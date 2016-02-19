Lipotropin and Related Peptides
1st Edition
Description
Hormonal Proteins and Peptides, Volume V: Lipotropin and Related Peptides deals with peptides that have neurobiological properties.
This book consists of five chapters. Chapter 1 reviews the chemistry of melanotropins, while Chapter 2 describes the most potent morphinelike peptide, ?-endorphin. The third chapter summarizes the chemistry and biology of lipotropins that were discovered and characterized from 1964 to 1965. Chapter 4 examines the properties and physiological role of neurophysins. A historical perspective of the achievements of the Uppsala School regarding the separation methods and biographical sketch of Arne Tiselius are presented at the last chapter.
This book is recommended for endocirnologists, clinicians, and students researching on lipotropins.
Table of Contents
1. The Chemistry of Melanotropins
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Melanotropin Concentrate and Isolation of Porcine β-MSH
III. Isolation of α- and β-Melanotropins from Camel Pituitary Glands
IV. Structure and Synthesis of α-Melanotropin
V. Synthetic Peptides Related to α-Melanotropin
VI. Structure and Synthesis of β-Melanotropins
VII. Structure-Activity Relationships of β-MSH by Synthetic Approach
VIII. Dogfish Melanotropins
IX. Various Studies on β-Melanotropin
X. Inactivation and Activation
XI. Concluding Remarks
2. β-Endorphin: A New Biologically Active Peptide from Pituitary Glands
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of β-Endorphin
III. Primary Structure
IV. Synthesis
V. Morphinelike Activity
VI. Development of Tolerance and Physical Dependence
VII. Cross-Tolerance to Morphine
VIII. Experiments in the Cat
IX. Behavioral Activity in Rats
X. Structure-Activity Relationships
XI. Synthesis and Biologic Activity of β-Endorphin Analogs with D-Amino Acids in Residue Positions 1, 2, 4, and 5
XII. Synthesis and Biologic Activity of β-Endorphin Analogs with Shortened Peptide Chains
XIII. Extraanalgesic Activity
XIV. Radioimmunoassay: Dissociation of Opiate Activity and Immunoreactivity
XV. Concluding Remarks
3. Lipotropins
I. Introduction
II. Purification
III. Structure Studies
IV. β-MSH Precursor Hypothesis
V. In Vitro Biosynthesis
VI. Pituitary Cells Producing β-LPH
VII. Radioimmunoassay
VIII. Biologic Activities of Lipotropins
IX. Mechanism of Action of β-LPH at the Cellular Level
X. Physicochemical Studies of Sheep β-LPH
XI. Summary and Conclusions
XII. Addendum
4. The Neurophysins
I. The Discovery of the Neurophysins
II. Properties of the Neurophysins
III. Isolation and Composition of Neurophysins
IV. Structure of Neurophysins
V. Relationship of Hormones and Neurophysins
VI. Interaction of the Neurophysins with the Neurohypophyseal Hormones
VII. Measurement of Neurophysins
VIII. Does Neurophysin Have a Systemic Biologic Role?
IX. Speculations on the Evolution of Neurophysin
5. Separation Methods and Arne Tiselius
Text
- 218
- English
- © Academic Press 1978
- 28th January 1978
- Academic Press
- 9780323159906