Lipids and Edible Oils
1st Edition
Properties, Processing and Applications
Description
Lipids and Edible Oils: Properties, Processing and Applications covers the most relevant topics of lipids and edible oils, especially their properties, processing and applications. Over the last years, researchers have investigated lipid bioavailability, authentication, stability and oxidation during processing and storage, hence the development of food and non-food applications of lipids and edible oils has attracted great interest. The book explores lipid oxidation in foods, the application of lipids as nano-carriers of food bioactive compounds, and their bioavailability, metabolism and nutritional genomics. Regarding edible oils, the book thoroughly explores their triacylglycerols content, biodiesel and energy production from vegetable oils, refining and lifecycle assessment.
Written by a team of interdisciplinary experts that research lipids and edible oils, the book is intended for food scientists, technologists, engineers and chemists working in the whole food science field.
Key Features
- Thoroughly explores the technological properties of lipids and edible oils
- Includes food processing by-products and microalgae as a source of lipids and edible oils
- Reviews novelties in edible oil products and processing, including refining techniques, biorefinery and value creation processing waste
Readership
Food scientists, technologists, engineers and chemists working in the whole food science field. Researchers, academics and professionals working in the food industry. Academic staff members responsible for the delivery of modules on edible oils
Table of Contents
1. Lipids and nutrition security
Mathew Matsungo, Prosper kujinga Chopera and Linda Siziba
2. Bioavailability and metabolism of lipids
Marie-Caroline Michalski
3. Nutrigenomics of lipid supplementation in ruminants and pigs
Marcel Amills
4. Bioresources of lipids and edible oils
Ana P. Carvalho
5. Microalgae as a source of edible oils
Jelena Cvejic and Antonio Luca Langellotti
6. Refining of edible oils
Kar-Lin Nyam
7. Lipid oxidation in foods
Mickael Laguerre
8. Structured lipids: Synthesis, health effects and nutraceutical applications
Wissam Zam
9. Structured lipids Intended for infant nutrition
Semih Otles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128171059
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work in food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry, and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of the Food Waste Recovery Group of the ISEKI-Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an expert evaluator and monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals, whereas he is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has edited nine books from Academic Press: Food Waste Recovery: Processing Technologies and Industrial Techniques (2015), Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry: Tools for Implementation (2016), Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components: Effects of Innovative Processing Techniques (2017), Olive Mill Waste: Recent Advances for Sustainable Management (2017), Handbook of Grape Processing By-Products: Sustainable Solutions (2017), Handbook of Coffee Processing By-Products: Sustainable Applications (2017), Sustainable Food Systems from Agriculture to Industry: Improving Production and Processing (2018), Sustainable Meat Production and Processing (2019), and Separation of Functional Molecules in Food by Membrane Technology (2019), and three books from Woodhead Publishing: Polyphenols: Properties, Recovery, and Applications (2018), Sustainable Recovery and Reutilization of Cereal Processing By-Products (2018), and Innovations in Traditional Foods (2019).
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece