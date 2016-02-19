Lipoprotein(a) presents the proceedings of the International Symposium, held in Chicago, Illinois, on December 2–3, 1988. It discusses the different aspects of the research on lipoprotein(a), commonly referred to as Lp(a). It covers a wide range of topics, including comparative biology, metabolism, structure, epidemiology, and treatment. Comprised of 15 chapters, the book starts with an overview of the role of Lp(a) in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), followed by a discussion on recent findings and developments. It then considers the relationship between elevated plasma Lp(a) and the inherited risk factor for the development of coronary heart disease. The reader is also introduced to the various components of Lp(a), which include neutral lipids, polar lipids, apoprotein(a), and apoprotein B. Other chapters discuss the specific functions of apolipoproteins in plasma lipid metabolism, which determine the fate of the various lipoprotein particles in plasma. This book will be of benefit to cardiologists and medical practitioners.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 1 Lp(a) Lipoprotein: An Overview

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. The Early Years

IV. Lp(a) Lipoprotein and Coronary Heart Disease

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 2 Molecular Biology of Apolipoprotein(a)

I. Introduction

II. Structure of Apolipoprotein(a)

III. Sites of Apo(a) Synthesis

IV. Function of Apo(a)

V. Evolution and Genetics of Apo(a)

References

Chapter 3 Heterogeneity of Particles Containing the Apo B-Apo(a) Complex

I. Introduction

II. Amounts of Apo B-Apo(a) in Plasma

III. Apo B-Apo(a) Heterogeneity

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter 4 Structural Properties of Apo(a): A Major Apoprotein of Human Lipoprotein(a)

I. Background

II. Polymorphism of Apo(a)

III. Primary Structure of an Apo(a) Polymorph

IV. Secondary Structure of an Apo(a) Polymorph

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 5 Genetics of the Lp(a) Lipoprotein

I. Introduction

II. Structure of the Lp(a) Lipoprotein

III. Genetics of Lp(a) Lipoprotein

IV. Apo(a) Types and Lp(a) Levels

V. Linkage of Apo(a) and Plasminogen

VI. Apo(a) Types and Levels in Familial Hypercholesteremia

References

Chapter 6 The Structure and Activation of Human Plasminogen

I. Structure of Human Plasminogen

II. Function of the Kringle Regions

III. Activation of Human Plasminogen

IV. Homology of Apo(a) with Human Plasminogen

References

Chapter 7 Lp(a) and the Fibrinolytic System

I. Atherosclerosis and Thrombosis: Interactive Mechanisms

II. Atherosclerosis and Thrombosis: Epidemiologie Associations

III. Structural Homologies in Lp(a) and Potential Influence on Fibrinolysis

IV. Effects of Lp(a) on Fibrinolysis

V. Clinical Implications and Future Directions

References

Chapter 8 Relationship between Plasminogen Receptors and Lp(a)

I. Introduction

II. Plasminogen Binding Sites: High Density Receptors with Wide Cellular Distribution

III. Functions of Plasminogen Receptors

IV. The Recognition Specificity of Plasminogen Receptors

V. Interaction of Lp(a) with Plasminogen Receptors

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 9 Lipoprotein(a) and Plasminogen: Linkage Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

References

Chapter 10 The Measurement of Lp(a) and Its Clinical Application

I. Measurement of Lp(a) Lipoprotein in Biological Fluids

II. Effect of Diet and Drugs on Lp(a) Levels

III. Genetics of Lp(a)

IV. Lp(a) and Coronary Heart Disease

References

Chapter 11 Incidence of Lp(a) among Populations

I. Introduction

II. Incidence of Lp(a) Lipoprotein in Randomly Selected Reference Populations

III. Incidence of Lp(a) Lipoprotein in Selected Populations with Atherosclerotic Disorders

IV. Lp(a) Lipoprotein in Acute Phase Reactions

V. Lp(a) Lipoprotein in Relation to Other Risk Factors

VI. Environmental Effects on Inherited Lp(a) Lipoprotein Levels

VII. Paradoxes in Lp(a) Lipoprotein Research

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 12 The Rhesus Monkey as a Model for the Study of Lp(a)

I. Introduction

II. Rhesus Monkey Model of Familial Hypercholesteremia

III. Characteristics of Plasma Lp(a) in the Members of the Rhesus Monkey Family with a Spontaneous Hypercholesteremia

IV. General Comments

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 13 The Physiological Role of Lp(a)

I. Introduction

II. Lp(a) Structure and Composition

III. Metabolism of Lp(a)

IV. Binding Studies of Lp(a) to Cultured Cells

V. Influence of Plasma Lp(a) Concentrations by Diet and Drugs

VI. The Atherogenicity of Lp(a)

VII. Summary and Conclusion

References

Chapter 14 Lipoprotein(a) in PROCAM Participants and Young Myocardial Infarction Survivors

I. Introduction

II. Lp(a) in Young Male MI Survivors

III. Lp(a) in PROCAM Study Participants

IV. Conclusions

Chapter 15 Effectiveness of Diet and Drugs in the Treatment of Patients with Elevated Lp(a) Levels

I. Introduction

II. Diet

III. Drug Treatment

IV. Summary

References

Index

