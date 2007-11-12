Lipidomics and Bioactive Lipids: Lipids and Cell Signaling, Volume 434

Chapter 1 Phospholipase A1 assays using a radio-labeled substrate and mass spectrometry REI MORIKAWA, MASAFUMI TSUJIMOTO, HIROYUKI ARAI and JUNKEN AOKI

Chapter 2 Real-time Cell Assays of Phospholipases A2 Using Fluorogenic Phospholipids Debasis Manna, Wonhwa Cho

Chapter 3 Analysis and Pharmacological Targeting of Phospholipase C â interactions with G proteins David M. Lehmann, Chujun Yuan and Alan V. Smrcka

Chapter 4 Biochemical Analysis of Phospholipase D. H. Alex Brown, Lee G. Henage, Anita M. Preininger, Yun Xiang, John H. Exton

Chapter 5 Measurement of Autotaxin/Lysophospholipase D Activity Andrew J. Morris and Susan S. Smyth

Chapter 6 Platelet-Activating Factor John S. Owen, Michael J. Thomas, and Robert L. Wykle

Chapter 7 Quantitative measurement of PtdIns(3,4,5)P3 H. Guillou, L. Stephens, P.T. Hawkins

Chapter 8 Measuring Phosphorylated Akt And Other Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase-Regulated Phosphoproteins In Primary Lymphocytes Amber C. Donahue, Michael G. Kharas, and David A. Fruman

Chapter 9 Regulation of Phosphatidylinositol 4-Phosphate 5-Kinase activity by partner proteins Yasunori Kanaho, Kazuhisa Nakayama, Michael A. Frohman, and Takeaki Yokozeki

Chapter 10 Biochemical Analysis of Inositol Phosphate Kinases James C. Otto, Sashidhar Mulugu, Peter C. Fridy, Shean-Tai Chiou, Blaine N. Armbruster, Anthony A. Ribeiro and John D. York

Chapter 11 Analysis of the phosphoinositides and their aqueous metabolites Christopher P. Berrie, Cristiano Iurisci, Enza Piccolo, Renzo Bagnati and Daniela Corda

Chapter 12 Combination of C17-sphingoid base homologues and mass spectrometry analysis as a new approach to study sphingolipid metabolism. Stefka Spassieva, Jacek Bielawski, Viviana Anelli, and Lina M. Obeid

Chapter 13 Measurement of mammalian sphingosine-1-phosphate phosphohydrolase activity in vitro and in vivo Michael Maceyka, Sheldon Milstien, Sarah Spiegel

Chapter 14 A rapid and sensitive method to measure secretion of sphingosine-1-phosphate Poulami Mitra, Shawn G. Payne, Sheldon Milstien, Sarah Spiegel

Chapter 15 Ceramide Kinase and Ceramide-1-Phosphate Dayanjan S. Wijesinghe, Nadia F. Lamour, Antonio Gomez-Munoz, and Charles E. Chalfant

Chapter 16 Measurement of Mammalian Diacylglycerol Kinase Activity in vitro and in Cells Richard M. Epand and Matthew K. Topham

Chapter 17 Lipid Phosphate Phosphatases from Saccharomyces cerevisiae George M. Carman and Wen-I Wu