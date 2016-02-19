Hormonal Proteins and Peptides, Volume V: Lipotropin and Related Peptides deals with peptides that have neurobiological properties.

This book consists of five chapters. Chapter 1 reviews the chemistry of melanotropins, while Chapter 2 describes the most potent morphinelike peptide, ?-endorphin. The third chapter summarizes the chemistry and biology of lipotropins that were discovered and characterized from 1964 to 1965. Chapter 4 examines the properties and physiological role of neurophysins. A historical perspective of the achievements of the Uppsala School regarding the separation methods and biographical sketch of Arne Tiselius are presented at the last chapter.

This book is recommended for endocirnologists, clinicians, and students researching on lipotropins.