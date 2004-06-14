Liposomes, Part D - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121827922, 9780080522616

Liposomes, Part D, Volume 387

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Nejat Duzgunes
eBook ISBN: 9780080522616
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121827922
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th June 2004
Page Count: 341
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
156.00
132.60
17500.00
14875.00
206.32
175.37
225.00
191.25
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
210.00
178.50
187.00
158.95
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Antibody or ligand targeted liposomes
Anvironment sensitive liposomes
Liposomal oligonucleotides
Liposomes in vivo

Description

Liposomes are cellular structures made up of lipid molecules. Important as a cellular model in the study of basic biology, liposomes are also used in clinical applications such as drug delivery and virus studies. Liposomes Part D is a continuation of previous Methods in Enzymology Liposome volumes A, B, and C.

Key Features

  • Covers antibody or ligand targeted liposomes; environment sensitive liposomes; liposomal oligonucleotides; liposomes in vivo

Readership

Biochemists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, geneticists

Details

No. of pages:
341
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080522616
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121827922

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Nejat Duzgunes Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of The Pacific School of Dentistry, San Francisco, California, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.