Liposomes, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121822750, 9780080497112

Liposomes, Part B, Volume 372

1st Edition

Editors: Nejat Duzgunes
eBook ISBN: 9780080497112
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121822750
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th October 2003
Page Count: 479
Description

Liposomes are cellular structures made up of lipid molecules. Important as a cellular model in the study of basic biology, liposomes are also used in clinical applications such as drug delivery and virus studies.

Key Features

  • Liposomes in Biochemistry
  • Liposomes in Molecular Cell Biology
  • Liposomes in Molecular Virology

Readership

Biochemists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, and physiologists

Details

No. of pages:
479
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080497112
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121822750

About the Editors

Nejat Duzgunes Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of The Pacific School of Dentistry, San Francisco, California, U.S.A.

