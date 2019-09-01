Lipids and Edible Oils: Properties, Processing and Applications covers the most relevant topics of lipids and edible oils, especially their properties, processing and applications. Over the last years, researchers have investigated lipid bioavailability, authentication, stability and oxidation during processing and storage, hence the development of food and non-food applications of lipids and edible oils has attracted great interest. The book explores lipid oxidation in foods, the application of lipids as nano-carriers of food bioactive compounds, and their bioavailability, metabolism and nutritional genomics. Regarding edible oils, the book thoroughly explores their triacylglycerols content, biodiesel and energy production from vegetable oils, refining and lifecycle assessment.

Written by a team of interdisciplinary experts that research lipids and edible oils, the book is intended for food scientists, technologists, engineers and chemists working in the whole food science field.