Liposomes, Part B, Volume 372
1st Edition
Editors: Nejat Duzgunes
eBook ISBN: 9780080497112
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121822750
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th October 2003
Page Count: 479
Description
Liposomes are cellular structures made up of lipid molecules. Important as a cellular model in the study of basic biology, liposomes are also used in clinical applications such as drug delivery and virus studies.
Key Features
- Liposomes in Biochemistry
- Liposomes in Molecular Cell Biology
- Liposomes in Molecular Virology
Readership
Biochemists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 479
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 29th October 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080497112
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121822750
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Nejat Duzgunes Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of The Pacific School of Dentistry, San Francisco, California, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.