Lipidology, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 45-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics examines the timely topic of Lipidology. In addition to the New Recommendations - ACC/AHA Lipid Guidelines, the issue also includes Familial Hypercholesterolemia; LDL Apheresis; Lipids in Pregnancy and Women; Diabetes and Lipidology; Diabetic Dyslipidemia; Fatty Liver Disease; Lipids and HIV Disease; Residual Risk; and Statins' effects on diabetes, cognition, and liver safety.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 19th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323445054
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323445047
About the Authors
Edward Gill Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington
Christie Ballantyne Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Genetics and Physiology, Chief, Section of Cardiovascular Research, Chief, Section of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Baylor of College of Medicine; Director, Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, The Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center, Houston, Texas
Kathleen Wyne Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Methodist Academic Medicine Associates