With recent technological advances and mass-scale sequencing approaches, our understanding of lipid metabolism and signaling, and its role in health and disease processes, has increased significantly. The maintenance of metabolic health has been shown to require complex regulation of metabolic processes in several tissues, and extensive crosstalk among tissues and organs. Lipids act not only as constituents of cellular membranes, but as key signaling mediators, serving new and unexpected biological, metabolic, and cellular functions.

Lipid Signaling and Metabolism provides foundational knowledge and methods to examine lipid metabolism and bioactive lipid signaling mediators that regulate a broad spectrum of biological processes and disease states. Here, world-renowned investigators, first offer a basic examination of general lipid, metabolism, intracellular lipid storage and utilization, followed by an in-depth discussion of lipid signaling and metabolism across disease areas, including obesity, diabetes, fatty liver disease, inflammation, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and mood-related disorders. Throughout, authors demonstrate how expanding our understanding of lipid mediators in metabolism and signaling enables opportunities for novel therapeutics. Emphasis is placed on bioactive lipid metabolism and research that have been impacted by new technologies, and their potential to transform precision medicine.