Lipidology, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323445047, 9780323445054

Lipidology, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 45-1

1st Edition

Authors: Edward Gill Christie Ballantyne Kathleen Wyne
eBook ISBN: 9780323445054
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323445047
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th February 2016
Description

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics examines the timely topic of Lipidology. In addition to the New Recommendations - ACC/AHA Lipid Guidelines, the issue also includes Familial Hypercholesterolemia; LDL Apheresis; Lipids in Pregnancy and Women; Diabetes and Lipidology; Diabetic Dyslipidemia; Fatty Liver Disease; Lipids and HIV Disease; Residual Risk; and Statins' effects on diabetes, cognition, and liver safety.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323445054
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323445047

Edward Gill Author

University of Washington

Christie Ballantyne Author

Professor of Medicine, Genetics and Physiology, Chief, Section of Cardiovascular Research, Chief, Section of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, Baylor of College of Medicine; Director, Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, The Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center, Houston, Texas

Kathleen Wyne Author

Methodist Academic Medicine Associates

