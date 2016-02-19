Lipids, Part C - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121819712, 9780080881881

Lipids, Part C, Volume 71

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Nathan Kaplan Nathan Colowick
Serial Volume Editors: John Lowenstein
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121819712
eBook ISBN: 9780080881881
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1981
Page Count: 896
Description

The critically acclaimed laboratory standard, Methods in Enzymology, is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. The series contains much material still relevant today - truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be Colowick and Kaplan's multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

Nathan Kaplan Editor-in-Chief

Nathan Colowick Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.A.

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Lowenstein Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brandeis University, Waltham, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

