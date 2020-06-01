Downstream bioprocesses have a significant role to play in the creation of a sustainable bio-based economy, enabling the creation of new products and systems from the more sustainable bioprocessing of natural products. Liquid Biphasic System: Fundamentals, Methods, and Applications in Bioseparation Technology explores in detail the fundamental processes and applications of this new separation system, aiding understanding of the basic principles of the technique and offering constructive criticisms on the latest findings.

Including coverage of the background, principles, mechanisms, and applications, Liquid Biphasic System addresses how to adapt the technology for the purification of useful compounds with greater cost efficiency and greener processing. It is essential reading for bioprocess engineers, biochemical engineers, biosystem engineers, chemists and microbiologists working in the fields of bioprocessing. Researchers, scientists, and engineers concerned with the selection and evaluation of alternative bioseparation processes will find the book particularly useful.