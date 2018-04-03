Lipidology, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583480, 9780323583497

Lipidology, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 36-2

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Nicholls
eBook ISBN: 9780323583497
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583480
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd April 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Lipidology

Impact of Lipoproteins on Atherobiology: Emerging Insights

Causal Effect of Lipids and Lipoproteins on Atherosclerosis: Lessons from Genomic Studies

Lipids and Lipoproteins in Risk Prediction

Optimizing Statins and Ezetimibe in Guideline-Focused Management

Statin Intolerance: Some Practical Hints

Treating Dyslipidemia in Type 2

Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin Kexin 9 Inhibitors

Bempedoic Acid (ETC-1002): A Current Review

Triglyceride-Rich Lipoproteins

Evolution of Omega-3 Fatty Acid Therapy and Current and Future Role in the Management of Dyslipidemia

Is Lipoprotein(a) Ready for Prime-Time Use in the Clinic?

Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein Inhibitors as Agents to Reduce Coronary Heart Disease Risk

High-Density Lipoprotein Infusions

High-Density Lipoproteins: Effects on Vascular Function and Role in the Immune Response

Intravascular Ultrasound Studies of Plaque Progression and Regression: Impact of Lipid-Modifying Therapies

 

Description

This issue of Cardiology Clinics, edited by Dr. Stephen Nicholls, focuses on Lipidology. Topics include, but are not limited to: Impact of lipoproteins on atherobiology; Lessons from genomic studies; Lipids and lipoproteins in risk prediction; Optimizing statins and ezetimibe in guideline focused management; Statin intolerance; Lipid lowering agents and diabetes risk; PCSK9 inhibitors; Bempedoic Acid; Triglyceride rich lipoproteins; Omega 3 Fatty Acids; Lipoprotein; CETP inhibitors; HDL infusions; and Targeting HDL functionality.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323583497
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323583480

About the Authors

Stephen Nicholls Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Adelaide

