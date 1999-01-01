Lipids in Health and Nutrition
1st Edition
Description
Lipids have a variety of functions in the human body which have increasingly been under the spotlight in recent years. A multidisciplinary book, Lipids in health and nutrition addresses the chemical, biochemical and physiological aspects of these widely occurring compounds. International experts combine to present research on a variety of topics, including advanced analytical techniques; the role of flavonoids in diet: possible links between dyslexia, dyspraxia and attention deficit disorder and the metabolism of fatty acids; the influence of dietary fatty acids in coronary heart disease; and lipids and obesity.
Readership
Food scientists, technologists, lipidologists, and nutritionists
Table of Contents
Lipids: Global resources and consumption; Studying lipid metabolism; Trans unsaturated fat in health and disease; Antioxidant properties of flavonols; Dietary fatty acids and coronary heart disease; Lipids and obesity; Docosahexaenoic acid: A dietary factor essential for individuals with dyslexia, attention deficit disorder and dyspraxia? The potential for prostaglandin pharmaceuticals; The importance of mycobacterial lipids.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 156
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 1st January 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698386
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855737907
About the Author
J H P Tyman
Affiliations and Expertise
Brunel University, UK