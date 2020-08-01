Lipid Signaling and Metabolism
1st Edition
With recent technological advances and mass-scale sequencing approaches, our understanding of lipid metabolism and signaling, and its role in health and disease processes, has increased significantly. The maintenance of metabolic health has been shown to require complex regulation of metabolic processes in several tissues, and extensive crosstalk among tissues and organs. Lipids act not only as constituents of cellular membranes, but as key signaling mediators, serving new and unexpected biological, metabolic, and cellular functions.
Lipid Signaling and Metabolism provides foundational knowledge and methods to examine lipid metabolism and bioactive lipid signaling mediators that regulate a broad spectrum of biological processes and disease states. Here, world-renowned investigators, first offer a basic examination of general lipid, metabolism, intracellular lipid storage and utilization, followed by an in-depth discussion of lipid signaling and metabolism across disease areas, including obesity, diabetes, fatty liver disease, inflammation, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and mood-related disorders. Throughout, authors demonstrate how expanding our understanding of lipid mediators in metabolism and signaling enables opportunities for novel therapeutics. Emphasis is placed on bioactive lipid metabolism and research that have been impacted by new technologies, and their potential to transform precision medicine.
- Provides a clear, up-to-date understanding of lipid signaling and metabolism and the impact of recent technologies critical to advancing new studies
- Empowers researchers to examine bioactive lipid signaling and metabolism, supporting translation to clinical care and precision medicine
- Discusses the role of lipid signaling and metabolism in obesity, diabetes, fatty liver disease, inflammation, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and mood-related disorders among other diseases
Active researchers in biochemistry, molecular biology, nutrition, endocrinology, cell biology, gastroenterology, and pharmacology; clinician scientists
PART I LIPID METABOLISM
1. Lipid Metabolism: Location, Location
Rosalind Coleman (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, USA)
2. Lipolysis in Lipid Metabolism and Signaling
Michael P. Czech (University of Massachusetts Medical School, USA)
3. Regulation and Function of Phospholipid Metabolism
Dennis Voelker (National Jewish Health Denver Colorado USA); Dennis Vance (University of Alberta, Canada)
4. Sex differences in lipid metabolism
Karen Reue (UCLA USA)
5. Regulation of Intracellular Lipid Storage and Utilization
Judith Storch (Rutgers University, USA)
6. Lipid Metabolism in Aging
Rozalyn Anderson UW-Madison USA
7. Autophagy and Lipid Metabolism
Jean Schaffer (Washington University in St. Louis, USA)
8. The Microbiome and Lipid Metabolism
Douglas Mashek (University of Minnesota, USA)
9. Lipid Metabolism in obesity and Diabetes
James Ntambi (UW-Madison, USA)
10. Transcriptional regulation of Lipid metabolism
Susanne Susanne Mandrup (University of Southern Denmark)
11. Metabolic Control by lipid Droplet proteins
Robert Farese and Toby Walther (Harvard University School of Public Health,
USA)
12. Lipid metabolism in cardiovascular diseases conditions
Makoto Miyazaki (University of Colorado Denver, USA); Agnieszka Dobrzyn Nencki Institute Warsaw Poland
13. Control of Lipid Metabolism in Insulin resistant States
Sudha Beddinger (Harvard Children’s Hospital USA)
13. lipid metabolism in Cancer and their microenvironment
Andrew Petersen (Penn State USA); Daniel Nomura UC Berkley, USA
14. Adipocyte differentiation and metabolism
Hei sook sul (UC Berkeley, USA)
PART II LIPID-MEDIATED SIGNALING
15. Lipid Metabolites as signaling molecules
David Bernlohr (University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, USA)
16. Membrane Microdomains: Structure and Function
Dawn Brasaemle (Rutgers University, USA)
17. Fatty acid desaturation and lipid signaling
James Ntambi UW-Madison
18. mTOR and lipid signaling
Dudley Lamming UW Madison
19. Phospholipid signaling
Chih-Hao Lee (Harvard University School of Public Health, USA); Clay Semenkovich (Washington University in St. Louis, USA)
20. Adipose tissue derived lipids in Signaling
Barbara Kahn (Harvard University School of Medicine, USA)
21. Lipoamines: An Emerging Class of Novel Lipid Signaling Molecules
Heather Bradshaw (Indiana University, USA)
22. Lipid signaling in brain in response to food
Michael Wolfgang Johns Hopkins University (USA)
23. Proresolving lipid mediators that control inflammation
Serhan Harvard School of Medicine (USA)
24. Fatty Acids in prevention and therapeutics
Richard Dickbelbaum (Columbia University NY. USA)
25. Sphingolipid mediators in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Sarah Spiegel, (Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, USA)
26. Bile Acid Signaling
Makoto Miyazaki (University of Colorado Denver, USA); Sabrina Dumas University of Wisconsin-Madison
27. Lipids in Skin Physiology Health and Disease
Kenneth Feingold (UCSF USA); Nils Faergeman (University of Southern Denmark, Denmark)
28. Lipid Factors: Activators of nuclear receptors and of G-protein coupled receptors
Joyce Repa (UT Southwestern, USA)
29. The biology of adipose tissue and adipocyte signaling
Ormond MacDougald (University of Michigan USA); Scho (Qi-Qun Tang (School of Basic Medical Sciences, Fudan University China)
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128194041
James Ntambi
Dr. James M. Ntambi is Professor of Biochemistry and the Steenbock Professor of Nutritional Sciences, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, as well as Adjunct Professor of Biological Chemistry at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The focus of Dr. Ntambi's research is to understand the genetic regulation of metabolism, adipocyte biology, and differentiation. He is specifically interested in the genetic basis of obesity, cardiovascular disease, insulin resistance, diabetes and fatty live disease and how dietary factors, hormones, and environmental factors influence these disease states. Most recently, his team have genetically engineered mice that are born without the stearoyl-CoA desaturase gene-1, and found that these mice resist obesity, diabetes, and fatty liver disease. Dr. Ntambi also conducts research on obesity and diabetes and other non-communicable metabolic diseases in developing countries. He has set up the Lweza-Mukono Community Health Initiatives Inc. (lwezahealth.org) a registered organization operating as a center of excellence in Lweza village Mukono District, Uganda implementing projects linking health to agriculture, nutrition and education to address, prevent, delay and manage the non-communicable metabolic diseases referred to above. Dr. Ntambi has published more than 200 scientific articles in such journals as Cell Metabolism, JBC, Journal of Lipid research, PNAS, JCI, Scientific Reports, PLoS ONE, BBRC, Gastroenterology, and Journal of Hepatology.
Professor of Biochemistry, Steenbock Professor of Nutritional Sciences, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, WI, USA