Lipidology, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 36-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Lipidology
Impact of Lipoproteins on Atherobiology: Emerging Insights
Causal Effect of Lipids and Lipoproteins on Atherosclerosis: Lessons from Genomic Studies
Lipids and Lipoproteins in Risk Prediction
Optimizing Statins and Ezetimibe in Guideline-Focused Management
Statin Intolerance: Some Practical Hints
Treating Dyslipidemia in Type 2
Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin Kexin 9 Inhibitors
Bempedoic Acid (ETC-1002): A Current Review
Triglyceride-Rich Lipoproteins
Evolution of Omega-3 Fatty Acid Therapy and Current and Future Role in the Management of Dyslipidemia
Is Lipoprotein(a) Ready for Prime-Time Use in the Clinic?
Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein Inhibitors as Agents to Reduce Coronary Heart Disease Risk
High-Density Lipoprotein Infusions
High-Density Lipoproteins: Effects on Vascular Function and Role in the Immune Response
Intravascular Ultrasound Studies of Plaque Progression and Regression: Impact of Lipid-Modifying Therapies
Description
This issue of Cardiology Clinics, edited by Dr. Stephen Nicholls, focuses on Lipidology. Topics include, but are not limited to: Impact of lipoproteins on atherobiology; Lessons from genomic studies; Lipids and lipoproteins in risk prediction; Optimizing statins and ezetimibe in guideline focused management; Statin intolerance; Lipid lowering agents and diabetes risk; PCSK9 inhibitors; Bempedoic Acid; Triglyceride rich lipoproteins; Omega 3 Fatty Acids; Lipoprotein; CETP inhibitors; HDL infusions; and Targeting HDL functionality.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 3rd April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323583497
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323583480
About the Authors
Stephen Nicholls Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Adelaide