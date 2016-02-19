Lipotropin and Related Peptides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124472051, 9780323159906

Lipotropin and Related Peptides

1st Edition

Editors: Choh Hao Li
eBook ISBN: 9780323159906
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1978
Page Count: 218
Description

Hormonal Proteins and Peptides, Volume V: Lipotropin and Related Peptides deals with peptides that have neurobiological properties.

This book consists of five chapters. Chapter 1 reviews the chemistry of melanotropins, while Chapter 2 describes the most potent morphinelike peptide, ?-endorphin. The third chapter summarizes the chemistry and biology of lipotropins that were discovered and characterized from 1964 to 1965. Chapter 4 examines the properties and physiological role of neurophysins. A historical perspective of the achievements of the Uppsala School regarding the separation methods and biographical sketch of Arne Tiselius are presented at the last chapter.

This book is recommended for endocirnologists, clinicians, and students researching on lipotropins.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

1. The Chemistry of Melanotropins

I. Introduction

II. Preparation of Melanotropin Concentrate and Isolation of Porcine β-MSH

III. Isolation of α- and β-Melanotropins from Camel Pituitary Glands

IV. Structure and Synthesis of α-Melanotropin

V. Synthetic Peptides Related to α-Melanotropin

VI. Structure and Synthesis of β-Melanotropins

VII. Structure-Activity Relationships of β-MSH by Synthetic Approach

VIII. Dogfish Melanotropins

IX. Various Studies on β-Melanotropin

X. Inactivation and Activation

XI. Concluding Remarks

References

2. β-Endorphin: A New Biologically Active Peptide from Pituitary Glands

I. Introduction

II. Isolation of β-Endorphin

III. Primary Structure

IV. Synthesis

V. Morphinelike Activity

VI. Development of Tolerance and Physical Dependence

VII. Cross-Tolerance to Morphine

VIII. Experiments in the Cat

IX. Behavioral Activity in Rats

X. Structure-Activity Relationships

XI. Synthesis and Biologic Activity of β-Endorphin Analogs with D-Amino Acids in Residue Positions 1, 2, 4, and 5

XII. Synthesis and Biologic Activity of β-Endorphin Analogs with Shortened Peptide Chains

XIII. Extraanalgesic Activity

XIV. Radioimmunoassay: Dissociation of Opiate Activity and Immunoreactivity

XV. Concluding Remarks

References

3. Lipotropins

I. Introduction

II. Purification

III. Structure Studies

IV. β-MSH Precursor Hypothesis

V. In Vitro Biosynthesis

VI. Pituitary Cells Producing β-LPH

VII. Radioimmunoassay

VIII. Biologic Activities of Lipotropins

IX. Mechanism of Action of β-LPH at the Cellular Level

X. Physicochemical Studies of Sheep β-LPH

XI. Summary and Conclusions

XII. Addendum

References

4. The Neurophysins

I. The Discovery of the Neurophysins

II. Properties of the Neurophysins

III. Isolation and Composition of Neurophysins

IV. Structure of Neurophysins

V. Relationship of Hormones and Neurophysins

VI. Interaction of the Neurophysins with the Neurohypophyseal Hormones

VII. Measurement of Neurophysins

VIII. Does Neurophysin Have a Systemic Biologic Role?

IX. Speculations on the Evolution of Neurophysin

References

5. Separation Methods and Arne Tiselius

Text

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Choh Hao Li

