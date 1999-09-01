Lipids in Nutrition and Health
1st Edition
A Reappraisal
Table of Contents
Influence of dietary fats on the concentrations of lipids carried in the blood and the significance for health; Dietary fats and cardiovascular disease; Nutritional significance of lipid peroxidation; The nutritional and biological properties of the polyunsaturated fatty acids; Dietary fats in relation to weight control; Lipids in foods and raw materials.
Description
Since 80% of the global production of oils and fats is consumed as food and a further 6% is eaten by animals to produce more human food, it is not surprising that nutrition is one of the active areas in lipid science. For 10 years, Mike Gurr has written nutrition articles in lipid technology amounting to nearly 60 reviews. The result is a powerful and critical survey of important aspects of lipid nutrition which will be appreciated by lipid technology readers and should be compulsory reading for those not familiar with the original articles.
Areas covered include: influence of dietary fats on the concentrations of lipids carried in the blood and the significance for health, the nutritional and biological properties of the polyunsaturated fatty acids, and lipids in foods and raw materials, among other topics.
Readership
Lipidologists; Academics and students in the fields of food science and lipidology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Oily Press 1999
- Published:
- 1st September 1999
- Imprint:
- Oily Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857097989
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780953194919
Reviews
...I can highly recommend this book to both professionals and students alike. It brings you up to date in enjoyable fashion. And it is never boring, I can assure you., Lipid Technology
If there were an award for the quality of writing in the lipid field, this book would be a strong contender., Chemistry and Industry
Whilst detailed and comprehensive, the book is written in an extremely readable style and will provide a valuable source of reference for anyone involved with lipids in food., BNF Nutrition Bulletin
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
M I Gurr Author
Michael Ian Gurr, Maypole Scientific Services, Isles of Scilly, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Maypole Scientific Services, UK