher Education (PGCHE) in 2014, a professional recognition in higher education and now a fellow of the Higher Education Academy UK (FHEA). He is a world leading researcher in bio-separation engineering. He establishes international collaboration with researchers from various countries in the Asia, Europe, American and Africa. Since he started his career in UNM, he has received numerous prestigious domestic and international academic awards, including The DaSilva Award 2018, JSPS Fellowship 2018, Top 100 Asian Scientists 2017, Asia’s Rising Scientists Award 2017 and Winner of Young Researcher in IChemE Malaysia Award 2016. He is currently supervising 10 PhD students and has published more than 120 journal papers in less than 6 years of his career. He is now serving as an editorial board member in Biochemical Engineering Journal and BMC Energy, and guest editor for three SCI-indexed journals, which are Clean Technologies & Environmental Policy, Frontier in Chemistry and BMC Energy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University of Nottingham Malaysia – Semenyih, Selangor, Malaysia
Sze Ying Lee
Dr. Lee Sze Ying is an assistant professor at Department of Chemical Engineering from Lee Kong Chian Faculty of Engineering & Science at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR). She received her PhD in Chemical Engineering from Universiti of Nottingham Malaysia. Her research focuses on bioprocess engineering from upstream to downstream processing. She is extensively studying the use of liquid biphasic systems as bioseparation technique to recover value-added products from biomass.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Lee Kong Chian Faculty of Engineering & Science, Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman – Kajang, Selangor, Malaysia
Kit Wayne Chew
Dr Chew Kit Wayne is a research associate at the Department of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University of Nottingham Malaysia (UNM). His research area focuses on chemical engineering and bioprocess engineering. He is working on the recovery of valuable products from renewable sources using multiphase partitioning techniques.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University of Nottingham Malaysia – Semenyih, Selangor, Malaysia