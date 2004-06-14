Liposomes, Part D, Volume 387
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Nejat Duzgunes
eBook ISBN: 9780080522616
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121827922
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th June 2004
Page Count: 341
Table of Contents
Antibody or ligand targeted liposomes
Anvironment sensitive liposomes
Liposomal oligonucleotides
Liposomes in vivo
Description
Liposomes are cellular structures made up of lipid molecules. Important as a cellular model in the study of basic biology, liposomes are also used in clinical applications such as drug delivery and virus studies. Liposomes Part D is a continuation of previous Methods in Enzymology Liposome volumes A, B, and C.
- Covers antibody or ligand targeted liposomes; environment sensitive liposomes; liposomal oligonucleotides; liposomes in vivo
Biochemists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, geneticists
Nejat Duzgunes Serial Volume Editor
University of The Pacific School of Dentistry, San Francisco, California, U.S.A.
