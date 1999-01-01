Lipids in Health and Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737907, 9781845698386

Lipids in Health and Nutrition

1st Edition

Authors: J H P Tyman
eBook ISBN: 9781845698386
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737907
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1999
Page Count: 156
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
147.50
125.38
185.00
157.25
245.00
208.25
263.64
224.09
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
147.50
125.38
185.00
157.25
245.00
208.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Lipids have a variety of functions in the human body which have increasingly been under the spotlight in recent years. A multidisciplinary book, Lipids in health and nutrition addresses the chemical, biochemical and physiological aspects of these widely occurring compounds. International experts combine to present research on a variety of topics, including advanced analytical techniques; the role of flavonoids in diet: possible links between dyslexia, dyspraxia and attention deficit disorder and the metabolism of fatty acids; the influence of dietary fatty acids in coronary heart disease; and lipids and obesity.

Readership

Food scientists, technologists, lipidologists, and nutritionists

Table of Contents

Lipids: Global resources and consumption; Studying lipid metabolism; Trans unsaturated fat in health and disease; Antioxidant properties of flavonols; Dietary fatty acids and coronary heart disease; Lipids and obesity; Docosahexaenoic acid: A dietary factor essential for individuals with dyslexia, attention deficit disorder and dyspraxia? The potential for prostaglandin pharmaceuticals; The importance of mycobacterial lipids.

Details

No. of pages:
156
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698386
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855737907

About the Author

J H P Tyman

Affiliations and Expertise

Brunel University, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.