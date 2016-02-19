Lipoxygenases and Their Products
1st Edition
Description
Lipoxygenases and Their Products provides a cogent summary of the advances in understanding lipoxygenases and their products, emphasizing their pharmacology and pathophysiology; regulation and structure; physiological role; and receptors and receptor antagonists. This text also reviews the literature where specific receptor antagonists (as opposed to enzymatic inhibitors) have been used to characterize the pharmacologic action and the pathophysiologic roles of some of lipoxygenase products of arachidonic acid metabolism. This book is organized into 11 chapters and begins with an overview of the biochemical, pharmacological, and pathophysiological aspects of 5-lipoxygenase products of arachidonic acid metabolism in the respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, gastrointestinal, and central nervous systems. The discussion then shifts to human 5-lipoxygenase, emphasizing this enzyme purification, stimulatory factors, and membrane translocation. The reader is methodically introduced to 5-lipoxygenase activity in rats and pigs; the potential and therapeutic value of 5-lipoxygenase inhibitors; the distribution of 15-lipoxygenase in cells or tissues; and products formed through the 15-lipoxygenase pathway. This book also considers lipoxins and third-generation peptidoleukotriene receptor antagonists, and then concludes with a summary of the physiological and pathophysiological effects of leukotrienes and lipoxins in a variety of organs. This book is of interest to scientists interested in arachidonic acid and its metabolites, to scientists engaged in drug discovery-and-development activities in academia and the pharmaceutical industry, and to clinicians interested in diseases associated with leukotrienes and related products.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Pharmacology and Pathophysiology of 5-Lipoxygenase Products
I. Introduction
II. Respiratory System
III. Cardiovascular System
IV. Renal System
V. Gastrointestinal System
VI. Central Nervous System
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 2 Regulation and Structure of Human Leukocyte 5-Lipoxygenase
I. Introduction
II. Purification of Human 5-Lipoxygenase
III. Stimulatory Factors for Human 5-Lipoxygenase
IV. LTA4 Synthase Activity of Human 5-Lipoxygenase
V. Cloning the Gene for Human 5-Lipoxygenase
VI. Expression of Cloned Human Leukocyte 5-Lipoxygenase
VII. Membrane Translocation of Human 5-Lipoxygenase
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 3 Regulation of 5-Lipoxygenase Activity in Rat Basophilic Leukemia Cells
I. Introduction
II. Enzyme Cofactors
III. Leukotriene Synthesis and Membrane Translocation of 5-Lipoxygenase in RBL-2H3 Cells
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 Arachidonate 5-Lipoxygenase of Porcine Leukocytes Studied Using Its Monoclonal Antibodies
I. Purification of 5-Lipoxygenase
II. Selective Inhibitors of 5-Lipoxygenase
III. Catalytic Properties of 5-Lipoxygenase
IV. Lipoxin Synthesis by 5-Lipoxygenase
V. Enzyme Immunoassays for Lipoxygenase
VI. Subcellular Localization of Lipoxygenase
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 Enzymatic Studies on Purified 5-Lipoxygenase
I. Introduction
II. Purification
III. Assay
IV. Physical and Structural Properties
V. Kinetic Properties
VI. The LTA4 Synthase Activity of 5-LO
VII. Issues
References
Chapter 6 Potential and Therapeutic Value of Development of Novel 5-Lipoxygenase Inhibitors
I. Introduction
II. Development of 5-Lipoxygenase Inhibitors
III. Evidence for Leukotriene Involvement on Human Disease
IV. Evidence for Leukotriene Involvement from Preclinical Models
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 7 Physiological Role of the 15-Lipoxygenase
I. Introduction
II. Cellular or Tissue Distribution of 15-Lipoxygenase
III. Products Formed via the 15-Lipoxygenase Pathway
IV. Action of 15-Lipoxygenase on Membranes and HETEs
V. Biological Effects of 15-Lipoxygenase Pathway Products
VI. 15-Lipoxygenase Metabolites as Enzyme Substrates
References
Chapter 8 Receptors and Receptor Antagonists for Mammalian 5-Lipoxygenase Products
I. Introduction
II. Leukotriene A4 Transcellular Metabolism
III. LTB4 Receptor Biology
IV. LTC4-Mediated Cellular Responses
V. LTD4 Receptor Biology
VI. LTE4 as a Partial Agonist
VII. The Implication of Leukotriene Molecular Pharmacology
References
Chapter 9 Third-Generation Peptidoleukotriene Receptor Antagonists
I. Introduction
II. SK&F 104353 and SK&F 106203
III. ICI 198,615 and ICI 204,219
IV. L-660,711 (MK-571)
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 10 Lipoxins: Bioactive Lipoxygenase Interaction Products
I. Introduction
II. Biochemistry
III. Biological Activities
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 11 Perspectives
I. Introduction
II. The Role of Products of 5-Lipoxygenase
III. The Role of 5-Lipoxygenase
IV. Development of Drugs That Inhibit 5-Lipoxygenase or the Effects of Its Products
V. Current Research Opportunities
VI. Current Drug Discovery Opportunities
VII. Drug Discovery Risks
VIII. Conclusions Relevant to Drug Discovery
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th March 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156530