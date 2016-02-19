Lipoprotein (a)
1st Edition
Lipoprotein(a) presents the proceedings of the International Symposium, held in Chicago, Illinois, on December 2–3, 1988. It discusses the different aspects of the research on lipoprotein(a), commonly referred to as Lp(a). It covers a wide range of topics, including comparative biology, metabolism, structure, epidemiology, and treatment.
Comprised of 15 chapters, the book starts with an overview of the role of Lp(a) in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), followed by a discussion on recent findings and developments. It then considers the relationship between elevated plasma Lp(a) and the inherited risk factor for the development of coronary heart disease. The reader is also introduced to the various components of Lp(a), which include neutral lipids, polar lipids, apoprotein(a), and apoprotein B. Other chapters discuss the specific functions of apolipoproteins in plasma lipid metabolism, which determine the fate of the various lipoprotein particles in plasma. This book will be of benefit to cardiologists and medical practitioners.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Lp(a) Lipoprotein: An Overview
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. The Early Years
IV. Lp(a) Lipoprotein and Coronary Heart Disease
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 2 Molecular Biology of Apolipoprotein(a)
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Apolipoprotein(a)
III. Sites of Apo(a) Synthesis
IV. Function of Apo(a)
V. Evolution and Genetics of Apo(a)
References
Chapter 3 Heterogeneity of Particles Containing the Apo B-Apo(a) Complex
I. Introduction
II. Amounts of Apo B-Apo(a) in Plasma
III. Apo B-Apo(a) Heterogeneity
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 4 Structural Properties of Apo(a): A Major Apoprotein of Human Lipoprotein(a)
I. Background
II. Polymorphism of Apo(a)
III. Primary Structure of an Apo(a) Polymorph
IV. Secondary Structure of an Apo(a) Polymorph
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 Genetics of the Lp(a) Lipoprotein
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the Lp(a) Lipoprotein
III. Genetics of Lp(a) Lipoprotein
IV. Apo(a) Types and Lp(a) Levels
V. Linkage of Apo(a) and Plasminogen
VI. Apo(a) Types and Levels in Familial Hypercholesteremia
References
Chapter 6 The Structure and Activation of Human Plasminogen
I. Structure of Human Plasminogen
II. Function of the Kringle Regions
III. Activation of Human Plasminogen
IV. Homology of Apo(a) with Human Plasminogen
References
Chapter 7 Lp(a) and the Fibrinolytic System
I. Atherosclerosis and Thrombosis: Interactive Mechanisms
II. Atherosclerosis and Thrombosis: Epidemiologie Associations
III. Structural Homologies in Lp(a) and Potential Influence on Fibrinolysis
IV. Effects of Lp(a) on Fibrinolysis
V. Clinical Implications and Future Directions
References
Chapter 8 Relationship between Plasminogen Receptors and Lp(a)
I. Introduction
II. Plasminogen Binding Sites: High Density Receptors with Wide Cellular Distribution
III. Functions of Plasminogen Receptors
IV. The Recognition Specificity of Plasminogen Receptors
V. Interaction of Lp(a) with Plasminogen Receptors
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 9 Lipoprotein(a) and Plasminogen: Linkage Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Chapter 10 The Measurement of Lp(a) and Its Clinical Application
I. Measurement of Lp(a) Lipoprotein in Biological Fluids
II. Effect of Diet and Drugs on Lp(a) Levels
III. Genetics of Lp(a)
IV. Lp(a) and Coronary Heart Disease
References
Chapter 11 Incidence of Lp(a) among Populations
I. Introduction
II. Incidence of Lp(a) Lipoprotein in Randomly Selected Reference Populations
III. Incidence of Lp(a) Lipoprotein in Selected Populations with Atherosclerotic Disorders
IV. Lp(a) Lipoprotein in Acute Phase Reactions
V. Lp(a) Lipoprotein in Relation to Other Risk Factors
VI. Environmental Effects on Inherited Lp(a) Lipoprotein Levels
VII. Paradoxes in Lp(a) Lipoprotein Research
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 12 The Rhesus Monkey as a Model for the Study of Lp(a)
I. Introduction
II. Rhesus Monkey Model of Familial Hypercholesteremia
III. Characteristics of Plasma Lp(a) in the Members of the Rhesus Monkey Family with a Spontaneous Hypercholesteremia
IV. General Comments
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 13 The Physiological Role of Lp(a)
I. Introduction
II. Lp(a) Structure and Composition
III. Metabolism of Lp(a)
IV. Binding Studies of Lp(a) to Cultured Cells
V. Influence of Plasma Lp(a) Concentrations by Diet and Drugs
VI. The Atherogenicity of Lp(a)
VII. Summary and Conclusion
References
Chapter 14 Lipoprotein(a) in PROCAM Participants and Young Myocardial Infarction Survivors
I. Introduction
II. Lp(a) in Young Male MI Survivors
III. Lp(a) in PROCAM Study Participants
IV. Conclusions
Chapter 15 Effectiveness of Diet and Drugs in the Treatment of Patients with Elevated Lp(a) Levels
I. Introduction
II. Diet
III. Drug Treatment
IV. Summary
References
Index
No. of pages: 238
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th May 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159449